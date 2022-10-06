Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu passed away on Boxing Day last year. His last birthday in this temporal world was 7 October 2021, when he turned 90. On this anniversary of his date of birth, many are remembering the Arch, as he liked to be called, in various ways.

One involves a lecture at the Cape Town City Hall on the day, which will be live-streamed worldwide on tutu.org.za from 7pm SAST. The speakers are the deputy secretary-general of the UN, Amina J Mohammed, and the co-author of the famous The Book of Joy, Douglas Abrams, who collaborated with the Arch and the Dalai Lama on the production of the book and associated video material.

Those involved with Accountability Now remember the Arch with great fondness. He was our first patron and remained so until his death. Fittingly, he has been succeeded by the current Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.

We regard both patronage achievements with some pride and gratefulness. The commitment of both clerics to the tenets of the time-honoured biblical “good stewardship” has a clear echo in the resolve of Accountability Now to exact accountability and promote responsiveness to the needs of ordinary people. Both of these values find expression in Section 1 of the Constitution and the notion of accountability is a major plank in the rule of law, which our Constitution regards as “supreme”.

It was the habit of the Arch to conduct holy communion in a side-chapel at St George’s Cathedral every Friday at 7.15am, come rain or shine. Deep into his retirement he continued with this practice and only gave up when his health started to fail him. The service had many visitors from around the world.

On the occasion of the death of Nelson Mandela on 5 December 2013, the service moved to the cathedral itself and organist Barry Smith rounded it off with a splendid rendition of the national anthem, which was originally a hymn. Due to the early start, it was the first celebration of the life of our first post-liberation president. Fittingly, the Arch presided.

Tourists visiting Cape Town who wanted to meet the Arch were encouraged to attend the service, and many came. The time of commencement was a test of their resolve to meet the famous archbishop.

After the Passing of the Peace, the Arch would step forward and survey his congregation. “Any visitors?” he would enquire. A few nervous hands were invariably raised. “Who are you?” he enquired with disarming directness. Those who replied with explanations of why they were at the service, where they were from and other non-responses, would get the trademark chuckle and the next question: “Yes, but who are you?”

The advantage of rising in the dark in the dead of winter was that after the service the Arch and his regulars would enjoy a coffee at some or other nearby coffee shop; this presented an opportunity to discuss the affairs of the day and to consider ways to solve all the problems of the world.

The Arch was a champion of the work of Accountability Now. He took a particular interest in the anti-corruption work we do and gave his public support to the notion of establishing a new Chapter 9 institution, the Integrity Commission, with a mandate to prevent, combat, investigate and prosecute serious corruption.

One Friday in April 2016, the Arch noted, while interrogating his visitors, that I was booted and suited in uncharacteristically formal attire. “Why are you all dressed up?” he enquired when he was finished with the last of the visitors.

“Well, Father,” I replied, “the Constitutional Review Committee of the National Assembly has invited me to make a presentation to it on the Integrity Commission at 9.30 this morning.”

After the service I was informed that the Arch would be joining me on the short walk to Parliament to give his support to our presentation. I alerted Parliament to this development, not without a tingle of excitement to have the endorsement in person of so well-known a person.

When Mamma Leah learnt that her husband, the Arch, would be home later than usual, she objected and put an end to the plan to attend because she feared he would be mobbed by the press at Parliament and would be put under unnecessary and unhealthy stress.

As it happened, the hearing was not well attended. Indeed, the only member of the press present was Janet Heard, then of News24, now managing editor of Daily Maverick. A mob of one is not a mob.

It is however interesting to reflect that the chair of the committee was Vincent Smith, an ANC member of Parliament, who was most polite and grateful for good time management of the half-hour accorded to Accountability Now to explain its ideas around constitutional reform to accommodate the Integrity Commission.

Yes, he is the same Vincent Smith who currently graces the dock in a criminal court facing corruption charges after giving evidence to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. Needless to say, the representations to his committee went nowhere.

All is not lost, however. The current Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee unanimously resolved in June 2022 that Accountability Now be given the opportunity to repeat its presentation in greater detail. It is hoped that a date will be fixed this year.

As an extract from the Summer 2021 newsletter of Accountability Now reads: “The Arch taught us all that until we can forgive those who have harmed us, they will hold the keys to our happiness; they will be our jailers. When we forgive, we take back control of our own fate and our feelings. We forgive for ourselves.” DM