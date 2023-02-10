President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to make only minor changes to his Cabinet despite a groundswell calling for better political leadership.
By Ferial Haffajee
Zelensky’s masterclass in diplomacy, four key takeaways from the State of the Nation Address and the art of confit duck – all in this week’s wrap.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week left his war-torn country for his second trip abroad since Russia’s invasion, stopping first in London. The way he held the total attention of his audience at Westminster Hall for more than half an hour with a mix of humour and seduction in broken but comprehensible English was masterful.
By John Battersby
President Ramaphosa’s 21-page State of the Nation Address looked at how to improve the living conditions of South Africans. At least four of the announced plans will play a critical role in effecting real change.
By Queenin Masuabi
Almost every day, a group of children in Masiphumelele can be found stretching, running laps, learning jabs, ducking and punching techniques. They are training to become boxers, yet there is no boxing gym in this township in the south of Cape Town.
By Ashraf Hendricks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s trips this week to Bamako and Khartoum, putting a diplomatic veneer on alliances forged on the ground by Wagner mercenaries, have raised the stakes in what is now seen as the second front in its war with the West.
By Phillip van Niekerk
A confit duck leg crisped in its own fat and served in all its grand simplicity belies the time and patience that has gone into its preparation.
By Tony Jackman
What a difference a new year can make. By the end of 2022, markets were moribund. At the end of the worst year for investors in nine decades, 2023 was meant to be a grim slog of stubborn inflation giving way to a crunching recession.
By Natale Labia
Up on the Bomvu Ridge, high up in the hills north of the Eswatini capital of Mbabane, the re-excavation of Lion Cavern — possibly the oldest mine in the world — is lending further evidence to southern Africa’s position as not only the cradle of humankind, but also of human culture.
By Angus Begg
AI may, for now, seem far removed from South Africa’s prevailing socio-economic challenges. But it will become pervasive in the coming years.
By Emile Ormond
The passing of legendary Cape wine phenomenon Dave Hughes this week has reverberated loudly in the South African wine industry, prompting not a few delectable anecdotes. But all stories have to start somewhere, so let’s start this one on the Blue Train, one balmy night in 1995…
By Tony Jackman
Things have grown much worse for ordinary South Africans, according to the numbers that tell the economic story as well as the heartbreaking stories behind those stats.
By Ferial Haffajee, Sahra Heuwel and Janet Heard
Before you head off-grid, it’s worth taking a few beats to ensure your goods and your power supply are insured properly.
By Neesa Moodley
