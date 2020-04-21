Ingredients
250ml cake flour
250ml sugar
2 tsp baking powder
pinch of salt
3 Tsp (tablespoons) cocoa
125ml oil
2 large eggs
1 tsp Vanilla essence
250ml hot water
Method
Combine all in a bowl and mix well.
Place in a well greased ice cream carton or similar bakkie.
Microwave on the highest setting for 7 minutes then switch off and leave for another 5 to 10 minutes to “settle” in the closed microwave (which is not running).
Tip:
Place a piece of paper towel under the mixture in the bakkie before microwaving – it helps with removing the cake when done.
It can either be decorated with a basic chocolate icing (icing sugar, butter, cocoa) or sliced and served with cream or ice cream. You could add some chopped nuts to the butter icing, as we did. DM
