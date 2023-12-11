For our first adventure, we booked a day trip at the nearby Sibuya Game Reserve. We were pleasantly surprised to learn that the “entrance” was a short walk from our accommodation. The reception for the park overlooks the Kariega River and our journey began with a boat trip into the park. It’s a beautiful, winding river surrounded by lush green forest that features a range of bird species, including fish eagles, goshawks and the Knysna turaco.

The morning and afternoon game drives were eventful, and the lunch was an absolute feast. On the drives, the cooler boxes were filled with drinks, adult and non-adult, all of which were included in the price. The staff probably never anticipated catering for a trio of Nova Scotians – let’s just say the beer and wine were not wasted.

Highlights included a pair of white rhino bulls that earlier this year lost their female companions when the resident cows, both pregnant, were poached for their horns, a grim reminder of the continuing poaching crisis. The cows, Binky and Noelle, were themselves orphaned by poachers in 2016. Noelle’s calf survived and is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

In 2018, a group of suspected rhino poachers in Sibuya were killed and eaten by the resident lion pride. We did see a pair of the big cats and they put on a sex show for our overseas visitors, with the male mounting the female briefly in typical lion fashion: An on-and-off ritual that can go on for days.

With the bush covered, our next outdoor adventure involved the beach; the place is, after all, called Kenton-on-Sea. The town is encircled by two rivers, the Kariega and Bushmans, and there is a lovely coastal and beach walk between the mouths of the two. Jagged rock formations pepper the coastline, and there was a bit of a climb near the mouth of the Bushmans River that offered sweeping views of the town and coast.

At a time when many beaches and waterways in South Africa are being fouled by the sewage of state failure, it’s also a refreshingly clean stretch of coast.

The weather in October was on the cool and wet side, whereas Gauteng had been cooking when we embarked on our journey, but it was great walking weather and did nothing to dampen our spirits. Our self-catering accommodation had a woodstove that was welcome in the evenings.

We braaied a couple of evenings but there was no shortage of places to eat. I can recommend Pizzarella – let’s just say it has great pizza and friendly staff. It was also conveniently close to our accommodation.

This underscores another point about Kenton-on-Sea: It’s not big and is an easy and safe place to walk around. That in itself is a treat in South Africa these days.

There are also various artist shops and little cafes sprinkled around the town. As an avid reader, I was taken with a place called Imagine: Beautiful Books and Things. I picked up a second-hand copy of Advance, Retreat, a collection of short stories by South African writer Richard Rive.

We were there in the off season, but I have been reliably told that Kenton-on-Sea can get very busy during the high season. It only has one major grocery store, a well-stocked Spar. A friend of ours who has a house there said that at Christmas time, to avoid the queues, you need to get to the Spar at 7am.

Being in the Eastern Cape, driving there can have its challenges. The R350 south from Bedford to Makhanda (Grahamstown) is an absolute mess and best to avoid. And Makhanda itself has certainly seen much better days.

But Kenton-on-Sea’s location still has plenty going for it. There are other coastal towns to explore nearby, such as Port Alfred and Boknes. Addo Elephant National Park is only about a 90-minute drive. That was our first destination when we left and we were rewarded with close-up viewings of elephant herds. That could easily be a day trip from Kenton-on-Sea.

The vibe in the town is certainly laid back – it is a holiday place, after all. We certainly enjoyed our time there, and I can see why our readers are fond of the place.

We plan to return but will keep avoiding the high season; I’m not going to the Spar when it opens. – Ed Stoddard