The Weekend Wrap
The IDT CEO scandal and a Power Chat with the journalist who caught it on camera. All in the weekend wrap.
The action of the Independent Development Trust’s CEO and her spokesperson is an assault on the fourth estate, a vital pillar of a functioning democracy, and on freedom of expression.
By Pieter-Louis Myburgh and Jillian Green
In possibly the most brazen act of attempted bribery ever recorded on camera in this country, the IDT’s suspended CEO and the entity’s spokesperson offered this journalist R60,000 in cash to bury an ongoing Daily Maverick investigation.
By Pieter-Louis Myburgh
In this episode of Power Chat, Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis speaks with investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his recent exposé on Independent Development Trust’s suspended CEO, Tebogo Malaka, and her attempt to bribe him. Myburgh unpacks how the story developed, what led him to a face-to-face meeting with Malaka and her spokesperson in a Western Cape restaurant, and the behind-the-scenes steps taken to expose the truth.
By Rebecca Davis
Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh says he had a hunch that ‘something nefarious’ was afoot before his meeting with the suspended Independent Development Trust CEO and her spokesperson – who went on to offer him a wad of cash to suppress a continuing journalistic investigation.
By Victoria O’Regan
The ANC’s National Executive Committee broke for an hour on Sunday to deliberate on allegations of impropriety swirling around Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane.
By Marianne Thamm
Many Unemployment Insurance Fund applicants experience frustrating delays and confusing procedures. Knowing what documents you need and how to avoid the pitfalls can save you time.
By Lisakanya Venna
Daily Maverick’s geo-journalism investigation reveals how Thubelihle in Mpumalanga and other townships suffer the worst of SA’s coal pollution.
By Ethan van Diemen
The recent series between Australia and the British & Irish Lions was filled with moments — big and small — that shaped the outcome and threw up several talking points. It also brightly put the spotlight on player welfare again after a slew of concussions.
By Craig Ray
Johannesburg’s first digital heritage register documents 90 sites, many of them unknown to the public.
By Anna Cox
Day tours of the famous Johannesburg township don’t quite capture its versatility and vibrancy. Stay over to experience the storied history and community, excellent food and friendly feel.
By Bridget Hilton-Barber
Waste not, want not. Once you’ve used yolks for mayonnaise, transform leftover egg whites into marvellous macarons.
By Anna Trapido
