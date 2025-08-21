A kidnapping investigation that turned into a double murder case is fuelling suspicions about an intricate web of international drug traffickers colluding with local figures in South Africa – and off its coastline.

The double murder involves suspected Terrible Josters gang boss Peter Jaggers and his associate William Petersen, of Cape Town, who last year were reported to police as kidnapped in Gauteng.

Their bodies were later found in a river in the Free State.

Daily Maverick has established that while police officially deny links between the Jaggers-Petersen saga and certain other matters, there are stubborn suspicions that it fits into a web of developing issues.

These will not be fully outlined here for reasons that include the safety of sources.

Over several weeks, while Daily Maverick has tried to corroborate various details in this arena, repeated concerns have emerged.

These include whether police officers are competent and trustworthy, the suspected partnering of certain officers with drug smugglers, whether investigators are sharing relevant case information across provinces, how traffickers may be targeting low-profile people to mask their acts, and how dangerous this complex arena is.

There are also worries about intentionally planted disinformation, a tactic used to distract from truth – and from corruption in the state.

Drug trafficking accusations are a critical issue in South Africa because they form the core of an unprecedented and developing policing scandal.

‘International crook’

Police officers have never officially provided full details about what happened to Jaggers and Petersen.

So, information here is gleaned from various sources, including some linked to law enforcement arenas, and has been paired with the limited details police have issued.

Sources’ names are being withheld, given the sensitive nature of matters and related dangers.

Jaggers was suspected of heading the Terrible Josters, which is linked to the 28s gang rooted in South Africa’s gangsterism hotbed, the Western Cape.

He had the words “international crook” tattooed across his back.

The Jaggers-Petersen saga is hinged on suspicions that international traffickers targeted them over a cocaine consignment – 700 bricks worth hundreds of millions of rands, if not more – that was meant to have been retrieved at sea, but which could not be accounted for.

A threat in the form of a voice note, apparently sent to someone close to Jaggers while he was missing, involved a man with a thick accent saying: “You guys have 24 hours to return the stuff… We’re fucking gangsters from Colombia… We’re cartel, we don’t forgive you.”

Police never confirmed the authenticity of this leaked voice clip, and while some sources say it is legitimate, questions previously arose about whether it was planted to muddy investigations.

That voice note, and another like it, sparked widely reported theories that a Colombian cartel was involved in the Jaggers-Petersen case.

Europe suspicions

Daily Maverick has since established that there are suspicions that a syndicate with figures from a European country may actually have played a leading role in the case – and that it may be linked to other intricate trafficking activities stretching from land to sea and across various South African provinces.

Another case in this realm relates to what happened in a Western Cape coastal town in July last year.

A R252-million cocaine consignment was intercepted in a rubber duck boat attached to a car in Still Bay.

Last week, Daily Maverick asked the Hawks about the Jaggers-Petersen case, including whether Colombian traffickers had been identified, and if it was perhaps linked to the Still Bay matter.

National Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale replied: “We confirm that the investigation into this case is still ongoing.

“We do not have any knowledge of any links to the Colombian traffickers. At the moment this is all we can say on the matter.”

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the Jaggers-Petersen case was not linked to the Still Bay cocaine case.

Both matters – Jaggers-Petersen and the Still Bay interception – are still under investigation.

The overall Jaggers and Petersen saga is intricate and at one point even sparked rumours that Jaggers had faked his kidnapping as a ruse to throw off people looking for him.

Daily Maverick has before reported on this and has now chronologically pieced together, with additional detail, how the incidents are believed to have unfolded.

It must be reiterated, though, that this is not the official police version of events.

Missing at sea

In March 2024, it emerged that six fishermen were missing at sea.

They had apparently been fishing southwest of Cape Point.

The fishermen were believed to be from areas including the Western Cape seaside hubs of Hout Bay and Hawston (the Terrible Josters gang has strongholds here).

One was apparently related to Jaggers.

The fishermen were found unharmed at sea off Cape Point about three days after they went missing.

Coinciding with this incident were beliefs that a boat launched along Cape Town’s coast had gone out to sea to retrieve cocaine offloaded from a ship.

It is known that traffickers use container ships to drop off massive drug consignments at sea and that local gangs retrieve these and bring them ashore.

Sometimes these consignments have GPS devices attached to them so retrievers can easily locate them at sea, but pickup points can be arranged in other ways.

In any event, Jaggers and Petersen were suspected of overseeing a cocaine consignment belonging to European traffickers that was meant to be retrieved at sea, but which could not be accounted for. (If true, this suggests no GPS tracker was fitted to the cocaine.)

There are theories that the owners believed the cocaine was stolen, that Jaggers or associates of his (acting behind his back) orchestrated the theft, or that it may have been inadvertently lost at sea.

The whereabouts of the cocaine remains one of the most tenuous parts of this saga.

Gauteng kidnap investigation

According to suspicions, Jaggers and Petersen were summoned to Gauteng, where the cocaine owners or their representatives were, to deal with the matter.

Based on information initially supplied to the police, the duo flew from the Western Cape to Gauteng on 30 June 2024.

This could be a telling factor, because if they had been directly involved in stealing the cocaine, it is unlikely they would have gone to Gauteng, as they would have anticipated how dangerous this would be.

Jaggers and Petersen were allegedly kidnapped a short while after arriving in Gauteng – police confirmed a kidnapping was indeed reported a few days later in their home city, Cape Town, in a case later transferred to Gauteng.

A leaked police report said that Jaggers “was apparently picked up by foreigners from Bulgaria/Serbia” and the incident was gang- and drug-related.

Other leaked allegations showed that a R50-million ransom was demanded for his release.

This is where voice notes, like the one referred to above, fit in.

‘You must face the music’

Daily Maverick understands that while Jaggers and Petersen were missing, a message was also sent to their associates, with Jaggers saying, in part: “You must face the music because [these] people will never relax before they get their stuff.

“You can make it easier on me, or you can make it harder on me.”

This suggests Jaggers’ associates were behind what happened to the cocaine, or that Jaggers was simply creating this impression.

Text messages were apparently also exchanged between those holding Jaggers and his associates – in them, the former gives the latter “24 horas” to return “my things.” (“Horas” is Spanish or Portuguese for “hours.”)

Daily Maverick previously reported that the badly decomposing bodies of Jaggers and Petersen were discovered about three months later, in October 2024, in the Klip River in Oranjeville in the Free State.

The bodies were bound in plastic and chains, and when unwrapped, it was discovered that their hands were cuffed and feet fastened with cable ties.

Police opened murder cases. (A section of a 2025 government gazette, on deceased estates, lists Jaggers’ date of death as 11 October last year – the day the bodies were found.)

The following month, in November 2024, Suhail Mohamed, who attended Jaggers’ funeral, was wounded in a shooting in Cape Town’s Netreg, where Jaggers was from.

Mohamed had made social media videos about the sea rescue in March that year and also made comments about a potential kidnapping.

The posts now appear to be deleted from his account, but snippets remain on other accounts.

The coastal cocaine crackdown

Rewind to around the end of June 2024, when Jaggers and Petersen flew from the Western Cape to Gauteng.

About three weeks later, on 19 July last year (while they were still missing), the Still Bay case in the Western Cape began to take shape.

Police there were tipped off about “suspicious activities” involving a rubber duck at the harbour.

Officers headed to the area and spotted a car, a Toyota Pajero, with a rubber duck on its trailer that matched the tip-off information.

According to a police statement at the time, those in the Toyota realised officers were on to them and sped off.

Eventually, the car was stopped. The occupants, who police identified as Marko Minic of Russia (although another report says Serbia) and Alan Bushby of Gauteng, allegedly tried to run away.

They were subsequently detained.

The police statement added: “Upon searching the rubber duck boat the police found 14 bags containing 400 bricks of cocaine.”

This was valued at about R252-million.

Daily Maverick analysed a police-issued photograph of the consignment.

It shows that each of the 14 bags containing cocaine was bound in plastic and tape, suggesting there had been attempts to waterproof them.

This also suggests the bags were possibly retrieved, or destined for a drop off, at sea.

Since that interception in July last year, up until around June of this year, six suspects have been detained in the ongoing case.

The arrests cross between the Western Cape and Gauteng, coincidentally the same key provinces in the Jaggers-Petersen saga.

While the Still Bay arrests do not involve criminal charges linked to the Jaggers-Petersen matter, and the Hawks say there are no links between the cases, sources say investigations into these matters may provide overlapping insight into trafficking and related issues.

Scrutiny of cops

Hovering around these and other drug cases is the reverberating police scandal that has hit South Africa’s law enforcement agencies.

Last month, on 6 July, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi publicly made a series of accusations against high-level officials.

He alleged there was a “drug cartel” headquartered in Gauteng that was bringing in narcotics from South America.

Mkhwanazi also alleged that this cartel controlled a criminal syndicate that extended into the police, the Police Ministry, Parliament, prison officials, the judiciary and other law-enforcement authorities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the formation of a commission of inquiry to investigate these accusations.

Official hearings are yet to commence.

Meanwhile, Daily Maverick has reported extensively on how global traffickers prefer using the Port of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal, where Mkhwanazi is the police chief, to push drugs into South Africa.

(The province is also where R200-million worth of cocaine, intercepted in 2021, was stolen from Hawks offices in an incident widely believed to have been an inside job.)

It is evident that honest police officers in South Africa have a tough task in trying to tackle transnational trafficking at a local level.

They need to focus on land and air routes, as well as the sea, with narco networks also using harbours smaller than Durban, and aside from shipping drug consignments directly to ports, fetching them at sea on boats.

This is what appears to have happened in the unofficial version of the Jaggers-Petersen saga and the Still Bay case. DM