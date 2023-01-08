For almost a full year, Vladimir Putin’s murderous horde has been raining missiles on our homes and infrastructure, killing and raping civilians, and doing all they can to erase our culture, our heritage, our history, and us. Yet, God is on the right side of history and standing strong with us against evil every single day. And I have proof…

Putin believed he could take Kyiv in three days? He couldn’t even take Bakhmut in seven months. Russia wanted to demilitarise Ukraine? We now have more weapons than ever, and many of them are Russian — they left behind tonnes of weaponry and military machinery when they sprinted from Kharkivska oblast. Putin wanted denazification? Millions of Ukrainians who used the Russian language in their everyday life now don’t want to hear a word spoken in that language. Putin wanted to freeze Europe and Ukraine? It has been the warmest winter in a century. Last week the temperature in Ukraine reached 14°C — unheard of for January. The temperature in Russia is predicted to hit -25°C next week. Putin wanted to destroy our crops and block our ports to starve Africa? We are delivering grain protected and unharmed. Putin wanted to blackmail the world with gas and oil prices? They are lower now than they were before Putin started the war. Moreover, Putin’s efforts to weaponise energy exports have backfired so badly that most EU countries have completely eliminated their reliance on Russia. Putin wanted to push back Nato borders? Two new countries, Sweden and Finland, have been invited to join Nato since 24 February 2022. Putin claimed he has the best Black Sea fleet with unmatched modern weaponry? Its flagship Moscow, Putin’s pride and joy, was sunk with only two of our missiles. Putin claimed he has the best modern weapons, ammunition and machinery? We have seen him crawling on his knees, begging Iran, Belarus and North Korea for help. Truly pathetic. For the first time since the event was launched almost 10 years ago, Putin didn’t hold his flagship end-of-year press marathon in December.

And, mind you, these are just a few facts that immediately came to mind. Truly, a Loser of the Year — a title well earned by Putin.

Next week I will continue the series on our heroic soldiers, women at war, volunteers, our history and culture. I want you to see Ukraine and its beautiful people through my eyes. I want you to see the extraordinary service of our armed forces and how unbelievably brave and inspirational they are. And I want you to know, to believe as I do: come 2024 and we, the Ukrainian people, will still be standing, free and united. DM