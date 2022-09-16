As newsrooms and would-be artists increasingly dabble in AI-generated images, artists and illustrators have raised concerns about the software’s potential risks.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
A preventable disaster all but wipes out Jagersfontein, the Rising Star caves are about to reveal a new scientific breakthrough and Discovery poses an investment riddle – all in this weekend’s wrap of the week.
Jagersfontein is a small town in the Free State that sprung up during the diamond rush of the 1870s. In the early hours of Sunday, 11 September, tragedy struck after a slime dam wall collapsed near the open-pit mine, causing a mudslide and devastating flooding in several areas in the town.
By Felix Dlangamandla
By Felix Dlangamandla
Professor Lee Berger, one of the world’s most prolific human fossil finders, is on the brink of revealing a major breakthrough in the Rising Star cave system.
By Yves Vanderhaeghen
A multi-year tax evasion investigation found the company was making a fortune in cash from illicit tobacco sales. GLTC laundered the money through cash-in-transit and gold companies and then allegedly paid off at least five Sasfin employees with cash to sneak more than R3-billion out of the country – without alerting the authorities.
By Pauli van Wyk
By Pauli van Wyk
Markets are almost, by definition, a catalogue of inconsistencies. Because they are based on the decisions of hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of people, they are affected by a cacophony of views and expectations, sometimes in agreement, often in conflict. They are by definition right and by definition wrong.
By Tim Cohen
Former president Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II got along because they were both preserved from a previous age by their vastly different circumstances – he by his imprisonment and she by the straitjacket of tradition.
By Ray Hartley
By Ray Hartley
A year after moving to Stellenbosch and being placed in the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport in 2018, Brown was on the verge of making his Blitzboks debut in April 2019 in Los Angeles. But the fleet-footed player’s career was brought to a halt as it was about to take off.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
By Tim Cohen
Fresh water is the bloodstream of the biosphere. Until recently, only Blue Water — on land and in the atmosphere — has been intensely studied. But Green Water in the soil is vital for ecosystem functioning and has been insufficiently researched and understood.
By Don Pinnock
By Don Pinnock
In some South African communities it is crime, in others it is crumbling infrastructure. Right now in Simon’s Town, on the Cape Peninsula, it is baboons bringing the community together. A volunteer initiative among residents hopes to tilt the scales through patient dialogue.
By Paul Willis
By Peter Willis
The head of general surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital, Professor Lydia Cairncross is a sharp thinker and a straight talker. Whether it is on issues of equity and social justice or how to strengthen quality healthcare, Cairncross speaks her mind.
By Tiyese Jeranji for Spotlight
By Tiyese Jeranji for Spotlight
By Malibongwe Tyilo
By Malibongwe Tyilo
In the old kitchens of the Karoo, puddings were always made from scratch and with love, by hands that well understood the traditional implements of every farm kitchen.
By Tony Jackman
