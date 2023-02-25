Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

The National Assembly’s restoration will finally get started, how a man from the Little Karoo led South Africa to the South Pole, and the long and satisfying history of the dildo – all in this weekend’s wrap.

Rising from the ashes — building blocks for National Assembly’s restoration are being slowly assembled

One implementing agent. R2bn, barring any surprises and cost overruns. Twenty-four months. And then the National Assembly should be back to 100% physical sittings in plenary and committee.

By Marianne Merten

Rising from the ashes — building blocks for National Assembly’s restoration are being slowly assembled

One implementing agent. R2bn, barring any surprises and cost overruns. Twenty-four months. And then the National Assembly should be back to 100% physical sittings in plenary and committee.

By Marianne Merten

Stand Up Business podcast image

The implications of André de Ruyter’s public revelations about the Eskom crisis

Despite repeated attempts by different members of the press, André De Ruyter has resisted entering the political arena and has been discreet to a fault. But over the past few weeks, the gloves have come off.

By Tim Cohen

The implications of André de Ruyter’s public revelations about the Eskom crisis

Despite repeated attempts by different members of the press, André De Ruyter has resisted entering the political arena and has been discreet to a fault. But over the past few weeks, the gloves have come off.

By Tim Cohen

Jimmy Carter — from peanut farmer to president — and so much more

Carter was that most unusual of 20th-century presidents — perhaps even unique. He maintained his roots in the small town of Plains, Georgia, for his entire life. Even now, he and his wife live in the home they built in 1961.

By J Brooks Spector

The temporary balm of a Budget that looks good on paper

With so much bad news around, it’s no surprise that we relish what little good, or not-so-bad, news comes around. This week, two economic events on different sides of the world, which threatened to sow panic in the markets, instead delivered relatively sanguine news.

By Sharon Wood

As war in Ukraine drags into its second year, Russia is becoming more isolated

The war in Ukraine entered its second year with no end in sight and Russia isolated at the United Nations in a vote demanding its forces withdraw, while G7 leaders are set to coordinate more support for Ukraine on Friday.

By Max Hunder and Dan Peleschuk for Reuters

The man from the Little Karoo who led SA to South Pole

South Africa’s presence in Antarctica had its roots in a madcap scheme dreamed up in 1949 by the explorer Sir Vivien ‘Bunny’ Fuchs and a South African geologist, Ray Adie.

By Don Pinnock

City of Cape Town ponders plans to halt pumping of raw sewage into ocean

The City is considering treating sewage before releasing it through marine outfalls. But even then, ‘forever’ chemicals will not be broken down.

By Steve Kretzmann

When legal practitioners behave badly, they undermine the legitimacy and effectiveness of the profession

A judgment that holds a lawyer in contempt of court has arrived at a time when one has to ask whether the legal profession is facing a crisis of legitimacy, aggravated by the unethical behaviour of a small number of members of the profession.

By Pierre de Vos

The long and satisfying 28,000-year history of the dildo

The recently discovered 2,000 year old Roman dildo barely makes a dent in the long-standing history of sex-toys and aids.

By Esmé Louise James

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam

The Gariep Dam has been well over 100% full for several months now, with more water on its way. Here’s the story of this remarkable dam, right in the middle of the country.

By Julienne du Toit

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam

The Gariep Dam has been well over 100% full for several months now, with more water on its way. Here’s the story of this remarkable dam, right in the middle of the country.

By Julienne du Toit

Revenge of the Killer Air Fryer, a modern horror story

Just how safe is your air fryer? If you believe the scaremongers, dire things could soon be happening in your kitchen of a kind not seen since 1950s B-grade movies first tried to frighten us into the next millennium.

By Tony Jackman

Revenge of the Killer Air Fryer, a modern horror story

Just how safe is your air fryer? If you believe the scaremongers, dire things could soon be happening in your kitchen of a kind not seen since 1950s B-grade movies first tried to frighten us into the next millennium.

By Tony Jackman

Remains of prehistoric 3-metre fish discovered in Eastern Cape

Fossilised bones of an apex predator, an extinct lobe-finned fish that lived 360 million years ago, were discovered near present-day Makhanda on Waterloo farm.

By Shaun Smillie

Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.

If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.

Support DM
Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved