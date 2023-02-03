It’s constitutional and statutory criteria that set the process and pace, regardless of the political noise and hype over a Cabinet reshuffle. And no matter what a political party would prefer.
By Marianne Merten
That sponsorship deal, Djokovic’s greatness disputed and an anarchist named Chairman Atchar — all in the Weekend Wrap.
A near-R1bn proposal has been made, and apparently nigh-on-finalised, to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League team notorious for missing out on winning. In branding alone then, this makes good sense for South Africa.
By John Stupart
If Joburg’s water usage continues to increase at a rate of 11% every five years, it will need 43% of Rand Water’s allocation by 2027. For it to get that, all the other municipalities, Eskom and Sasol, will have to use less.
By Gemma Ritchie
There are now basically three global cigarette companies whose market share has remained roughly the same because, without being able to advertise, they can’t really compete. And neither can a newcomer access the market.
By Tim Cohen
In Iraq, where drought and desertification has cost the country 39% of its agricultural output, once proudly independent farmers are being forced to abandon ancestral farms to find menial work in cities.
By Susan Schulman
Never forget that your great-great aunt Bourhill saved the world with her skirt hoops,” my maternal grandfather, Gerald Bourhill, always told us, leaning back in his leather recliner and sipping a glass of whisky.
By Glen Retief
As water gushes wastefully out of a leaking pipe and rule-bound municipal employees just look on without intervening, their inhuman unhelpfulness is enough to turn anyone into an anarchist.
By Marianne Thamm
In a remote valley of the Warmwaterberg, the black rectangular stage in the clearing looked incongruous. As Katherine Jenkins in a glittering blue, ground-length dress mounted the small stage, the incongruity deepened. But as she started to sing it all came together.
By Don Pinnock
Novak Djokovic is statistically the most successful player to hold a tennis racquet in the men’s game, but does that make him the greatest of all time?
By Craig Ray
A really good pizza is soul therapy. Like being licked by a puppy. Lockdown success stories are also good for the soul. And those involving the mother of the perfect pizza… that’s just beautiful symmetry.
By Lynne Stafford
