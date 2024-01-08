I was not really taken aback by the ANC’s secretary-general boasting about how he and another member of Parliament representing the ANC lied under oath in Parliament to protect their then leader, Jacob Zuma, from accounting for his alleged accusations of crime. Mbalula arrogantly, and without regret, boasted about abusing their majority to render democratic institutions useless, such as a dishonourable Parliament or Cabinet.

Our current political landscape has drastically lost the intellectual feature which existed at the end of the 1990s. The ANC’s post-2007 national conference in Polokwane institutionalised and in a way systemised corruption in the public sector. The ANC at the time resolved to dismantle corruption busters such as the Scorpions at a time when the unit was acting with intent against corruption. Then there were attempts to introduce authoritarian legislation such as the Protection of State Information Bill and others which would enable corruption in government apparatus.

As we engage in what we term comparative politics in political science, I was compelled to look at the history of the ANC where I had to assess the quality of all the secretaries-general the party has had since 1912. I concluded that Mbalula is the worst. He does not compare to the dignified and reputable previous SGs such as Sol Plaatje, Selope Thema, Bud M’belle, Saul Msane, Mweli Skota, EJ Khaile, Arthur Calata, Elijah Mdolomba, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo, Duma Nokwe, Alfred Nzo or Kgalema Motlanthe. I did not mention Gwede Mantashe and Cyril Ramaphosa because I think they and Mbalula are birds of a feather.

Mbalula’s revelations… should lead us to critically assess the entire political landscape in the country and suggest ways to rescue South Africa from savages masquerading as politicians.

I am not mentioning the likes of Plaatje – his classic writings and the work he executed on behalf of his party speak for themselves. With the technological advancement and availability of knowledge, I thought the political landscape of every country would upscale and compete with modern global international politics. Our politics are falling apart in terms of lacking intellectualism.

As a journalist, I used to attend some of the political gatherings (municipal council meetings or party conferences), and was hugely disappointed while listening to casual engagements among “comrades” who did not ignite or inspire intellectualism in their discussions. More time is spent on planning which projects should be given to who, and how much should be shared among the “comrades”.

I am a former student activist so I am used to political or ideological discussions whenever “comrades” meet. It could be in a classroom, dormitories or a beer hall – we normally pick any issue and debate it; not to win or lose, but to learn from each other. I think that is no longer happening and it is worrisome because it means that our political space is now going to be crowded by the so-called tenderpreneurs who also double as assassins or izinkabi who go out neutralising their opponents.

I think the ANC and all political formations should resurrect or initiate political education and development institutes to help develop a new crop of leaders – different from howlers and nincompoops like Mbalula and Co. We need new leadership in South Africa. We are responsible for identifying, grooming and developing that leadership. Not praise singers like the leader of the non-existent ANC Youth League, Collen Malatji. DM