Farewell Estelle Ellis, who chased broken lifts, broken hospitals and broken promises

“A desperate Eastern Cape mother allegedly used rat poison to kill herself and three of her four children on Sunday. The police said their preliminary investigation found that the family was living in extreme poverty and the mother had become despondent. This is the second case of its kind in the Eastern Cape in just over a month.”

That report appeared some years ago. The plain sentences and the hard facts belong to Estelle Ellis’ usual register, and underneath them sit a mother and three children whose deaths she refused to let pass as a statistic. It is the kind of story she built a career on: unflinching, precise, and never far from the people at its centre.

Ellis, one of South Africa’s most persistent investigative reporters, died suddenly on Wednesday evening, 5 August 2026, at the age of 51. She would have turned 52 on 19 October. She was with her parents in Jeffreys Bay when she died.

Estelle Ellis (centre) with Daily Maverick colleagues, Head of Talent Lydia Rolando (left) and Editor-in-Chief Jillian Green at a Daily Maverick event in Gqeberha in 2025. (Photo: Marianne Thamm)

She had filed her last story for the Daily Maverick four days earlier, on 1 August. It reported that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, known as Outa, was asking the high court for an urgent interdict to halt the rollout of the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences system, known as Aarto, under which motorists with unpaid fines could be barred from renewing their licences or selling their vehicles. Outa argued in court papers that President Cyril Ramaphosa had acted unlawfully and irrationally in proclaiming the scheme.

It was an unremarkable brief by Ellis’ own standards, the sort of administrative dispute she filed between the bigger investigations that defined her career. Nobody knew it would be her last.

Ellis grew up in Somerset West, attending primary school there before matriculating from Hottentots-Holland High School. Her sister, Tersia Ellis, remembers a child who felt the unfairness of the world early and kept feeling it.

“Estelle was deeply affected by injustice,” Tersia says. “She often spoke of the unfairness in the world and felt it keenly.” That sensitivity, in Tersia’s telling, ran alongside an imagination that set her apart from other children. “She loved children, stories, and possessed an imagination second to none,” Tersia says. “From an early age, she wanted to be a voice for those who could not speak for themselves.” It was, in hindsight, an early sketch of the reporter she would become.

Gone too soon... Estelle Ellis. (Photo: Tony Beamish)

Tersia describes a sister who paired that early sense of injustice with a warmth that never hardened, however tough the beat became.

“She personified unconditional love in her relationships,” Tersia says. “She was a formidable woman, clothed in kindness, with a heart for people who were suffering, especially children.” What struck Tersia most, she says, was her sister’s appetite for other people’s lives. “She was the most curious person I have ever met, and she excelled at connecting people.”

Ellis went on to study at Stellenbosch University, where she earned a law degree, an honours degree in journalism and a diploma in future studies. She later completed further studies at the Stellenbosch University Business School. For years afterwards, colleagues would say that her legal training never left her. She read court papers the way lawyers did, and more than one advocate would later find her better briefed than they were.

One of Ellis’ earliest reporting jobs was as a court reporter at the Afrikaans daily Die Burger. It was there that Advocate Anton Katz first met her. He still remembers her surprise when he walked over to introduce himself.

“She was shocked that this advocate would talk to her, a lowly intern,” he recalls. “She was humble. She was just such an amazing human being on so many levels.”

Katz watched her develop from an intern into one of the country’s most respected legal reporters.

“I thought she was a great, great legal journalist,” he says.

From Die Burger she moved to the Cape Argus, then to The Star, before settling at The Herald in what was then Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, where she built her name as a senior reporter covering the courts and, increasingly, health.

Estelle Ellis on assignment. (Photo: Tony Beamish)



Several non-governmental organisations credited her work at that time with raising awareness of domestic violence and rape in SA, and she was already being described, in the language of the trade, as a leader in legal reporting. She joined Daily Maverick in 2019 and stayed there until her passing, running its Eastern Cape coverage from a bureau she helped build almost from nothing.

Chris Whitfield, editor of the Cape Argus during her time there, remembers a reporter who combined polish with warmth in equal measure.

