Grade 1 at age 5: A policy built on unstable foundations

South Africa’s 2027 school admissions cycle has opened, and with it comes the familiar announcement: children entering Grade R must be four turning five, and children entering Grade 1 must be five turning six by 30 June. It is treated as routine – a simple administrative reminder.

But it is anything but routine.

It is a reminder of a system that continues to push children into formal schooling before they have the developmental foundations to succeed. And the evidence is clear: most children are not ready.

The Thrive by Five Index 2024, the largest assessment of early childhood development yet conducted in South Africa, found that only 42% of four-year-olds are developmentally on track. That means 58% – more than half – are not school-ready by the time they enter Grade R.

The detail is even more sobering: Only 29% are on track in fine and visual motor skills, essential for writing and early maths. Only 53% are on track in emergent literacy and language. Nearly one in three show signs of stunting, which directly affects cognitive development.

These are not small delays. They are structural disadvantages. Yet the system continues to move children forward as if the foundations beneath them are solid.

The contradiction is stark: the Grade 1 age requirement is meant to ensure readiness, but readiness is not determined by age. It is shaped by nutrition, environment, caregiver interaction and early stimulation – precisely the areas where inequality is deepest. The policy assumes a level playing field. The data show a landscape of profound disparity.

Instead of addressing root causes, South Africa continues to treat symptoms. Remedial programmes, catch-up interventions, referrals for learning delays and pressure on Grade 1 teachers to “close the gap” have become routine. These interventions are necessary, but they are not solutions. They are bandages on a wound that begins much earlier.

The weaknesses in the early childhood development system do not disappear when a child turns six. They compound. Grade 1 teachers face overcrowded classrooms, wide developmental diversity and children struggling with concentration, sensory regulation and early literacy. Parents are blamed for structural failures. Referral pathways are slow or inaccessible. We are asking children to run before they have learnt to walk.

School readiness is not about reciting letters or counting to 10. It is about emotional regulation, secure attachment, curiosity, motor development, language exposure, sensory integration, confidence and the ability to sit, listen and engage. These capacities are shaped long before a child enters Grade R.

The Thrive by Five Index makes one thing clear: South Africa does not have a Grade 1 problem. It has a birth-to-five problem.

Compulsory Grade R – and the Grade 1 age requirement – will remain symbolic gestures unless they are anchored in funded early intervention programmes, nutrition and stunting prevention, parental support, community-based programmes and integrated health-education-social systems.

If we want children to thrive at six, we must support them at zero. School readiness does not begin in the classroom. It begins in the cradle. DM