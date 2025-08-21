First, apologies to Joe Schmidt and the Wallabies. This writer didn’t give them a realistic chance of winning at Ellis Park last weekend. When they were 22-0 down after 18 minutes, most of us would’ve bet our last cent on a Springbok victory.

I did warn that the Wallabies had nothing to lose in the preview to the Rugby Championship opener last week, but honestly, once they were blitzed off the Ellis Park turf in the opening quarter, not even the most blinkered Wallaby fan would’ve bet on a comeback victory from there.

That’s what makes Test rugby so compelling. Nothing is guaranteed when teams operating in the same stratosphere come together.

Think of the Boks losing to Japan in Brighton in 2015, or the mighty 2019 All Blacks being completely dismantled by England in the semifinal of RWC 2019. And then the Boks destroyed that same England side in the final a week later.

It’s a reminder that teams are never quite as bad as you think they are, and they’re never as great as they might appear either. Squads are comprised of humans with flaws and weaknesses, in addition to their strengths.

Players at the end of the match after Australia beat the Boks at Ellis Park on 16 August. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

The best teams consistently mitigate their weaknesses and amplify their strengths more effectively than their opponents.

The Boks have been remarkably consistent in terms of performance and results for years now. Last week was an aberration from the world champions against a team that is quickly growing and improving.

The Boks learnt a tough lesson, while the Wallabies showed character and guts in addition to skill and nous.

Hell, they’re also a likeable bunch of men; even arch-trouble maker Nic White came across well last week. Fair dinkum blokes.

Nic White during the Championship match against South Africa at Ellis Park on 16 August (Photo: Anton Geyser /Gallo Images)

There is no doubt that Wallaby rugby has struggled in recent years. The stats don’t lie. They finished bottom of the log in the 2023 and 2024 Rugby Championships, and they were eliminated from the Pool stages of RWC 2023. That campaign included defeats to Fiji and a record 40-6 hammering by Wales.

Australia reached rock bottom in France two years ago. The climb has been gradual and painful. In 2024, they fared little better, with six wins and seven losses in 13 Tests.

The Wallabies won one of six Tests in the 2024 Rugby Championship, but by the end of the year, there were some green shoots of growth.

Beating England at Twickenham was a sign of their potential, even though they were still inconsistent.

Upswing

This year, according to coach Joe Schmidt, they had a two-day alignment camp in January and nothing more until coming together towards the end of June to prepare to play Fiji and the British & Irish Lions.

The Wallabies scraped a 21-18 win against Fiji and were completely outplayed in the first half of the first Test against the Lions.

Ironically, Australia suffered a similar fate to that which the Boks suffered at Ellis Park in the second Test against the Lions.

Australia led 23-5 early in the second half against the Lions in Melbourne (the Boks led 22-5 at Ellis Park last week) and went on to lose 29-26.

Schmidt’s men then comprehensively won the third Test 22-12 to immediately demonstrate their inner strength and character.

Losing the second Test like they did, and with it the series, was crushing. Captain Harry Wilson was shattered after the second Test.

But he and the team promised Wallaby fans that they had drawn a line under the result, and that from the third Test onwards they were starting afresh, with sights on World Cup victory on home soil in two years.

It sounded hyperbolic at the time, but since Wilson’s fighting words, the Wallabies have been true to their promise.

They look like a new team with fresh ideas and renewed confidence. Since the “new start” they’re 2-0, including that famous Ellis Park win — a first in 62 years.

Australia's Harry Wilson wins a line-out against the British & Irish Lions in Sydney on 2 August.

Honest Joe

Schmidt won’t be in charge when Australia hosts Rugby World Cup 2027, but he has restored pride to an ailing jersey that had reached rock bottom.

He wants to spend more time with his family in New Zealand, especially his son who suffers from severe epilepsy. It is a blow for the Wallabies because Schmidt is a fine coach and seemingly a superb man.

He will finish up next year and has already ensured that he will leave the Wallabies on a much surer footing as the countdown to RWC 2027 begins in earnest.

He is also a realist. Schmidt knows Australia rode their luck at Ellis Park at times, and he knows they’re a few serious injuries away from a crisis.

“We understand that improvement is never linear,” Schmidt told the media this week.

“You may get an upswing, and at the end of that upswing may be a trench. We’ve just got to make sure that we try to stay as balanced as we can, as well-prepared as we can and try to keep that level of performance that we found at times in the second half at Ellis Park.”

Joe Schmidt before the start of the third Test of the series between Australia and the British & Irish Lions in Sydney on 2 August. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Schmidt is also a hard taskmaster and, as happy as he was last weekend, he knows that looking back won’t help this weekend.

Dwelling on last weekend and even further back to the first and only time the Wallabies have won back-to-back Tests in South Africa is futile. That was in 1963 when they won in Johannesburg and Cape Town. In 2025, they’ve ticked off Johannesburg already.

“You’ve got to earn respect every time you go out,” said Schmidt.

“It’s nice to know what has happened [in the past], but that doesn’t influence what can happen this weekend. We’ve got to make what can happen, happen. We can’t wait around for the Springboks to bring their game. We’ve got to kick off with our game a lot better than we did last week.

“We’re building our strength in depth. And we’re building our game shape and our commitment to what we need to deliver each time.

“This is a bunch of young men who deserve support for their effort, their ability to roll their sleeves up and earn it.”

They have most certainly earned our respect. Thanks, Joe and team. It’s great to have the Wallabies back, and sorry for doubting you. DM