A protester clashes with members of the South African Police Force (SAPS) as activists from various civil organizations and supporters gather to protest in solidarity with Palestinians, at the head offices of the Department of Trade and Industry in Pretoria, South Africa, 21 August 2025. The protesters claim that the export of South African coal to Israel powers Israel's coal-powered power stations and this constitutes support of Israel's attacks on the Palestinian people. EPA/Kim Ludbrook Protestors hold up signs at the Energy Embargo Now pricket on August 21, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group is calling on the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to stop all trade to Israel because of war crimes and genocide In Gaza. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Protestors at the Energy Embargo Now pricket on August 21, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Protesters from various civil organizations and supporters lie-down to protest in solidarity with Palestinians, at the head offices of the Department of Trade and Industry in Pretoria, South Africa, 21 August 2025. The protesters claim that the export of South African coal to Israel powers Israel's coal-powered power stations and this constitutes support of Israel's attacks on the Palestinian people. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK A protester is removed by members of the South African Police Force (SAPS) as activists from various civil organizations and supporters gather to protest in solidarity with Palestinians, at the head offices of the Department of Trade and Industry in Pretoria, South Africa, 21 August 2025. Ultra-Orthodox Jews block the main highway in Bnei Brak while protesting against the army recruitment law in Jerusalem, 19 August 2025. In June 2024, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the state of Israel should recruit ultra-Orthodox Jews into the army. EPA/ABIR SULTAN A person sails aboard their 'Pieremegoggel' (homemade boat) during SAIL Amsterdam 2025 on a canal in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 21 August 2025. The SAIL 2025 sailing event takes place from 20 to 24 August 2025. EPA/RAMON VAN FLYMEN People with their vehicles make their way through a water-logged road after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 21 August 2025. Since the start of the monsoon season on 26 June, the death toll from rains and flooding in Pakistan has reached at least 748. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that an additional 978 people have been injured. EPA/REHAN KHAN A visitor plays a computer game at the Gamescom gaming convention in Cologne, Germany, 21 August 2025. According to the organizers, Gamescom 2025 has more than 1,500 exhibitors from 72 countries and runs from 20 to 24 August. The annual event is the world's largest gaming convention. EPA/RONALD WITTEK Dozens of boats and ships take part in the Sail-In Parade on the first day of the Sail Amsterdam maritime festival, in Beverwijk, Netherlands, 20 August 2025. During the Sail Amsterdam, around 10,000 vessels are expected to pass through the passage between the IJmeer/Markermeer and the IJ River during the parade of historic ships. The sailing event takes place from 20 to 24 August 2025. This year, Sail's tenth anniversary coincides with the 750th anniversary of the city of Amsterdam. EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL A pigeon stands on cadet's hat during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 August 2025. Indonesia is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its independence from the Netherlands on 17 August 1945. EPA/ADI WEDA Activists from Extinction Rebellion stage a protest at Equinor's oil refinery in Mongstad, Norway, 18 August 2025. The global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion announced a campaign against oil in Norway. EPA/Paul S. Amundsen Wreckage of the truck which was set alight during a housing protest in Motherwell on August 20, 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. It is reported that protesters stopped the driver, looted the truck before setting it on fire. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile) A participant reacts during a greasy pole climbing race locally known as 'Panjat Pinang' to mark the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 August 2025. Indonesia is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its independence from the Netherlands, which was proclaimed on 17 August 1945. EPA/MAST IRHAM Students participate in a cultural parade to mark the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 18 August 2025. Indonesia is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its independence from the Netherlands, which was proclaimed on 17 August 1945. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK The float of Forum Debrecen during the annual floral parade in downtown Debrecen, eastern Hungary, 20 August 2025. The festivities take place on Hungary's primary national holiday marking the 1025th anniversary of the founding of the Hungarian State. EPA/TAMAS OLAH Visitors practice aerial gymnastics during the forum-festival ‘Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030’ at the futuristic cluster in the Park of the 50th Anniversary of October in Moscow, Russia, 19 August 2025. The festival is about the endless development of personality through love, health, knowledge, and technology. Held across 11 flagship venues, the event is part of the ‘Summer in Moscow’ project and runs from 01 August to 14 September 2025. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV A Bonham's auction house staff with costumes from the British ITV series Downton Abbey ahead of an auction in London, Britain, 18 August 2025. The Downton Abbey props and costumes sale is running from 18 August till 16 September 2025. EPA/ANDY RAIN Sophia Versyl (L) and Anna Kwong of the United States compete in the women's 3m springboard diving category at the 2nd ASU 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Luque, Paraguay, 16 August 2025. EPA/Juan Pablo Pino (L-R) Sembo Almayew of Ethiopia, Courtney Wayment of USA and others compete in the 3000m Steeplechase Women at the 50th edition of the Diamond League Athletissima athletics meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, 20 August 2025. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT A humanoid robot falls down after arriving at the finish line at the 100m Final race during the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games in the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China, 17 August 2025. The 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games were held in Beijing from 15 to 17 August. EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES Diego Macias (below) from Mexico and Manuel Brown from Panama compete in the men's Greco-Roman wrestling 87kg category at the II ASU 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Luque, Paraguay, 20 August 2025 (issued 21 August 2025). EPA/Rodrigo Sepulveda Aerialists of the Hungarian troupe Vincze Tunde Production perform on the opening night of Strand Festival in Zamardi, Hungary, 20 August 2025 (issued 21 August 2025). EPA/Tamas Vasvari A shorebird chick takes its first steps on a beach in Nafplio, Greece, 21 August, 2025. EPA/VAGELIS BOUGIOTIS Female pygmy hippo 'Toni' gets showered in a pond in her enclosure during her farewell week before leaving Zoo Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, 20 August 2025. The pygmy hippopotamus, born on 03 June 2024, will move to Mulhouse Zoo in France. The move to France is being carried out on the recommendation of the European Endangered Species Program (EEP), which is intensively involved in the long-term prospects of this highly endangered species. The pygmy hippopotamus is classified as 'endangered' according to the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE A king vulture is pictured at the Berlin Zoo, Germany, 20 August 2025. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE A person wears a bandana that reads 'free free Palestine' during a rally organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in support of the Palestinian people and against Israel for continuing the military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Mumbai, India, 20 August 2025. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI. DM