Stevens Mokgalapa is Build One South Africa’s (BOSA) Head of International Relations and former mayor of Tshwane.

The anti-democratic events that unfolded in Brazil’s capital on Sunday, 8 January 2023 serve as a stern warning of the dangers and pitfalls of “strongman” populist politics the world over.

More than 3,000 supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro invaded and vandalised the supreme court, presidential palace and congress to try to reverse the democratic outcomes of the elections held on 30 October 2022.

We are reminded that ardent populism — whether on the far left or far right — appeals to the worst aspects of humanity. Former US president Barack Obama, in a speech in Johannesburg in July 2018 honouring Nelson Mandela, was acutely correct when he stated that the rise of populist movements had helped spark a global boom for the “politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment” that pave a path to authoritarianism.

“I am not being alarmist. I am just stating facts,” he said. His warning should have run loudly through the halls of power. Instead, we’ve seen attacks on the basic fundamental tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

What happened in Brasilia was preceded in the US Capitol riots of 6 January 2021, where extremist groupings and conspiracy-driven movements felt emboldened and empowered to take the law into their own hands.

It is hardly surprising as the similarities between Bolsonaro and Donald Trump are many. Both are proto-fascist fanatics and populists who won elections on the promise to transition their societies from socially liberal into a deeply conservative state — the romanticisation of a bygone era where the nation-state was supreme, where globalisation didn’t exist, and where international trade deals and socioeconomic blocs were but a distant dream.

The danger lies in the size of Brazil’s economy and its role in South America. It is the largest economy on the continent and leads in social and political trends. Hence its democratic compass should be beyond reproach because what happens in Brazil is easily (and often) replicated elsewhere in South America.

Many claim that the rise of right-wing populism is a pendulum reaction to left-wing political “over-correctness”. In Brazil, the very opposite happened on 1 January 2023 with the inauguration of the new democratically elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A left-leaning president was elected in rejection of right-wing populism.

Brazil’s right wing could not concede that point, with Bolsonaro refusing to concede defeat by snubbing the tradition of democratically handing over power to Lula. Bolsonaro supporters demanded military intervention to reverse the popular will — an assault on democratic institutions and the peaceful transfer of power.

The lesson for us as South Africans and Africans is that populist leaders are not credible and reliable change agents because they often become a danger to democracy and encourage a slide to fear, resentment and authoritarianism, as Obama put it.

Instead, let’s support leaders who are champions of democracy on the African continent. Leaders like Nelson Chamisa who is fighting the oppressive Zanu-PF regime in Zimbabwe. Leaders like Bobi Wine who is standing tall against the near 37-year dictatorship of Yoweri Museveni’s human rights abuses. And leaders like Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema who is turning the country into an economic powerhouse by righting the many past wrongs of the Edgar Lungu era.

As citizens we must guard our democracy and respect the will of the people by asking ourselves tough questions before we vote, and of our leaders after we vote to hold them to account to us as voters. We should ceaselessly demand quality, merit-based leadership with credible, realistic and achievable policy solutions to our domestic problems. DM