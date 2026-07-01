Watch – After the June 30 marches: What our reporters saw — and what might happen next

The anti-immigrant marches are protests are done ... for now. Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis sits down with reporters Lerato Mutsila, Felix Dlangamandla and Naledi Mashishi — fresh off the ground in eThekwini, Joburg CBD and the Garden Route — to explain the talk of the day and ask the question: What happens now, in the townships and villages, when no one will be watching?

Hosted by: Rebecca Davis, Lerato Mutsila, Felix Dlangamandla, Naledi Mashishi

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify!

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