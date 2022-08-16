First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We are not hiding anything

Especially not the critical work we do. The only thing more infuriating than the incompetence of the ruling party is having to pay to read about their incompetence. We hate paywalls not just because they are a grudge purchase of note but because they stop the full electorate from reading the truth.

We have found a way around the paywall: our membership community, Maverick Insider. The 18,000 people who believe in accountability and the real impact that our investigative journalism makes.

Become a Maverick Insider and join the cause to support Daily Maverick.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Women do not desire resilience; we want opportunities t...

Maverick Citizen

Opinionista

Women do not desire resilience; we want opportunities to thrive

mm
By Zukiswa Pikoli
16 Aug 2022
0

Zukiswa Pikoli is a journalist at Maverick Citizen.

I tire of the Women’s Day and Month narrative that revolves solely around the survival of gender-based violence as if we are not whole people with aspirations that go beyond this.

I received a few “happy Women’s Day” wishes this week, with slogans of how women are strong, beautiful, resilient and carry the world on their shoulders, etc. None of these moved me, except one: a quote from Burkina Faso’s slain revolutionary president Thomas Sankara, who met his death at the hands of his then-trusted friend and right-hand man Blaise Compaoré.

The Sankara quote was sent to me by a male friend and reads: “Comrades, there is no true social revolution without the liberation of women. May my eyes never see and my feet never take me to a society where half the people are held in silence. I hear the roar of women’s silence. I sense the rumble of their storm and feel the fury of their revolt.”

Most who are familiar with Sankara’s legacy know he was a champion of women’s rights and of women’s empowerment. His approach to this is what gave me pause for thought. I found it interesting that a man born in 1949 chose such a progressive way to articulate women’s empowerment. He challenged the oppressive nature of patriarchal societies and their conditioning, and yet, in 2022, we are still met with regressive gender politics that, at their worst, manifest in gender-based violence that would have women be hardened and forced to take on descriptors such as “resilient” and “strong”.

If not that, women are still being silenced and stripped of their agency as equal members of society, as alluded to by Sankara.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

One of my go-to feminist thinkers, writer and activist bell hooks, says: “To truly be free, we must choose beyond simply surviving adversity, we must dare to create lives of sustained optimal wellbeing and joy.”

I fully agree with hooks. I find it not only patronising but insulting to have to accept that to be a woman is to be in a state of constantly overcoming adversity and pain meted out by a patriarchal society hellbent on our oppression. This is a distraction from the actual business of the day, which is to endeavour to live full, thriving lives that do not centre on being a receptor of violence and pain.

I tire of the Women’s Day and Month narrative that revolves solely around the survival of gender-based violence as if we are not whole people with aspirations that go beyond this. This continual discourse shows the dedication our patriarchal society has to our subjugation.

Sankara also alludes to a violent revolution that will come from women should we continue to be silenced. Though well-intentioned within the context of the time and quote, it again puts violence at the centre of the pursuit of emancipation.

According to hooks, however: “Contrary to misguided notions of gender equality, women do not and will not seize power and create self-love and self-esteem through violent acts. Female violence is no more liberatory than male violence.”

I have no desire for violence or to be labelled “resilient” or “imbhokodo” (rock). I would just like a chance to thrive. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted