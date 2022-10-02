“It takes moral courage to be honest at the risk of ridicule, rejection or retaliation, or when doing so may jeopardise our income or career. It takes courage to own up to our mistakes when doing so may get us in trouble or thwart our ambitions,” says ethicist and educator on character Michael Josephson.

This came to mind as I read Professor Richard Calland’s decision to withdraw his membership and participation in the panel to conduct a preliminary inquiry on a motion in terms of section 89 of the Constitution. This came after political parties complained that his participation would be biased and therefore taint the independence and credibility of the panel’s work.

As someone who knows Calland’s work and his commitment to constitutionalism, I had trouble believing the claims against him, but I support Calland’s decision to resign from the panel because from an integrity and morality perspective it was the right thing to do. It aligns with the demonstrable reputation he has built for himself.

He could have fought to stay on the panel despite the potential shroud it would place over the process, but, as he said in his statement: “I don’t want unnecessary controversy over my appointment to divert attention from the real issues that are at stake or the possibility of undue delay arising from it to clutter or otherwise impair the integrity of such an important constitutional process.”

Calland’s decision has provided ordinary South Africans, and particularly political leaders, with an opportunity to ask ourselves how strong our moral courage is in the face of difficult decisions – especially those that threaten our proximity to privilege. Are we willing to relinquish privilege in service of the greater good?

Calland has shown that his personal interests do not trump those of the majority and that he takes seriously the constitutional values of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

The current crop of both political and private sector leadership we have in our country would do well to learn from this.

Most people seem to cling to positions of power, even when they have ethical clouds hanging over them, or, for selfish and self-serving ends, continually fail to put first the best interests of South Africans. We lack the integrity and accountability required for a strong, thriving country.

It is an ability to see when the greater good should be placed before personal gain, and starts with an individual undertaking to draw a line beyond which he or she will not go.

As Josephson says, integrity may come at a cost, but a clear conscience is priceless. DM168

This column first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.