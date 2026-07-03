What comes next after 30 June, a timely warning for travellers and how to get good sleep

A police officer in KuGompo City (East London) Patrols a shopping mall and offices of the Department of Home Affairs over the weekend when several undocumented foreigners were arrested during compliance and anti-crime operations. (Photo: Supplied / SAPS)

By Estelle Ellis. While a law proposing fines of R100,000 did not come into operation on 30 June 2026, it remains illegal to employ an undocumented foreigner in South Africa. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions.

Anti-migrant marchers intimidate a bystander during demonstrations in the Johannesburg CBD. June 30, 2026. (Photo: OUR CITY NEWS / Alaister Russell) ONCE OFF USE

By Mondli Makhanya. The migration issue was the final nail in the legitimacy of this state. It crystallised government failures on basic service delivery at municipalities, high levels of crime, education deficiencies and a crumbling health system into one issue. Read more.

Dina Pule deputy secretary-general during the ANCWL Post 13th National Conference Briefing at Ruth First House on July 25, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event also announced additional members of the National Executive Council (NEC). (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)

By Daily Maverick. Amid a Cabinet overhaul, President Ramaphosa confirms DA appointments, demotes John Steenhuisen, and appoints the once-disgraced Dina Pule as social development minister, raising governance concerns. Read more.

LooteD supermarkets in KwaDabeka Durban on 01 July 2026.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

By Lerato Mutsila, Reitumetse Pilane and Bheki C. Simelane. Police described the vast majority of 30 June-related protests as peaceful. Those that turned violent had serious consequences. Read more.

Airport security check. (Photo: NDTV)

By Neesa Moodley. Luxury timepieces have become a target for organised criminals at South African airports, prompting police and insurers to urge people to take extra precautions before and during their journeys. Read more.

Illustrative Image: Mark Lifman. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jaco Marais) | Medicare24 CEO, Mike Van Wyk. (Image: X / eNCA) | SAPS logo. (Image: Wikicommons) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)

By Caryn Dolley. A mining boss with previous ties to the Guptas. Private security. An attempted hit. All were focal points that emerged at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week, which tie in and provide a better understanding of South Africa’s policing crisis. Read more.

By Daily Maverick. The anti-immigrant marches are done ... for now. Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis sits down with reporters Lerato Mutsila, Felix Dlangamandla and Naledi Mashishi — fresh off the ground in eThekwini, Joburg CBD and the Garden Route — to explain the talk of the day. Watch here.

The Langa community that came out to tell Mthiyane about how they’ve waited over 30 years to get government housing and basic services like plumbing and sweepers that work. (Photo: Walk for Home)

By Kristen Harding. Wandile Mthiyane’s 1,600km walk from Durban to Cape Town brings to light South Africa’s housing crisis and the resilient spirit of communities coming together for meaningful change. Read more.

(Photo: Pexels)

By Sara Uceda Gutiérrez and Manuel Reiriz Rojas. Healthy gut bacteria play a crucial role in sleep quality, influencing inflammation and mental health. Read more.

Marlene Dietrich entertaining frontline soldiers of the Third Army in 1944. (Photo: Public domain image via Wikimedia Commons)

By Tony Jackman. In 1965, a teenager had the chutzpah to sit outside the apartment of Marlene Dietrich for three days in the hope of meeting her. Last Friday, he took me to lunch at Amura at the Mount Nelson Hotel, where he recalled that seminal day as if it were yesterday. Read more.