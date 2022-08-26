The Weekend Wrap

The South African Revenue Service says it has caught buccaneer capitalist Simon Rudland and his associates managing a transnational plunder network that involves billions in illicit tobacco and gold cash, a vast money laundering racket and the corrupting of five Sasfin bank officials.
By Pauli van Wyk
Already by the early to mid 1980s, Gorbachev seemed to have come to the realisation that the Soviet Union, as it was then constructed, would be increasingly unable to compete successfully against its western antagonists.
By J Brooks Spector
I do not want to live in a country whose people will one day celebrate when a human being is left to die in the corridors of a hospital because they are an undocumented, foreign national.
By Songezo Zibi
I do not want to live in a country whose people will one day celebrate when a human being is left to die in the corridors of a hospital because they are an undocumented, foreign national.
By Songezo Zibi
In its latest economic outlook, a PwC research team writes: “If economic growth was a car, SA would be driving at 60km/h while the global average is above 100km/h.”
By Tim Cohen
In its latest economic outlook, a PwC research team writes: “If economic growth was a car, SA would be driving at 60km/h while the global average is above 100km/h.”
By Tim Cohen
The recent challenges to the DA-led coalitions in Gauteng municipalities point to many potholes on the road to a national coalition government. Can opposition parties overcome their differences to form an effective national government in 2024?
By Queenin Masuabi
The day after his first taste of lean, 14-year-old Gordon walked into a pharmacy in his school uniform, asked for a 100ml bottle of cough syrup, and got it.
By By Zano Kunene, Linda Pretorius and Joan van Dyk
The day after his first taste of lean, 14-year-old Gordon walked into a pharmacy in his school uniform, asked for a 100ml bottle of cough syrup, and got it.
By Zano Kunene, Linda Pretorius and Joan van Dyk
Having established a pigeon racing academy to encourage township communities to take an interest in pigeon rearing, Lodumo Nkala hopes to establish a new, more accessible era for the sport.
By Alet Pretorius
Having established a pigeon racing academy to encourage township communities to take an interest in pigeon rearing, Lodumo Nkala hopes to establish a new, more accessible era for the sport.
By Alet Pretorius
An elderly couple who plan to get married next month have discovered that in the red-tape world of Home Affairs, death does not part you. The department’s system shows they are still married to their dead spouses.
By Estelle Ellis
An elderly couple who plan to get married next month have discovered that in the red-tape world of Home Affairs, death does not part you. The department’s system shows they are still married to their dead spouses.
By Estelle Ellis
The Nama Riel has been performed for nearly a century in the tiny hamlets and on the isolated farmsteads of the Karoo. It tells lovers’ tales, it mimics everyday animals, it dramatises the hunt, it is danced in buckskins or formal outfits, and it moves to a magical rhythm.
By Chris Marais
The Nama Riel has been performed for nearly a century in the tiny hamlets and on the isolated farmsteads of the Karoo. It tells lovers’ tales, it mimics everyday animals, it dramatises the hunt, it is danced in buckskins or formal outfits, and it moves to a magical rhythm.
By Chris Marais
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.