Rafael Nadal breezes into semi-finals, homemade bomb found in Paris, and new pen tool could cut cancer detection problems.
"Where in the world can a person be missed by 21 bullets? Were these
ANCYL's Collins Chabani on the Kunene shooting attempt
Anoj Singh is in big trouble. Evidence in the #GuptaLeaks and elsewhere points to a criminal conspiracy to defraud South Africans of billions. Singh was a central and willing player as CFO at Transnet and then Eskom – while accepting a secret offshore company, hospitality and seemingly large amounts of cash from the Guptas. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.
Nadal breaks his way into semis
Rafael Nadal has destroyed Andrey Rublev to reach the US Open semi-finals. Nadal defeated the youngster 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, setting up a titanic clash with Roger Federer should he defeat Juan Martin. In the women's semi-finals, Venus Williams has a face-off against Sloane Stephens and CoCo Vandeweghe will play Madison Keys.
Explosives found in Paris apartment
Home-made explosives were discovered in an unoccupied flat in Paris on Wednesday. The explosives, gas canisters and electrical wiring were discovered in Villejuif, south of the capital. Because it was a vacant flat, the owner was understandably arrested after police were notified of the explosives by a worker in the apartment block.
The Angolan Electoral Commission declared the MPLA the winner of August's election. The victory announcement indicated a 61.7% vote share. Former defence minister Joao Lourenco will be installed as the country's new president, replacing Jose Eduardo dos Santos after decades in power.
Pen-like tool helps spot cancer cells
Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have unveiled a new pen-sized tool that could locate missing cancer tissue. Named the MasSpec Pen, the device contains a miniature mass spectrometer, allowing for on-the-spot tissue analysis during surgery. Instead of taking days
