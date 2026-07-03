What comes next after 30 June, a timely warning for travellers and how to get good sleep

Employing an undocumented foreign national for domestic work? What you need to know
By Estelle Ellis. While a law proposing fines of R100,000 did not come into operation on 30 June 2026, it remains illegal to employ an undocumented foreigner in South Africa. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions.
30 June 2026 — the day the state ceded power to rabble-rousers
By Mondli Makhanya. The migration issue was the final nail in the legitimacy of this state. It crystallised government failures on basic service delivery at municipalities, high levels of crime, education deficiencies and a crumbling health system into one issue. Read more.
Ramaphosa gives Dina Pule social development post
By Daily Maverick. Amid a Cabinet overhaul, President Ramaphosa confirms DA appointments, demotes John Steenhuisen, and appoints the once-disgraced Dina Pule as social development minister, raising governance concerns. Read more.
Anti-migrant protesters turn on foreign and local traders
By Lerato Mutsila, Reitumetse Pilane and Bheki C. Simelane. Police described the vast majority of 30 June-related protests as peaceful. Those that turned violent had serious consequences. Read more.
A timely warning for travellers transiting through airports
By Neesa Moodley. Luxury timepieces have become a target for organised criminals at South African airports, prompting police and insurers to urge people to take extra precautions before and during their journeys. Read more.
Mike van Wyk’s Madlanga Commission absence shifted focus to security, mining friction
By Caryn Dolley. A mining boss with previous ties to the Guptas. Private security. An attempted hit. All were focal points that emerged at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week, which tie in and provide a better understanding of South Africa’s policing crisis. Read more.
Watch – What our reporters saw on 30 June and what might happen next
By Daily Maverick. The anti-immigrant marches are done ... for now. Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis sits down with reporters Lerato Mutsila, Felix Dlangamandla and Naledi Mashishi — fresh off the ground in eThekwini, Joburg CBD and the Garden Route — to explain the talk of the day. Watch here.
One South African’s 1,600km walk revealed the country’s resilient spirit
By Kristen Harding. Wandile Mthiyane’s 1,600km walk from Durban to Cape Town brings to light South Africa’s housing crisis and the resilient spirit of communities coming together for meaningful change. Read more.
Good sleep begins with healthy gut bacteria. Here’s how to look after yours
By Sara Uceda Gutiérrez and Manuel Reiriz Rojas. Healthy gut bacteria play a crucial role in sleep quality, influencing inflammation and mental health. Read more.
All the world’s a stage during a fine seafood repast at the Nellie
By Tony Jackman. In 1965, a teenager had the chutzpah to sit outside the apartment of Marlene Dietrich for three days in the hope of meeting her. Last Friday, he took me to lunch at Amura at the Mount Nelson Hotel, where he recalled that seminal day as if it were yesterday. Read more.