“Estelle was an accomplished journalist and had a heart of gold,” he says. “I remember her as being a delightful colleague and outstanding reporter. South African journalism will be poorer for her absence.”

It was in the press gallery of the Western Cape Division of the High Court that Ellis’ method took its final shape. Broadcast journalist Annika Larsen, who covered the same courts through those years, remembers a woman in a pink pashmina, tossed over her shoulder each time she rose from the wooden press benches reporters were crammed into.

Ellis was, in Larsen’s words, “a lady in the old-fashioned sense”, and also a determined competitor for information. There was only one printer available to reporters, at Tommys, a stationery shop in Keerom Street next to the court, and Ellis was invariably first to it, collecting affidavits and heads of argument before anyone else. She would then let colleagues read her copies before they had to run off to file their own reports. Ellis also held a key to a small room at the court where reporters could sit and work quietly, a privilege Larsen calls “kind of a big deal”.

Estelle Ellis at the Daily Maverick's Gathering 2025. (Photo: David Harrison)

Between them they covered some of the country’s most disturbing trials of that period: the murder of Marike de Klerk, the killing of baby Jordan, the killing of musician Taliep Petersen.

“It was quite a traumatic beat,” Larsen says. Even faced with crime scene photographs, Ellis showed restraint, declining to dwell on the images “in order to protect the victims’ families”, Larsen says.

Larsen also remembers the afternoon a member of the banned vigilante group Pagad’s G-Force escaped from the dock during a hearing, sending reporters scrambling for cover. Ellis’ chief complaint afterwards was not fear but irritation at the disruption to her working day.

The Herald team covering a story about the cath lab and heart surgery at Life St Georges Hospital in 2014. With Ellis are The Herald staffers Eugene Coetzee and Muneeb Wassin. (Photo: Estelle Ellis / Facebook)

Carte Blanche producer Catherine Rice worked alongside Ellis when she was a high court reporter in Cape Town in the early 2000s, and remembers a journalist who consistently beat the press pack to the story.

“She was a brilliant journalist, always got the front-page scoops and always had a twinkle in her eye,” Rice says. “She was an old-school journalist who had excellent sources, and built up contacts through years of dedication. Journalism has lost a star.”

Ellis eventually returned to the Eastern Cape, the province where, by her own account and by those who worked beside her, she found her calling. Angela Daniels, a news editor at The Herald when Ellis arrived as a new recruit, remembers being struck immediately by her seriousness.

“It was clear from very early on that Estelle was not going to be an ordinary reporter,” Daniels says. “She was curious, driven and deeply serious about journalism. She wanted to understand things properly. She didn’t just want the ‘what’ of a story, she wanted the ‘why’ and the ‘who is responsible’.”

Estelle Ellis in full flight at The Gathering, entertaining the audience with her stories over the years. (Photo: David Harrison)

The two women worked together again years later at Daily Maverick, and their professional relationship deepened into a close friendship. Daniels’ first impression of Ellis as formidable never entirely left her, she says, even as she came to know the person underneath.

“What I came to see over time was the person behind that determination,” Daniels says. “She had a wonderful sense of humour, a huge heart and a deep loyalty to the people she cared about.”

That formidable streak had a source, according to Daniels.

“She could be exacting, and yes, sometimes she could be difficult. But that came from the same place as everything else with Estelle: passion. She was never difficult because she didn't care.

“She was difficult because she cared so much that she could not simply let things slide,” Daniels says. Ellis put it more bluntly herself, Daniels remembers: “I don't just care about accuracy and telling a story, I care about excellence.”

Estelle Ellis and Zandile Sibabalwe Ngwendu at Bridge Street Brewery in 2015. Sibabalwe Ngwendu, who now works at the Nelson Mandela University, and Ellis were colleagues at The Herald for a number of years. (Photo: Estelle Ellis / Facebook)

Daniels describes a reporter for whom no story stayed small for long.

“A simple tip-off or complaint could become a major investigation because Estelle had an instinct for knowing when something was not right,” she says. “She had a nose for a story, but more importantly, she had a nose for when someone was trying to avoid answering a question.”

