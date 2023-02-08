Defend Truth

GROUNDUP PHOTO ESSAY

Cape Peninsula township boxer wants to train ‘the next Tyson’ in quest for contenders

Cape Peninsula township boxer wants to train ‘the next Tyson’ in quest for contenders
Masi-Cape Eagles Boxing Club is a new boxing club in Masiphumelele. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Ashraf Hendricks
08 Feb 2023
0

But Masiphumelele’s boxing gym is forced to roll with the punches in dealing with hardly any equipment.

Almost every day, a group of children in Masiphumelele can be found stretching, running laps, learning jabs, ducking and punching techniques and other exercises. They are training to become boxers, yet there is no boxing gym in this township in the south of Cape Town.

Coach Athi Msindeli teaching boxing
Coach Athi Msindeli teaches children to stretch and get fit at the Sosebenza youth centre. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

To train, Masi-Cape Eagles Boxing Club use a multi-purpose hall at the Sosebenza youth centre and the home of Ntsikelelo “Witness” Moyi, who is the founder of the club. The club trains from Monday to Thursday. If it is available, they train at the Southpaw boxing studio in Sun Valley on weekends, about 4km from Masiphumelele.

Athi Msindeli, Ntsikelelo “Witness” Moyi
Athi Msindeli and his father Ntsikelelo “Witness” Moyi run the club. Moyi says the club has five coaches, all of whom are family, including his two sons. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Moyi said he always loved boxing but, growing up in Nqamakwe in the Eastern Cape, the sport wasn’t accessible. He has been living in Masiphumelele for over 20 years now and there are still no boxing clubs in the township. Both of Moyi’s sons box. He says that this inspired him to start the club in October 2022.

Hlulumi Molowana
Hlulumi Molowana, 13, joined the club to get fit and says he wants to fight in the future. “I want to see myself becoming a champion,” he says. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Moyi says there isn’t much for children to do in Masiphumelele after school. Boxing instils “discipline”, he says, and teaches children to respect themselves, their bodies and those around them.

Asiphile Mgqutyana
Eight-year-old Asiphile Mgqutyana was one of over a dozen children at the club when GroundUp visited. The ages of the children in the club range from seven to 15. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

There are about 20 children currently in the club and it is free to join. Moyi is using all his own equipment including a punching bag and two sets of gloves that are too big for the children.

Boxing gym ambitions
Moyi wants to turn this structure into a gym at the Sosebenza youth centre. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

At the youth centre, there is an unused structure that Moyi is hoping to refurbish into a gym but they are still searching for the resources to do that.

Moyi says that they need punching bags, speed balls, skipping ropes, band bandages, protective headgear, gum guards, fighting kits and people to help build the gym. “I have nothing,” he says.

Athi Msindeli with Bafana Manyathi
Athi Msindeli helps Bafana Manyathi, 13, with his gloves. The Masi-Cape Eagles Boxing Club has two pairs of adult gloves. They are too big for the children. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Athi Msindeli says that there aren’t any recreational activities available for children in Masiphumelele anymore. The soccer pitch has now been covered over and used for housing. He says that “I see them [children] drinking,” and that projects like this can keep them busy and tire them out.

Aklhonya Mehlo, township boxing
Aklhonya Mehlo, 12, practices his jabs. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Msindeli’s role in the club is more than just a boxing coach. He helps children with their schoolwork and encourages them to excel. He says that boxing is interesting because though it can be dangerous, you have to “play it cool and wise”.

One day, Moyi says, he hopes to see the next Mike Tyson come out of Masiphumelele.

“I want to see champions.” DM

Boxing club member Bafana Manyathi
Bafana Manyathi is one of the club’s members. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
A man with a past - Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Maverick News

A man with a past – Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address
Maverick News

The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
Maverick News

The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Maverick News

‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted