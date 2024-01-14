ANC lets them have cake, but it leaves them little to eat at home

Zukiswa Pikoli is a journalist and columnist at Daily Maverick and is part of the founding team of Maverick Citizen. Prior to Daily Maverick she worked as a communications and advocacy officer at Public Interest Law Centre SECTION27.

Over the years there seems to have been a decline in the public’s enthusiasm for this annual event as the ANC has drifted further and further from its proud liberation history and founding principles of “fundamental political, social and economic change”.

Nothing is more reflective of the party’s drift from the ordinary man’s struggle than the display and parading of the huge black, green and gold cake that is trotted out to mark the occasion.

I was relieved during one of the Covid-19 lockdowns when we did not have to endure the monstrous confection as well as the pomp and splendour of the organisation spending millions on party fare while its constituents stare at bare kitchen cupboards wondering where their next meal will be coming from.

A colleague ventured that the whole display takes on a decidedly Marie-Antoinette “let them eat cake” flavour, or the more accurate – and equally tone deaf – translation of “let them eat brioche”.

At a time when the country is experiencing myriad crises, mostly presided over by the ruling party, one would not be wrong in asking what is to be celebrated on this 112th birthday? Although there is much harkening back to a leadership crop that brought glory to the organisation, the current cohort is deeply marred by controversy and decision-making that has been detrimental to the throngs of people who support the ANC.

Political parties are, of course, entitled to make their own commemorative decisions, but I think it’s telling how they choose to celebrate. More important, perhaps, is where they choose to channel their party funds.

A piece of cake and a meal at a stadium rally after speeches is nice, but a project to create conducive conditions for employment and poverty alleviation is even better.

This year the celebrations are being held in Mpumalanga, a province that has been an ANC stronghold for years. In the 2019 provincial elections 70.58% of voters chose to make their mark for the party.

Yet 50.8% of Mpumalanga’s population live under the lower-bound poverty line, meaning they are surviving on less than R810 a month. Most people in the province are battling to afford basic necessities such as food, so it is most certainly insulting that the flash and pageantry that come with the birthday commemoration would not be sensitive to this.

Perhaps the ANC should instead consider doing what is currently du jour when it comes to birthday gifts and celebrations, and rather opt to donate to goodwill organisations that are actually dedicated to uplifting the lives of those who need it.

What may have been a more constructive focus of this year’s celebration is a return to the principles of servant leadership, which would seek to locate the needs of the people and address them first before being self-congratulatory despite the dismal performance of the ruling party.

This, I’m inclined to believe, would leave the people of Mpumalanga, the land of the rising sun, in much better spirits as they start their year. DM

