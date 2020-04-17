NEWSFLASH

Tazne Van Wyk murder case postponed amid Covid-19 outbreak, rape charge added

By Shani Reddy 17 April 2020

A photo of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk at her parents’ house in Elsies River, Cape Town. Her body was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester. (Photo: Shani Reddy)

Tazne van Wyk was found murdered two months ago. She was just eight years old and lived in Elsies River in Cape Town. The trial against the accused is now on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moyhdian Pangarker (54), the man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk, was set to appear at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town today, 17 April 2020, for the start of his trial.

However, all scheduled trials and pre-trials have had to be postponed with the Covid-19 lockdown being extended.

Pangarker’s pre-trial took place on 21 February at Goodwood Magistrate’s Court, where several protesters gathered calling for justice.

According to the NPA, in addition to being charged with murder and kidnapping, Pangarker is also being charged with rape.

Investigations are ongoing and additional dockets are being opened in respect of the new complainants. Final decisions regarding additional charges will be made upon finalisation of the investigation. 

Pangarker is now set to appear at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on 31 July. He is remanded at the Goodwood correctional facility

Tazne van Wyk disappeared while going to a tuck shop near her home in Elsies River in early February 2020.  

Two weeks after her disappearance, Pangarker led police to the body of the child in a stormwater pipe just outside Worcester. 

Pangarker was released on parole in October 2016 after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence for culpable homicide. DM

 

 

