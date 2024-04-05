About R170m in fraudulent payments at the University of Fort Hare flowed towards and from the former director, Isaac Plaatjies, including the alleged purchase of a R1m house as a ‘pay-off’.
By Estelle Ellis
The Fort Hare saga continues; a look at the Independents entering the election fold; and why ChatGPT requires 500ml of water for every 50 texts you send it.
While the end of e-tolls is cause for celebration, it also highlights the need for transparency, accountability and good governance in policy decisions. The entire saga has also been a testament to the resilience of civil society and the importance of holding those in power accountable.
By Wayne Duvenage
At most, South Africa could have 10 independent candidates on the ballot on 29 May, despite the push for changes in electoral law to allow for their inclusion. As the 2024 national election comes into focus, who are these independents entering the fold?
By Victoria O’Regan
Evidence is mounting that several Earth systems are on the verge of breaching their tipping points. Scientists warn that triggering them poses grave threats for our planet’s life-support systems. There is still a window of opportunity to prevent this breach but it’s closing faster than we realise.
Thousands of urban trees have already been killed and removed as an infestation of the polyphagous shot hole borer beetle, also known as the tree-killing beetle, in the country continues to spread, with 65 million urban trees at risk of dying in cities over the next three decades, unless the situation is controlled.
By Kristin Engel
It’s far more than just another celebratory documentary about stats and milestones. It’s about the Springboks’ quest to inspire and to lead.
By Jon Cardinelli
As we ramp up towards a world of constantly generating content with AI, we are being asked to consider the environmental cost of its production.
By Paul McNally
In a world first, US surgeons have transplanted a kidney from a gene-edited pig into a living human. News reports said the procedure was a breakthrough in xenotransplantation – when an organ, cells or tissues are transplanted from one species to another.
By Christopher Rudge
The music industry is back, as the saying goes, with a vengeance. It’s hard to believe that a decade ago, the industry’s global revenue had almost halved and it was widely thought to be on crutches.
By Tim Cohen
A higher consumption of sugar leads to worse health outcomes, so we need to be mindful of the added sugar we eat.
By Grace Marie Jones
