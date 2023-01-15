In an informal poll on a radio station I listen to regularly, parents voted almost unanimously that all students should wear school uniforms and that this was an issue that did not require significant debate. The callers were convinced of the many benefits.

One of the primary reasons parents support the idea of having a uniform speaks to the different aspects of safety. It allows teachers and school staff to very quickly identify who is a student and who is not, from a distance. This means that the school can proactively manage potential threats associated with unwanted visitors, intruders, threats of violence and theft, something that is a sad reality in many of our schools, both nationally and internationally.

Uniforms are also very useful when taking children on field trips. There is nothing more terrifying for a teacher than a student wandering off while on a school outing. A uniform makes them easier to see and this means there is a good chance they won’t get too far away.

Beyond physical safety, the importance of emotional safety is critical to a learner’s success at school. School uniforms take out one of the many dimensions of bullying that are so prevalent in most of our schools. Not being able to follow the latest fashion trends or have the right brand of sneakers, or more importantly not having a range of different everyday clothes allows bullies to single out these learners more easily.

If everyone is wearing the same clothes it creates a sense of cohesion because it communicates a clear message of equality. This is particularly important in a school where there is significant diversity among the students. Regardless of their identity, how they identify or socioeconomic class, a uniform creates the idea that everyone can start from the same point in the classroom and therefore succeed.

In many affluent independent schools currently embarking on a transformation agenda, there are a number of learners on scholarships, so this is critical. Coping with the expectations of family, the school and the “need to prove” to yourself and to the school that you can maintain the scholarship are difficult enough without the added stress of standing out because of what you are wearing. Socioeconomic differences are less noticeable.

The idea of cohesion and being part of something bigger allows the school to create a sense of community and belonging. This does, of course, assume that the uniform and associated rules are culturally sensitive, conscious of religious practices, gender identity and so by inference are inclusive.

Regardless of age, learners’ uniforms promote a strong sense of group identity and allow them to feel part of something bigger than just themselves. You just have to think back to the excitement of your Grade 1 child when you were buying their first school uniform and they often wanted to wear it days before school started. The value of learning to work together rather than focusing on their individual differences and objectives promotes collaboration and social cohesion — key skills in building our country.

Nothing stresses a parent out more than trying to tame the chaos of the morning routine. A stressful, chaotic start to the day impacts on your relationship with your child, the time it takes for them to navigate their emotions and then to be able to settle into the start of their school day. Having a uniform not only helps to streamline the morning’s activities, but also creates structure and routine.

Helping your child to put out the basics the night before and pack their school bag creates routine and structure that contribute to a sense of certainty for them. This is reassuring and sets the tone for the next day.

For all these reasons and many more it is imperative that the high cost of school uniforms is addressed. Parents seldom consider the cost of buying school uniforms when choosing a school and are often unaware of the extent of these costs. So how do we do this?

The Competition Commission has published a national guideline on school uniforms and they report that they have seen an improvement in awareness and increasing levels of compliance in the past few years. Despite this, the cost of uniforms is still incredibly high and given the already stressful cost of living, school uniforms should not contribute to the list of expensive necessities.

Schools need to make their school uniforms affordable and where possible keep branded items to a minimum. This gives parents choice regarding which retailer they use to get the basics like socks, shirts, skirts, shorts, and trousers.

Schools should take into account the cost of all the items of uniform — including sports kit that parents need to purchase throughout the year — and publish them on their website alongside the fees. In addition, the school uniform policy should also be available to prospective parents of that school.

Single-supplier contracts should be avoided unless regular tendering processes are followed and more than one supplier can compete for the tender. In negotiating these tenders, quality, durability, local availability of fabric for uniforms as well as cost and value for money should be part of the negotiation.

Having a second-hand school uniform shop is imperative. In addition to being an extra income source, it can provide an exchange policy of equivalent-quality clothes where the parent brings in an item and exchanges it for a larger size at minimal or no cost. This information should also be published and available to current and prospective parents.

Finally, schools across the board should engage with parents and learners when developing or reviewing their uniform policy. Certain aspects of our uniform need to be decolonised given our hot summers and practical reasoning. That however is a discussion for another time. DM

Heather Blanckensee is Head of College at Sacred Heart College Johannesburg.