Without an extended peace implemented by the international community or a victory for one side, Sudan could degenerate into what Somalia became in the 1990s — an open sore in the region.
By Phillip van Niekerk
Millions in Sudan are abandoned to their fate as the world watches on, the African Transformation Movement just got its first mayor, and Jeremy Maggs reminisces on the original book club: Tupperware parties – all in this weekend’s wrap.
It was meant to be the climate justice blueprint, the deal that showed how rich countries could help developing economies end their reliance on coal and go green. Almost 18 months on, South Africa’s $8.5 billion transition showpiece looks more like a cautionary tale.
By Bloomberg
Almost 18 months on, South Africa's $8.5 billion transition showpiece looks more like a cautionary tale.
By Bloomberg
The Mogale City Council on Tuesday voted in new leadership, which saw the African Transformation Movement’s Danny Thupane receive 43 votes — enough to have him installed as mayor.
By Queenin Masuabi
The famous fruit is collected in bulk by rural folk who brew a potent organic liquor that’s enjoyed at home or sold by informal traders in public areas.
By Lucas Ledwaba
South Africa celebrated Freedom Day on Thursday, one of the most remarkable days in global history, but it did so this time with a collective heavy heart.
By Tim Cohen
History, when it’s more than the victor’s account, reflects and includes the extraordinary in the ordinary. It’s the commemoration of what everyday people did in adversity and struggle.
By Marianne Merten
Akhona Makalima, SA’s first certified female soccer referee, has had to fight sexist battles on and off the field. But she’s stronger for it.
By Yanga Sibembe
My personal Tupperware favourite was a keyring which was the tiniest of bowls attached to a chain in case you needed to take a micro-snack to work .
By Jeremy Maggs
Smaller classes, better resources and more individual attention are among the reasons some people choose independent over public schools in South Africa.
By Georgina Crouth
‘I have my leg back… so I can do anything,’ says Noxolo Langa, a beneficiary of Zimele’s efforts to give back independence to struggling amputees. The organisation is bridging the access gap faced by those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news.
Of Soul and Joy, a vocational programme whose focus is on “empowering youth through the field of photography”, presents until 30 April 2023, ‘eNqutu’, a photographic exhibition featuring personal stories from local youth and selected students from Mathukulula High School in Nqutu, Kwa-Zulu Natal.
By Maverick Life Editors
Tagliatelle is the best of the long pasta types for my money. It twirls effortlessly on the fork and takes up a lovely creamy sauce with aplomb. It’s broader than its closest cousin, fettuccine, while its cousin-once-removed, linguine, has its own charms. But tagliatelle is the one for me.
By Tony Jackman
