Nontobeko Gcabashe is manager of the Kagisano Programme at Afesis-corplan. The community-building programme, which aims to prevent collective violence, operates in 16 communities across South Africa where social cohesion is identified as being low.

Nearly 30 years after the dawn of democracy, South Africa, once holding the promise of a harmonious Rainbow Nation, is overshadowed by recurring episodes of collective violence. Civil unrest, violent protests, gang and taxi wars, xenophobic attacks and political bloodshed are all manifestations of this cycle.

We face a complex web of social, political, economic, historical and cultural factors that perpetuate violence within our society. Eruptions of violence not only result in loss of life but also erode the bonds of trust and unity among the nation’s diverse communities. They leave an enduring mark on South Africa’s historical narrative and pose a significant threat to its future.

Recently, Cape Town was plunged into chaos as rival taxi operators clashed violently with authorities. This incident disrupted the lives of commuters and exposed deep-seated tensions within the taxi industry.

The widespread looting and destruction witnessed during the July 2021 riots and civil unrest was fuelled by a complex interplay of social and economic factors, including high unemployment rates, poverty and frustration among the youth. This particular upheaval had dire consequences for businesses, communities and the nation’s image.

South Africa continues to witness disturbing xenophobic attacks, with the incident involving the death by burning of Elvis Nyathi sending shockwaves throughout the world. Xenophobic tensions highlight economic competition and point to a failure to address the underlying causes of mistrust and hostility.

Internal disputes within political parties frequently erupt into violent conflicts. The assassination of political leaders in KwaZulu-Natal serves as a stark reminder of how political tensions can escalate into bloodshed.

South Africa continues to grapple with alarmingly high rates of gender-based violence, with the country ranking among the highest recorded globally. This scourge undermines the nation’s efforts to build equality and social cohesion.

These examples underscore collective violence as a serious problem that needs our attention and action on a nationwide scale. To understand why our society remains trapped in this cycle, we need to consider the complex factors at play.

First and foremost, we must acknowledge the deep scars of apartheid that continue to shape social dynamics in South Africa. Persistent socioeconomic disparities, including unequal access to education and economic opportunities, create fertile ground for collective violence.

Frustration stemming from unmet basic needs often finds an outlet in violence. Political manipulation of ethnic or racial divisions, inadequate law enforcement, corruption and a lack of accountability erode public trust in institutions. This weakens the state’s ability to address and prevent violence effectively.

Institutional structures, including government and civil society organisations, wield substantial influence in either perpetuating or mitigating collective violence. A responsive and accountable government that addresses the root causes of violence can make a substantial difference. Civil society organisations, on the other hand, often act as bridges, bringing diverse communities together through dialogue and conflict resolution initiatives.

The recurring pattern of group violence poses a significant challenge to achieving social cohesion, but it is not impossible to do. Inclusive governance, education and reconciliation efforts are essential steps towards achieving lasting peace and unity. This should not merely be a goal; it should be recognised as a necessity for the welfare and future of our country.

Comprehensive educational programmes and awareness campaigns that address historical injustices and promote reconciliation can help heal deep wounds and foster understanding among South Africans. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission is a notable example of where this approach had a significant impact, but more initiatives are needed.

While there are a number of valuable economic empowerment programmes in the country, countless members of society are still being left behind. Addressing socioeconomic inequality through job creation and skills development can go some way to alleviating the frustration that often leads to violence. However, more attention needs to be paid to creating inclusive opportunities and policies, such as incentives for investment in marginalised communities that can address inequalities.

Underpinning all our efforts should be a recognition that we need to strengthen governance and achieve a more equitable justice system. We need to instil trust back in our institutions, showing the political will for robust action against corruption, fostering accountability and reforming law enforcement agencies.

Community-based programmes that promote dialogue and conflict resolution at the grassroots level can contribute to reducing tensions and preventing violence.

South Africa’s journey towards social cohesion has seen some progress, but the persistent cycle of collective violence remains a formidable obstacle. To move forward, the nation must confront its historical traumas, address socioeconomic disparities and strengthen its institutions. By learning from the past and taking proactive measures, South Africa can break the cycle of collective violence and continue its path towards a more united and harmonious future. Only then can the nation fully realise the promise of the Rainbow Nation. DM