First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Pigeon fancier gives wings to enthusiasts through new a...

South Africa

THE SKY’S THE LIMIT

Young pigeon fancier gives wings to new enthusiasts through inclusive approach to racing

Pigeon fancier and founder of Pigeon Racing Academy Community lofts, Lodumo Nkala (19) shows the detachable electronic ring that pigeons are fitted with to measure the speed, distance, and time they took to fly. The 19 year old started a Pigeon Racing Academy, Community Lofts to educate community members about pigeon racing and provides them with opportunities in the sport. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)
By Alet Pretorius
31 Aug 2022
0

Having established a pigeon racing academy to encourage township communities to take an interest in pigeon rearing, Lodumo Nkala hopes to establish a new, more accessible era for the sport.

Pigeon fancier Lodumo Nkala established Community Lofts — a pigeon racing academy in Centurion, Gauteng — in 2020 to draw other aspiring pigeon enthusiasts into the industry. The 19-year-old’s academy provides mentorship, educates community members about pigeon racing and aims to provide enthusiasts with opportunities to enter the sport. 

Pigeon fancier and founder of Pigeon Racing Academy Community lofts, Lodumo Nkala
Pigeon fancier and founder of pigeon racing academy Community Lofts, Lodumo Nkala at his grandfather’s home in Thatchfield, Centurion. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)
Pigeon fancier and founder of Pigeon Racing Academy Community lofts, Lodumo Nkala at his grandfather's home in Thatchfield, Centurion.
Pigeon fancier and founder of pigeon racing academy Community Lofts, Lodumo Nkala at his grandfather’s home in Thatchfield, Centurion. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

Nkala also wants to open communal lofts in different townships across South Africa to help would-be fanciers reduce the cost of keeping and breeding pigeons. Nkala’s goal is to enter races in 2023 with some of his mentees and other new pigeon fanciers. 

Pigeon fancier and founder of Pigeon Racing Academy Community lofts, Lodumo Nkala
Pigeon fancier and founder of pigeon racing academy Community lofts, Lodumo Nkala encouraging pigeons to fly. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

Pigeon racing is a multimillion-rand sports industry. Enthusiasts of the sport breed homing pigeons, fit them with lightweight, detachable electronic rings which measure flight speed, distance, and the time the birds take to fly home to their lofts when released from distant locations. The fastest pigeon wins. 

Pigeon fancier Lodumo Nkala
Pigeon fancier and founder of pigeon racing academy Community Lofts, Lodumo Nkala looking up at his pigeons flying. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

Access to pigeon racing equipment, however, is costly. Rings, timing devices and clocks that document the birds’ flight data are vital to fanciers intent on entering races. But the cost of this equipment is a significant obstacle for many people wanting to enter the sport. Cost of feed, medicine and travel are also preventing many people who keep and breed pigeons from racing their birds.  

Pigeon fancier and founder of Pigeon Racing Academy Community lofts, Lodumo Nkala
Pigeon fancier and founder of Pigeon Racing Academy Community lofts, Lodumo Nkala holds two eggs that his pigeons laid. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

“You are everything to the birds, their doctor, their trainer.  You have to identify when the birds are not well,” said Nkala when asked about the challenges and responsibilities pigeon breeders face.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

There are other challenges besides. The sport is not very diverse and often only Afrikaans is spoken.  

“As a young black man, there are not many like me in the sport. In this industry, I am often the only black person in the room. Through Community Lofts, I am looking to enter a new era of pigeon racing by allowing those who are faced with financial and time constraints to compete in the sport,” Nkala says.

One of the youngsters Nkala is mentoring is Grade 11 pupil Tadenda Gwaze (17) from Pretoria. Both young men became interested in the sport after noticing flocks of pigeons flying close to their homes. Nkala’s grandfather used to wake him up early so that they could watch a neighbour’s pigeons fly together.   

Pigeon owner and breeder Tatenda Gwaze
Pigeon owner and breeder Tatenda Gwaze and Lodumo Nkala (19) looking at pigeons at Gwaze’s parents’ home in Hercules, Pretoria. Gwaze is one of the young pigeon enthusiasts Nkala is assisting. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)
Pigeons inside a loft belonging to Tatenda Gwaze
Different kinds of pigeons inside a loft aspirant pigeon racer Tatenda Gwaze built at his parents’ home in Hercules, Pretoria. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

“I used to dream about doing that myself one day. It also gave me something to connect with and spend time with my grandfather outside,” said Nkala.   

Pigeon owner and breeder Tatenda Gwaze and Lodumo Nkala looking at pigeons at Gwaze’s parents’ home in Hercules, Pretoria. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

Gwaze used to frequently sit outside his home in the morning before school and watch a flock of pigeons flying in circles. He eventually located the owner who lived in the same area. He was surprised to find out that the owner knew the name of each of his almost 40 birds. He also gave Gwaze his first pair of birds. 

Pigeon chicks bred by Tatenda Gwaze
Pigeon chicks bred by Tatenda Gwaze at his parents’ home in Hercules, Pretoria. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

Gwaze saved all his pocket money to build a loft for his pigeons. He has since built and acquired more lofts to house his almost 20 birds. He has given them all names, such as Naledi, Spot, Sunflower, Raven and his favourite, Vanilla.

A pigeon owned by Tatenda Gwaze flies out of its loft.
A pigeon owned by Tatenda Gwaze flies out of its loft. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

Reaching for the sky

In mid-2021, Nkala attended the AfrikaPro Premier One Loft Series launch in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, which afforded him the opportunity to connect with some of South Africa’s top fanciers. 

Pigeon owner and breeder Tatenda Gwaze and Lodumo Nkala
Pigeon owner and breeder Tatenda Gwaze and Lodumo Nkala looking at pigeons at Gwaze’s parents’ home in Hercules, Pretoria. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

“It allowed me to network with the top fanciers in the country and receive even more information and tips from those with proven results.” 

Pigeon owner and breeder Tatenda Gwaze
Pigeon owner and breeder Tatenda Gwaze at his parents’ home in Hercules, Pretoria. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

Nkala wants to implement changes that make entry into the sport easier. These include lower entry fees for clubs, racing fortnightly instead of weekly, shorter races, and basketing (when birds are checked in on the timing device before a race) on Saturdays. At the moment, basking takes place on Thursdays which excludes school learners and people with weekday jobs. Nkala believes changes will allow entry for people who just want to enjoy the sport through participation rather than committing to it on a full-time basis.  

“It will allow new blood into the sport.” DM

Follow  @communitylofts for more info.

Alet Pretorius is a freelance photographer, lecturer and visual artist.  She focuses on photojournalism and story-telling in different environments (media, corporate, personal and social).  She has more than 19 years of photojournalism experience which included a position of picture editor at Beeld newspaper.  She is currently part-time lecturer at the University of  Pretoria, Market Photo Workshop and Boston Media House.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted