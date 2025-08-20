Daily Maverick
New Tebogo Malaka bribe footage verifies IDT CEO said there’s ‘sixty’ in Dior bag

Newly released video footage of this journalist’s infamous meeting with Tebogo Malaka pours cold water on the suspended IDT CEO’s denials of her role in a highly publicised bribe attempt.
New Tebogo Malaka bribe footage verifies IDT CEO said there’s ‘sixty’ in Dior bag Illustrative image | Tebogo Malaka, suspended IDT CEO. (Photo: IDT) | South African banknotes. (Photo: Pieter-Louis Myburgh)
Pieter-Louis Myburgh
By Pieter-Louis Myburgh
20 Aug 2025
12

[embed]

Daily Maverick has decided to release fuller clips from secret recordings of a meeting between this journalist and Tebogo Malaka, suspended CEO of the Independent Development Trust (IDT). Malaka can clearly be heard saying the word “sixty”, after she was asked how much money she and IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane had brought with them. 

Makgolane can also be heard confirming that the sum of money in the Dior shopping bag amounted to R60,000.

The meeting at a wine farm near Stellenbosch took place on Sunday, 3 August. Daily Maverick’s subsequent video and a related exposé into Malaka’s Waterfall property has sent shockwaves through South Africa. 

The story that Malaka wanted to bury delves into a botched IDT EPWP scheme and prominent businessman Collen Mashawana’s involvement in a property currently being built for Malaka inside Gauteng’s Waterfall Country Estate. Mashawana funnelled at least R200,000 into House Malaka. This while his eponymous charitable foundation secured a R60-million contract from Malaka’s IDT to run employment schemes for nearly 2000 people across five provinces. 

Scores of the EPWP workers were ripped off by the Collen Mashawana Foundation, with some of them receiving only fractions of the salaries that were due to them.

Despite the video evidence, Malaka and her family trust have gone on the offensive, claiming that she had no knowledge of the money Makgolane placed on the table. She also claimed that she was somehow being “set up” by unnamed forces. 

In the extended footage we can now release, Malaka can be clearly heard discussing a cash bribe and further lucrative tenders in exchange for this journalist’s silence.

Malaka can also be heard admitting that Makgolane had briefed her on earlier discussions over possible payments to this journalist. DM

Comments

Rod MacLeod Aug 20, 2025, 06:54 AM

Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!" - ? Sir Walter Scott 'Marmion'

Graeme Aug 20, 2025, 03:25 PM

Exactly. And the lying fraudster says that she was set up? Turn up the volume of the video clip at 21:40 to her the words from her own mouth. She speaks with forked tongue.

chrisf.vz Aug 20, 2025, 07:05 AM

I continue to be amazed by how the corrupt dig deeper holes for themselves as they publicly claim their innocence and point to the work of dark forces.

D'Esprit Dan Aug 20, 2025, 07:12 AM

Bingo! Prison time, surely? Lots of it. And whilst we're about it, maybe it's time the law was reformed to scrap these Trusts and Foundations, which simply seem like a convenient conduit for fraud and corruption. Why does every politician need a Family Trust? Or a Foundation? It's bleeding obvious why - simply to move around ill gotten gains with impunity. Let's start with the Ratanang Trust, maybe?

Ian Gwilt Aug 20, 2025, 08:27 AM

Give her a chance ! This EPWP must ne the tip of the iceberg when you look at the spend opportunities. Who benifited from the PSA project ?

Robinson Crusoe Aug 20, 2025, 09:00 AM

Keep up the pressure, Myburgh and colleagues. We are all sick and tired of this failed ANC and its corrupt cadres. This is the true national dialogue - the open public exposure of criminal cadres at work.

neilbenjaminmus Aug 20, 2025, 09:27 AM

We need to have prosecutions, and swiftly so, to stop the corruption rot in SA. If we don't, we're admitting that crime pays and no one is ever held accountable with real consequences.

Thomas Cleghorn Aug 20, 2025, 10:07 AM

All to the backing track of "It Wasn’t Me" by Shaggy.

gfogell Aug 20, 2025, 04:02 PM

ROFL!!

todc Aug 20, 2025, 11:38 AM

Well-done to Pieter-Louis, please keep checking your 6.

D'Esprit Dan Aug 20, 2025, 06:37 PM

Watched it again and I believe she's innocent! P-LM interrupted her as she was saying Sixty-Sixty! Clearly ordering something online because she'd never waste taxpayer money on an expensive Stellenbosch wine farm. By the way, who paid for her flight to Cape Town?

BRUCE MACKENZIE Aug 21, 2025, 03:07 PM

The saddest part of the video for me was when Tebogo Malaka laughed when told that there were EPWP workers that hadn't been paid. She then went on to say they were only small amounts. Tebogo, they may be small to you building a 16-million-rand mansion, but for the workers you ripped off its food on the table. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.