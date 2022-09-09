Here’s an orange pudding to celebrate the end of the citrus season. This pudding makes its own sauce, like magic, while it cooks. It’s packed with orange flavour thanks to the use of plenty of zest.

The people at the big table in my Karoo kitchen loved it. Neville smiled and sighed with delight. Carl, who knows his puddings, tasted, beamed, eyes gleaming, and exclaimed, “Orange malva!” I’ll take that.

This recipe accompanies this column.

Ingredients

1¼ cups self raising flour, sifted

½ cup light brown sugar

Juice and grated zest of 3 navel oranges

½ cup full cream milk

1 extra large egg

50g butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla essence

½ cup of caster sugar

2 tsp cornflour

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a deep oven dish with butter.

Sift the flour into a large bowl and stir in the brown sugar and finely grated zest of two navel oranges (the rest is for later).

In a separate bowl, mix the milk and egg together and then slowly stir in the melted butter. Stir in the vanilla essence.

Stir this mixture into the first mixture and pour it into the greased dish.

Mix the caster sugar and cornflour together with the rest of the orange zest and sprinkle it over the top of the pudding.

Pour the orange juice over, carefully and evenly.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until risen and golden.

Serve with whipped cream, and garnish with orange leaves or blossoms if in season (which they are right now.) DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.