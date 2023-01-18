Defend Truth

Opinionista

Beware the populist politics of fear and resentment that pave the path to authoritarianism

mm
By Stevens Mokgalapa
18 Jan 2023
0

Stevens Mokgalapa is Build One South Africa’s (BOSA) Head of International Relations and former mayor of Tshwane.

Populist leaders are not credible and reliable change agents because they often become a danger to democracy and encourage a slide to fear, resentment and authoritarianism.

The anti-democratic events that unfolded in Brazil’s capital on Sunday, 8 January 2023 serve as a stern warning of the dangers and pitfalls of “strongman” populist politics the world over.

More than 3,000 supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro invaded and vandalised the supreme court, presidential palace and congress to try to reverse the democratic outcomes of the elections held on 30 October 2022. 

We are reminded that ardent populism — whether on the far left or far right — appeals to the worst aspects of humanity. Former US president Barack Obama, in a speech in Johannesburg in July 2018 honouring Nelson Mandela, was acutely correct when he stated that the rise of populist movements had helped spark a global boom for the “politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment” that pave a path to authoritarianism. 

“I am not being alarmist. I am just stating facts,” he said. His warning should have run loudly through the halls of power. Instead, we’ve seen attacks on the basic fundamental tenets of democracy and the rule of law. 

What happened in Brasilia was preceded in the US Capitol riots of 6 January 2021, where extremist groupings and conspiracy-driven movements felt emboldened and empowered to take the law into their own hands.

It is hardly surprising as the similarities between Bolsonaro and Donald Trump are many. Both are proto-fascist fanatics and populists who won elections on the promise to transition their societies from socially liberal into a deeply conservative state — the romanticisation of a bygone era where the nation-state was supreme, where globalisation didn’t exist, and where international trade deals and socioeconomic blocs were but a distant dream. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The danger lies in the size of Brazil’s economy and its role in South America. It is the largest economy on the continent and leads in social and political trends. Hence its democratic compass should be beyond reproach because what happens in Brazil is easily (and often) replicated elsewhere in South America.

Many claim that the rise of right-wing populism is a pendulum reaction to left-wing political “over-correctness”. In Brazil, the very opposite happened on 1 January 2023 with the inauguration of the new democratically elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A left-leaning president was elected in rejection of right-wing populism.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Putin and the populist playbook: A lesson for democracies

Brazil’s right wing could not concede that point, with Bolsonaro refusing to concede defeat by snubbing the tradition of democratically handing over power to Lula. Bolsonaro supporters demanded military intervention to reverse the popular will — an assault on democratic institutions and the peaceful transfer of power.

The lesson for us as South Africans and Africans is that populist leaders are not credible and reliable change agents because they often become a danger to democracy and encourage a slide to fear, resentment and authoritarianism, as Obama put it. 

Instead, let’s support leaders who are champions of democracy on the African continent. Leaders like Nelson Chamisa who is fighting the oppressive Zanu-PF regime in Zimbabwe. Leaders like Bobi Wine who is standing tall against the near 37-year dictatorship of Yoweri Museveni’s human rights abuses. And leaders like Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema who is turning the country into an economic powerhouse by righting the many past wrongs of the Edgar Lungu era. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “Outplaying the populists: A playbook for competitive African politics

As citizens we must guard our democracy and respect the will of the people by asking ourselves tough questions before we vote, and of our leaders after we vote to hold them to account to us as voters. We should ceaselessly demand quality, merit-based leadership with credible, realistic and achievable policy solutions to our domestic problems. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
COVID-19

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund
Business Maverick

Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Maverick News

Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo