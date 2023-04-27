Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

“eNqutu”: A photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth

"eNqutu" presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Banele Nkoso, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Apr 2023
Of Soul and Joy, a vocational programme whose focus is on "empowering youth through the field of photography", presents until 30 April 2023, 'eNqutu', a photographic exhibition featuring personal stories from local youth and selected students from Mathukulula High School in Nqutu, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The exhibition, held at Mathukulula High School until 30 April 2023, showcases work that was “created during a three-week intensive workshop last year, facilitated by Of Soul and Joy mentors Jabulani Dhlamini, Thandile Zwelibanzi, Sbusiso Bheka, and Tshepiso Mazibuko. The mentors worked closely with the students to develop their photography skills and help them express their unique perspectives”.

Here is a selection of the featured images.

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Mbuso Khoza, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Anetso Motloung, Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Mbuso Khoza, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Banele Khoza, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Noxolo Gamede, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Dumile Ntombela, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Mbuso Khoza, Nquthu Taxi Rank, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Amahle Mahlangu, Nquthu Taxi Rank, 2022

 

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Amahle Mhlungu, Nquthu Taxi Rank, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Ayabulela Mahleza, Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Asanda Mkhwanazi, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Siphilele Hlongwane, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Banele Khoza, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Akhona Mbatha, eThelezini-Nquthu, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Siphakamiso Zulu, Nquthu Taxi Rank, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Siphilele Hlongwane, Nquthu Taxi Rank, 2022

“eNqutu” presented by Of Soul and Joy is a photographic exhibition showcasing personal stories from local youth. Image: Siphilele Hlongwana, Nquthu Taxi Rank, 2022 DM/ ML

Gallery