Ellis rarely accepted easy answers. She kept calling, kept digging, kept asking, and just when a story seemed finished she would come back with another document or another source.

“She could be relentless, sometimes terrifyingly so, but it came with a kind of joy,” Daniels says. “She loved the chase. She loved finding the thing that someone had hoped would stay hidden.”

Daniels remembers watching an article begin small before Ellis went deep into it, following a thread nobody else had noticed. “She was not someone who was going to sit behind a desk and rewrite a statement,” Daniels says. “She wanted to see things for herself, speak to the people involved and understand what was really happening.”

That instinct produced some of Ellis’ most consequential reporting. Struggling to get straight answers about broken lifts at a government hospital, she began testing them herself, day after day. On one occasion a lift that appeared to be working stopped between floors with her still inside, trapped alongside a hospital porter and a corpse.

“That was Estelle,” Daniels says. “She didn’t just write about a problem; she put herself right in the middle of it to understand what people were experiencing.”

Estelle Ellis’ Facebook page is a testament to the journalist she was.



Ellis described herself, in her own author biography, as “an enormous nuisance in the provincial corridors of power”, a title she wore, in Daniels’ telling, without apology. Hospital administrators at more than one institution tried to have her barred, wary of a reporter who would not settle for vague answers.

Daniels remembers a municipal spokesperson complaining that Ellis was annoying him. Ellis found this funny rather than troubling.

“I have 10 more questions for him,” she told Daniels afterwards, laughing. “That will really annoy him.”

Marianne Thamm, Estelle Ellis, Angela Daniels and Jillian Green at The Athenaeum in Central in Gqeberha in November 2025, after Thamm’s show Round of Applause. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

She was drawn most strongly, throughout, to health reporting, where Daniels says her journalism and her humanity met most completely. She reported relentlessly on shortages of paediatric oncology drugs in the Eastern Cape, refusing to move on until there was accountability and children had access to treatment.

Her coverage of malnutrition in the province went beyond statistics to the families living inside the numbers.

“She had an extraordinary ability to make people who felt invisible feel seen,” Daniels says.

The wider record of her investigative work bears this out. Her reporting on staffing shortages in the neonatal ward at Dora Nginza Hospital exposed what colleagues describe as the lethal consequences of administrative neglect, and forced a national conversation about the state’s failure to protect newborns.

Her justice reporting helped halt the closure of frail care facilities that would otherwise have left elderly residents without support, work she framed at the time as a question of dignity rather than budgets. She also reported extensively on a provincial medical scooter programme worth about R10-million, and on the closure of clinics in Port Elizabeth and the wider Nelson Mandela Bay metro that left elderly and vulnerable patients stranded without nearby care.

In 2019 she was one of the architects, alongside Daniels, of Baywatch, a Daily Maverick bureau dedicated to Nelson Mandela Bay, which turned local failures in water infrastructure and municipal finance into national news.

Announcing its launch a year before her death, Ellis wrote that it had always been her dream to build a fully fledged bureau in the metro, thanking colleagues Heather Robertson, Jillian Green, Lydia Rolando, Anso Thom and Fran Beighton for getting the project to that point, and asking, in the same breath, for chocolate and wine to steady her nerves as the project began.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ellis’ reporting provided what colleagues call a harrowing record of more than 300 deaths and neonatal staffing shortfalls in Eastern Cape hospitals. Independent science writer and editor Adele Baleta, who began covering the pandemic alongside her, remembers a colleague whose scientific grounding cut through the confusion of the time.

“I so appreciated her resolved and scientific understanding of the issues at a time when confusion and disinformation was rampant on social media,” Baleta says. “Estelle you are a leader all aspiring journalists can look up to. Thank you for your work.”

Her Eastern Cape beat was not, in Daniels’ account, a career accident.

“The Eastern Cape is the place where I believe Estelle found her purpose,” she says. “She understood its challenges, but she also understood its people.

