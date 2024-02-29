Municipalities crippled by inept and failing Eskom’s stranglehold on power supply

In the verdant valleys and bustling towns of our municipality, an invisible force undermines the very fabric of our local governance. This force is not nature nor is it the global economy; it is Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility.

As the mayor of the uMngeni Municipality, I witness first hand the challenges our local government faces, exacerbated by Eskom’s monopolistic grip on electricity generation and distribution.

The consequences of this stranglehold are far-reaching, impacting our ability to generate income, maintain infrastructure and serve our communities effectively.

Municipalities across South Africa are haemorrhaging billions of rands, a direct result of our incapacitation in generating income from areas supplied electricity by Eskom.

This enforced reliance on a single supplier stifles competition and innovation, leaving us at the mercy of Eskom’s pricing structures and operational inefficiencies.

The monopoly held by Eskom not only contravenes the spirit of economic freedom, but also places an unsustainable financial burden on municipalities.

The insidious effects of prolonged and persistent load shedding have pushed many businesses and households towards alternative energy sources, such as solar power. While this shift may offer a semblance of relief from the erratic power supply, it exacerbates the fiscal woes of local governments.

The decrease in income from electricity sales is stark, and the increasing cost of living has propelled lower-income households towards illegal connections, further diminishing our revenue streams.

These households, unable to afford solar installations, find themselves trapped in a cycle of energy poverty and desperation.

Compounding these challenges is our inability to enforce credit control effectively where Eskom dominates electricity supply.

Municipalities powerless

Municipalities are rendered powerless – unable to disconnect services for non-payment of property taxes or other municipal services. This undermines our financial stability and erodes the principle of responsible citizenship.

Perhaps most disheartening is Eskom’s abandonment of street light infrastructure, following years of neglect and under-maintenance.

Despite having billed local governments for these services, Eskom’s withdrawal has left municipalities to shoulder the responsibility of street lighting without the corresponding revenue from electricity sales.

This situation is untenable and reflects a broader disregard for the well-being of our communities.

Efforts by the South African Local Government Association (Salga) to address these issues have been met with resistance and apathy from Eskom, the Department of Energy, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Department of Public Enterprises.

The lack of political will, particularly within a Salga dominated by the ANC, has stymied any meaningful dialogue or reform.

The Constitution clearly mandates electricity reticulation and street lighting as functions of local government. Yet, the monopolistic practices of Eskom effectively strip municipalities of these critical responsibilities.

The Municipal Systems Act provides a pathway to resolution through the possibility of service agreements between local governments and Eskom. Such agreements, if crafted to be mutually beneficial, could alleviate many of the challenges we face.

However, the will to pursue such solutions seems absent.

The time has come for a concerted effort to challenge Eskom’s monopoly and advocate for a more equitable, competitive and sustainable model of electricity supply.

Only through genuine collaboration, innovation and a recommitment to the principles of local governance can we hope to overcome the adversities presented by the status quo.

The future of our municipalities, and indeed the well-being of our citizens, depends on it. DM