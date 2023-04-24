TGIFOOD

PASTA PRONTO

What’s cooking today: Creamy tagliatelle with chorizo and mushrooms

What’s cooking today: Creamy tagliatelle with chorizo and mushrooms
Tony Jackman’s tagliatelle with chorizo and mushrooms. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
24 Apr 2023
0

Some beechwood smoked chorizo with a flavour of bacon found its way into my fridge and soon found its way into a creamy pasta sauce.

Tagliatelle is the best of the long pasta types for my money. It twirls effortlessly on the fork and takes up a lovely creamy sauce with aplomb. It’s broader than its closest cousin, fettuccine, while its cousin-once-removed, linguine, has its own charms. But tagliatelle is the one for me.

I concocted a creamy sauce of button mushrooms and the said chorizo. You can choose any chorizo you like or even slices of a cheese griller.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

A glug of olive oil

A glass of dry white wine

250 g beechwood smoked bacon chorizo, or similar

250 g button mushrooms, sliced

250 ml cream

A ladleful of pasta water

Maldon sea salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Parsley

Grana Padano

Method

Sauté the onion with the garlic in olive oil on a low heat until softened.

Add the chorizo (sliced on the diagonal) and cook, stirring, for 3 or 4 minutes.

Add the wine and cook it down by half, then add the sliced mushrooms and cook, stirring now and then, until the mushrooms have released their juices and they have cooked away by half.

Season with salt and pepper and pour in the cream.

Return the sauce to a simmer and cook gently until the sauce thickens. There’s no need for cornflour or other thickeners; the cream will thicken with slow, careful reduction.

Cook the tagliatelle until it’s al dente and drain in a colander, reserving a ladleful of the pasta water.

Pour the pasta from the colander back into the pasta pot along with the reserved pasta water. Add the sauce and toss with a pasta spoon or two wooden spoons until all the pasta is coated.

Sprinkle with chopped parsley and grate Grana Padano over, or another hard cheese. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed in a risotto bowl by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options