Estelle arrives early to decorate the venue where Marianne Thamm was performing in 2025. (Photo: Marianne Thamm)

“She never wrote about the province with cynicism. She wrote about it because she believed it mattered.” What made her angry was, in the end, simple. “Anything where people without power were being ignored. Children going hungry. Patients being failed by broken systems. Communities being denied basic services,” Daniels says. “Estelle had a very strong moral compass. She simply could not walk away when something was wrong.”

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan credits Ellis with shaping her career from its earliest days. When Maughan arrived as a young reporter at the Cape Argus, Ellis had already resigned to take up the high court beat full time, but rather than leave Maughan to find her own way, she took her to court and introduced her to everyone from orderlies to state advocates to senior lawyers.

“She gave me one of the most significant pieces of advice that I ever received,” Maughan says, “which was never to write a story if I didn’t understand what was going on, and to keep asking questions until I did understand.”

Ellis’ coverage of the Schabir Shaik corruption case, Maughan says, “remains unparalleled”, and the intensity she brought to it followed her into every later assignment. “She was extremely generous, and I owe my passion for legal journalism to her,” Maughan says. “I think she imbued in me the same enthusiasm that she had for it.” Maughan describes the loss in stark terms. “I know there are many of us, because her exit from this life has left a void.”

Maughan’s account is not an isolated one. Colleagues describe a reporter who treated the training of younger journalists as part of the job rather than a distraction from it. The pattern repeated itself for years afterwards, in newsroom after newsroom, wherever Ellis found someone still working out how a case fitted together.

Marianne Thamm of Daily Maverick remembers a colleague whose contribution reached well beyond any single story.

“Your contribution to society and to journalism is immeasurable,” Thamm says. “With you goes heart, goes experience and understanding of the law and the courts, goes a storyteller of note, a stickler for doing it right.”

Journalist Biénne Huisman says Ellis was a generous colleague who shared her deep knowledge of the Eastern Cape readily and helped her a lot.

“She was brave and bold in her pursuit of justice while deeply empathetic of the subjects she wrote about. Mostly, I remember her loving and funny updates about gentle home life and her ginger cat. This is such very sad news,” she says.

Across four decades in newsrooms, Ellis collected the sort of recognition that tends to follow reporters who keep showing up: four Discovery Health Journalist Awards, the Discovery Community Builder of the Year Award, several Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards and several Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards.

Estelle Ellis making pasta at home in 2013. (Photo: Estelle Ellis / Facebook)

She rarely mentioned any of it unprompted. Colleagues remember her guiding principle instead, one she stated plainly in her own author notes: that accuracy mattered more than speed, that a story needed more than one source, and that being right counted for more than being first.

Away from deadlines, Cape Town attorney Hugo van Heerden remembers evenings spent sharing a bottle of wine at a bistro near the high court, where Ellis talked about her work with what he calls passion and compassion in equal measure.

“She always spoke with such passion about the stories she was working on, and with such compassion for the people whose lives those stories told,” he says.

Colleagues describe a woman who was, by her own admission, difficult to approach before her first cup of coffee. She was an early riser and, by most accounts, something of a coffee snob, always able to name the best cup in whichever town she found herself in.

In Gqeberha she had a favourite curry restaurant she took visitors to without fail, and she rarely travelled anywhere without a small gift for the person she was visiting: a plate printed with a joke, a bag of coffee, homemade jam, a packet of biscuits. Every gift, colleagues say, came with a story attached, chosen with evident care. She also looked after people in practical ways. If a colleague’s relative passed through Gqeberha, Ellis made sure they were looked after; if someone found themselves stranded there, she was, in the words of one colleague, the first person they could call.

She had her own private shorthand for the end of a working week. On Friday afternoons she would announce, “My Engels is op!” (My English is finished), her way of saying it was time to switch off.

Estelle with her beloved cat, Finn aka WBC (World’s Best Cat). (Photo: Estelle Ellis / Facebook)

Her cat, a large ginger tom named Finn, answered to another title entirely in Ellis’ telling: WBC, World’s Best Cat. Daniels remembers a demanding, attention-seeking animal who clearly believed himself the centre of the universe, and an owner who found this endlessly funny while genuinely believing every word of the name she had given him.

