Farewell Estelle Ellis, who chased broken lifts, broken hospitals and broken promises
By Herman Lategan. The Daily Maverick journalist who spent years exposing failures in Eastern Cape hospitals, courts and municipalities, and who once got trapped in a hospital lift with a corpse rather than take an official’s word for it, has died suddenly. Read more.
Organic free-range eggs are not all they’re cracked up to be, study finds
By Ed Stoddard. The environmental findings — notably concerning climate change — highlight how animal welfare concerns and activism can give rise to unexpected conservation consequences and ill-conceived policies. Read more.
The Madlanga Effect — a national lesson in civic governance, the law and ethics
By Marianne Thamm. If we are looking for the perfect vehicle to verse South Africans in a much-needed masterclass in civics and governance, it is the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into the capture of SA’s law enforcement agencies. Read more.
Addo farmer ready to Moer ’n Boer
By Riaan Marais. An Addo citrus farmer has just eight weeks to transform himself from farm manager to MMA fighter after accepting a last-minute call-up to compete in Moer ’n Boer season three. Read more.
Another Media24 restructuring won’t fix a broken market
By Styli Charalambous. South Africa’s largest digital news publisher has attempted every remedy the turnaround textbook prescribes. Disposals, closures, massive headcount reduction and a digitally transformed subscription business still saw financial losses increase by 60%. If Media24 cannot break even, the problem isn’t the operating model. It is the market. Read more.
Foreign visitors vs locals — is Hill-Lewis finally addressing Cape Town’s inner-city housing squeeze?
By Kevin Bloom. Cape Town’s draft Short‑Term Letting By‑Law reclassifies many Airbnb-style rentals as commercial, raising rates and requiring registration — but will it free inner‑city housing for local renters? Read more.
Why you keep buying books you don’t read (and why it feels so good)
By Michelle Spear. Age-based admissions mask a deeper crisis: most children enter Grade 1 without the developmental foundations they need. Until South Africa invests in the birth-to-five years, the system will remain on unstable ground. Read more.
Grade 1 at age 5: A policy built on unstable foundations
By Monja Boonzaier. Age-based admissions mask a deeper crisis: most children enter Grade 1 without the developmental foundations they need. Until South Africa invests in the birth-to-five years, the system will remain on unstable ground. Read more.
Watch – More than 1,200 City Power outages in two weeks leave Joburg buckling
Crumbling infrastructure, systemic operational paralysis, and brazen extortion schemes have pushed Johannesburg’s electricity network to its breaking point, leaving the utility increasingly unable to cope with a localised crisis that councillors warn is sliding out of control. Daily Maverick’s Anna Cox reports. Read more.
Every dish has a face, and other peri-hot insights
Everybody has their own peri-peri (or piri-piri) sauce, right? What’s your peri-peri secret? We asked for your hot tips. You sent them. Read more.
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