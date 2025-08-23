The Weekend Wrap
Why Ramaphosa should fire Maphwanya, Malaka bribery denials unravel, and AI in the kitchen. All in the weekend wrap.
Maphwanya’s actions in going to Iran, holding a public meeting there at this particular time and then making the comments that he did have no justification.
By Stephen Grootes
Newly released video footage of this journalist’s infamous meeting with Tebogo Malaka pours cold water on the suspended IDT CEO’s denials of her role in a highly publicised bribe attempt.
By Pieter-Louis Myburgh
Finally, we are getting a live report card to help us answer this question. Last week, I was asked to be MC at the two launches of the Business Leadership SA Reform Tracker. It has a rather grand title. But, unlike so many other names in the economic and political space, it does what it says on the tin. It is tracking our reforms. Not quite minute by minute, but not far off.
By Stephen Grootes
Civil society groups have delivered a damning assessment of the City’s service delivery failures that affect about 100,000 inner city suburban residents.
By Anna Cox
Last year, suspected Cape Town gang boss Peter Jaggers and an associate were reportedly kidnapped over international drug dealings at sea. Weeks after that, R250m of cocaine was seized in a Western Cape coastal town. Investigations into these cases continue.
By Caryn Dolley
Virtual playground Roblox is facing lawsuits that have brought up fundamental questions about online safety.
By Lindsey Schutters
The State alleges that Hume, in association with his five alleged co-conspirators, knew or ought to have known that their enterprise ‘uses or invests, directly or indirectly (Hume’s) rhino horns, other rhino horns and rhino skins to fuel the illegal market’.
By Tony Carnie
South Africans are invited to participate in an important public consultation on new draft regulations under the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act. These regulations, focusing on school admissions and capacity, aim to improve learner rights and school governance. Find out how you can review the proposals and submit your feedback by 5 September 2025.
By Takudzwa Pongweni
By Maverick Life Editors
Connor Lewis, a pupil from Curro Hermanus, has built an app that calculates the exact wattage of solar panels needed to charge an electric vehicle.
By Kara le Roux
In the past month, the Wallabies have reminded the world that they are still a proud Tier One rugby nation and are building towards a realistic assault on a home World Cup title in 2027.
By Craig Ray
Chefs were once wary of AI’s presence in the kitchen, but they are gradually warming up to the idea.
By Anna Trapido
