Lockdown means using the things lurking in the kitchen cupboard. Like that tin of cocoa powder. And this madly easy and quick cake is surprisingly rich and moist considering that its ‘chocolate’ ingredient is cocoa. It can be eaten as a pudding too. (Send us your recipes too: details below.)

Ingredients

250ml cake flour

250ml sugar

2 tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

3 Tsp (tablespoons) cocoa

125ml oil

2 large eggs

1 tsp Vanilla essence

250ml hot water

Method

Combine all in a bowl and mix well.

Place in a well greased ice cream carton or similar bakkie.

Microwave on the highest setting for 7 minutes then switch off and leave for another 5 to 10 minutes to “settle” in the closed microwave (which is not running).

Tip:

Place a piece of paper towel under the mixture in the bakkie before microwaving – it helps with removing the cake when done.

It can either be decorated with a basic chocolate icing (icing sugar, butter, cocoa) or sliced and served with cream or ice cream. You could add some chopped nuts to the butter icing, as we did. DM

