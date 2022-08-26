Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

How Sars busted a R3bn tobacco and gold plunder network

The South African Revenue Service says it has caught buccaneer capitalist Simon Rudland and his associates managing a transnational plunder network that involves billions in illicit tobacco and gold cash, a vast money laundering racket and the corrupting of five Sasfin bank officials.

By Pauli van Wyk

Mikhail Gorbachev (1931-2022): The mysteries of a revolutionary reformer revealed in death

Already by the early to mid 1980s, Gorbachev seemed to have come to the realisation that the Soviet Union, as it was then constructed, would be increasingly unable to compete successfully against its western antagonists.

By J Brooks Spector

SA’s immigration crisis needs tough but rational solutions – here are a few

I do not want to live in a country whose people will one day celebrate when a human being is left to die in the corridors of a hospital because they are an undocumented, foreign national.

By Songezo Zibi

People take to the streets during a rally organized by the Kopanang Africa against Xenophobia organization, calling for an end to 'xenophobic sentiments and groups' in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 March 2022. Protesters mainly denounced the recent formation and increasing popularity of anti foreigner group 'Operation Dudula' which actively calls for the removal of foreign residents. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)

transnet ports

Five reasons South Africa is failing economically

In its latest economic outlook, a PwC research team writes: “If economic growth was a car, SA would be driving at 60km/h while the global average is above 100km/h.”

By Tim Cohen

A school choir posing for a photograph with president Cyril Ramaphosa on the last day of the ANC 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec on 31July 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
People queue for social grants outside the Sassa office in Eerste River in 2018. (Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
DM EFF flip flop 2000px

Will the ANC rule forever or can opposition parties get it together to form a coalition government in 2024?

The recent challenges to the DA-led coalitions in Gauteng municipalities point to many potholes on the road to a national coalition government. Can opposition parties overcome their differences to form an effective national government in 2024?

By Queenin Masuabi

(Graphic images: Vecteezy, Pixabay, iStock)

Purple menace – South African teens are embracing a codeine-fuelled DIY high

The day after his first taste of lean, 14-year-old Gordon walked into a pharmacy in his school uniform, asked for a 100ml bottle of cough syrup, and got it.

By By Zano Kunene, Linda Pretorius and Joan van Dyk

How a young pigeon fancier is giving wings to new racing enthusiasts

Having established a pigeon racing academy to encourage township communities to take an interest in pigeon rearing, Lodumo Nkala hopes to establish a new, more accessible era for the sport.

By Alet Pretorius

Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) ,Eastern Cape. Edgar Meyer and Audrey Thomas, a 75 year old couple who lost their loved-ones couldn't get married to each other. Home Affairs database was never updated after the deaths of their loved-ones. 25 August 2022.(Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Till Home Affairs us do part: couple can’t say ‘I do’ because they’re still married to their dead spouses

An elderly couple who plan to get married next month have discovered that in the red-tape world of Home Affairs, death does not part you. The department’s system shows they are still married to their dead spouses.

By Estelle Ellis

Nama Riel dancers make a dusty entrance into the competition arena during the Williston Winter Festival of 2011, when the local community were the stars of the show

Williston, a Karoo Hoogland farming town – almonds, hard rocks and the Nama Riel

The Nama Riel has been performed for nearly a century in the tiny hamlets and on the isolated farmsteads of the Karoo. It tells lovers’ tales, it mimics everyday animals, it dramatises the hunt, it is danced in buckskins or formal outfits, and it moves to a magical rhythm.

By Chris Marais

Support DM