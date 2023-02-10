Defend Truth

Zelensky’s masterclass in diplomacy, four key takeaways from the State of the Nation Address and the art of confit duck – all in this week’s wrap.

Zelensky and the Pilot’s Helmet — Ukrainian president gives British Parliament a masterclass in diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week left his war-torn country for his second trip abroad since Russia’s invasion, stopping first in London. The way he held the total attention of his audience at Westminster Hall for more than half an hour with a mix of humour and seduction in broken but comprehensible English was masterful.

By John Battersby

Four key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address

President Ramaphosa’s 21-page State of the Nation Address looked at how to improve the living conditions of South Africans. At least four of the announced plans will play a critical role in effecting real change.

By Queenin Masuabi

A Cape Peninsula township boxer wants to train ‘the next Tyson’ in quest for contenders

Almost every day, a group of children in Masiphumelele can be found stretching, running laps, learning jabs, ducking and punching techniques. They are training to become boxers, yet there is no boxing gym in this township in the south of Cape Town.

By Ashraf Hendricks

Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to make only minor changes to his Cabinet despite a groundswell calling for better political leadership.

By Ferial Haffajee

As Russia’s Wagner mercenaries expand over Africa, the continental air smells of Cold War again

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s trips this week to Bamako and Khartoum, putting a diplomatic veneer on alliances forged on the ground by Wagner mercenaries, have raised the stakes in what is now seen as the second front in its war with the West.

By Phillip van Niekerk

The art of confit duck

A confit duck leg crisped in its own fat and served in all its grand simplicity belies the time and patience that has gone into its preparation.

By Tony Jackman

Global financial markets are flying – but who knows for how long

What a difference a new year can make. By the end of 2022, markets were moribund. At the end of the worst year for investors in nine decades, 2023 was meant to be a grim slog of stubborn inflation giving way to a crunching recession.

By Natale Labia

The trail of red rust that leads to the beginning of human culture

Up on the Bomvu Ridge, high up in the hills north of the Eswatini capital of Mbabane, the re-excavation of Lion Cavern — possibly the oldest mine in the world — is lending further evidence to southern Africa’s position as not only the cradle of humankind, but also of human culture.

By Angus Begg

Artificial intelligence in South Africa comes with special dilemmas – plus the usual risks

AI may, for now, seem far removed from South Africa’s prevailing socio-economic challenges. But it will become pervasive in the coming years.

By Emile Ormond

Dave Hughes — the swirling, swigging life of an extraordinary man of wine

The passing of legendary Cape wine phenomenon Dave Hughes this week has reverberated loudly in the South African wine industry, prompting not a few delectable anecdotes. But all stories have to start somewhere, so let’s start this one on the Blue Train, one balmy night in 1995…

By Tony Jackman

Kneecapped – How power cuts shed jobs, life, your mental health

Things have grown much worse for ordinary South Africans, according to the numbers that tell the economic story as well as the heartbreaking stories behind those stats.

By Ferial Haffajee, Sahra Heuwel and Janet Heard

How to ensure you are properly insured in the power crisis

Before you head off-grid, it’s worth taking a few beats to ensure your goods and your power supply are insured properly.

By Neesa Moodley