“She could spend her days taking on powerful institutions, and then come home and be completely entertained by a demanding ginger cat,” Daniels says.

A Facebook post by Estelle saying ‘Happy International Cat Day to this adorable fluffy ball of ginger attitude.’ (Photo: Estelle Ellis / Facebook)

Ellis was fiercely proud of her niece and nephew, Leah and Jacques, sending photographs of Leah on horseback and boasting about her artistic talent, and speaking often about how intelligent Jacques was.

“She was the aunt who wanted everyone to know how special they were,” Daniels says.

One detail never made it into any of her bylines, Daniels says.

“She basically never wore pants and I never asked why,” she says. “It was all skirts and dresses and attitude with Estelle.”

Beyond her reporting, Ellis gave her time to causes close to the beat she covered. She served on the executive committee of Siyavuka for Kids, which facilitates community involvement in the paediatric wards of Nelson Mandela Bay’s state hospitals, and was involved in efforts to establish a dedicated children’s hospital for the Eastern Cape.

She described her personal mission around child nutrition as ensuring children had enough to eat during the first thousand days of life, and stayed active in hunger relief work in the metro. In quieter moments, colleagues say, she was an enthusiastic amateur vegetable farmer.

Larsen last saw Ellis with (Larsen’s) television crew in Gqeberha about a fortnight before her death, where Ellis chose the Indian restaurant.

Estelle with her Mom Engela Ellis. (Photo: Estelle Ellis / Facebook)

Estelle with her Father Kobus Ellis. (Photo: Estelle Ellis / Facebook)

“We wanted to thank her for helping us with a few stories we were covering in the Eastern Cape, as she always did. We shared a lot that night, but she made light of having been ill,” Larsen says. “She was happy and fulfilled and for that I walked away happy. A journalist and a lady.”

Asked to describe Ellis in a single sentence to someone who had never met her, Daniels does not hesitate.

“Estelle was a force of nature,” she says, “a fearless journalist with an extraordinary moral compass, a sharp mind, a huge heart and an inability to walk away when something was wrong.”

The two women spoke by phone as often as 10 times a day, Daniels says, a habit her own husband used to joke about, claiming his wife spoke to Ellis more than she spoke to him.

“We spoke about everything from work to family, to weird things we’d seen or heard,” Daniels says. “Estelle challenged me during every conversation, she made me think in different ways, she made me see the good in people even when she was covering horrendous stories.”

One of Estelle’s favourite humans was Gift of Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman whom Estelle always referred to as “Doc”. They were known to huddle over curry at their favourite spot in Gqeberha whenever he was in town. Sooliman was planning to share a tribute, but sent this message in the interim: “My deepest condolences to you, the editorial team and Daily Maverick on the loss of Estelle Ellis, an incredible human being. I’ve lost a friend, a sister and and a humanitarian.”

Estelle Ellis with family. (Photo: Facebook)

Estelle Ellis is survived by her parents, Kobus and Engela Ellis, her sisters Tersia Ellis and Rene Hedderwick, her brother-in-law Richard Hedderwick, and her niece and nephew, Leah and Jacques.

In a statement, Daily Maverick management called her death a devastating loss, noting that she had told the stories of the Eastern Cape “that almost nobody else was telling: the hospitals, the courts, the water crisis, the people the state forgot.” The statement added that her example had pushed the publication towards more local journalism, and that she would be missed “for her family most of all, the world’s best cat and for everyone who worked alongside her”.

She never got to ask her 10 more questions of the officials still avoiding her calls. In the corridors of the Eastern Cape’s hospitals and municipal offices, that will probably register as relief. Everywhere else, among the families she named and the young reporters she walked into court by the hand, it registers as something far closer to a dreadful loss. She leaves a void.

Asked what she would say to Ellis if she had the chance before her passing, Daniels answers.

“I would tell her how much she mattered,” she says. “How many people she helped. How many of her stories mattered. How many lives were made better because she refused to look away.

“And I would tell her that she was loved.” DM

