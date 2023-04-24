PASTA PRONTO
What’s cooking today: Creamy tagliatelle with chorizo and mushrooms
Some beechwood smoked chorizo with a flavour of bacon found its way into my fridge and soon found its way into a creamy pasta sauce.
Tagliatelle is the best of the long pasta types for my money. It twirls effortlessly on the fork and takes up a lovely creamy sauce with aplomb. It’s broader than its closest cousin, fettuccine, while its cousin-once-removed, linguine, has its own charms. But tagliatelle is the one for me.
I concocted a creamy sauce of button mushrooms and the said chorizo. You can choose any chorizo you like or even slices of a cheese griller.
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
1 medium onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
A glug of olive oil
A glass of dry white wine
250 g beechwood smoked bacon chorizo, or similar
250 g button mushrooms, sliced
250 ml cream
A ladleful of pasta water
Maldon sea salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Parsley
Grana Padano
Method
Sauté the onion with the garlic in olive oil on a low heat until softened.
Add the chorizo (sliced on the diagonal) and cook, stirring, for 3 or 4 minutes.
Add the wine and cook it down by half, then add the sliced mushrooms and cook, stirring now and then, until the mushrooms have released their juices and they have cooked away by half.
Season with salt and pepper and pour in the cream.
Return the sauce to a simmer and cook gently until the sauce thickens. There’s no need for cornflour or other thickeners; the cream will thicken with slow, careful reduction.
Cook the tagliatelle until it’s al dente and drain in a colander, reserving a ladleful of the pasta water.
Pour the pasta from the colander back into the pasta pot along with the reserved pasta water. Add the sauce and toss with a pasta spoon or two wooden spoons until all the pasta is coated.
Sprinkle with chopped parsley and grate Grana Padano over, or another hard cheese. DM/TGIFood
