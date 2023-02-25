Despite repeated attempts by different members of the press, André De Ruyter has resisted entering the political arena and has been discreet to a fault. But over the past few weeks, the gloves have come off.
By Tim Cohen
The National Assembly’s restoration will finally get started, how a man from the Little Karoo led South Africa to the South Pole, and the long and satisfying history of the dildo – all in this weekend’s wrap.
One implementing agent. R2bn, barring any surprises and cost overruns. Twenty-four months. And then the National Assembly should be back to 100% physical sittings in plenary and committee.
By Marianne Merten
Carter was that most unusual of 20th-century presidents — perhaps even unique. He maintained his roots in the small town of Plains, Georgia, for his entire life. Even now, he and his wife live in the home they built in 1961.
By J Brooks Spector
With so much bad news around, it’s no surprise that we relish what little good, or not-so-bad, news comes around. This week, two economic events on different sides of the world, which threatened to sow panic in the markets, instead delivered relatively sanguine news.
By Sharon Wood
The war in Ukraine entered its second year with no end in sight and Russia isolated at the United Nations in a vote demanding its forces withdraw, while G7 leaders are set to coordinate more support for Ukraine on Friday.
By Max Hunder and Dan Peleschuk for Reuters
South Africa’s presence in Antarctica had its roots in a madcap scheme dreamed up in 1949 by the explorer Sir Vivien ‘Bunny’ Fuchs and a South African geologist, Ray Adie.
By Don Pinnock
The City is considering treating sewage before releasing it through marine outfalls. But even then, ‘forever’ chemicals will not be broken down.
By Steve Kretzmann
A judgment that holds a lawyer in contempt of court has arrived at a time when one has to ask whether the legal profession is facing a crisis of legitimacy, aggravated by the unethical behaviour of a small number of members of the profession.
By Pierre de Vos
The recently discovered 2,000 year old Roman dildo barely makes a dent in the long-standing history of sex-toys and aids.
By Esmé Louise James
The Gariep Dam has been well over 100% full for several months now, with more water on its way. Here’s the story of this remarkable dam, right in the middle of the country.
By Julienne du Toit
Just how safe is your air fryer? If you believe the scaremongers, dire things could soon be happening in your kitchen of a kind not seen since 1950s B-grade movies first tried to frighten us into the next millennium.
By Tony Jackman
Fossilised bones of an apex predator, an extinct lobe-finned fish that lived 360 million years ago, were discovered near present-day Makhanda on Waterloo farm.
By Shaun Smillie
