Tebogo Malaka ‘sting’ – here’s why Daily Maverick did it and what's next

It’s been more than three years since the State Capture commission wrapped up its work. Precious little has been done in the way of prosecuting those responsible for pillaging this country’s coffers.

So woeful is this lethargy that even former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, a highly unusual step for someone in Zondo’s position.

Failing to act on past State Capture crimes is one thing. Sadly, though, it is starting to dawn on South Africans that our ongoing corruption crisis is as grievous as it had been when the Zuma-Gupta syndicate ruled the roost.

Whistleblowers and forensic investigators are being gunned down. Shady contractors with no real business bona fides still clinch huge government contracts. Our President, for some reason, keeps cash in his couches. The deputy president and his family sit on vast assets that they can’t quite explain. Two of Ramaphosa’s “post-capture” ministers have been caught in huge graft scandals. One of them resigned from the Cabinet, but still ended up as a Member of Parliament. The other was simply reshuffled to a new portfolio.

Recent allegations regarding our police service read like a horror story. Entire pockets of the police, along with the organisation’s political custodians, may very well be in the clutches of criminals.

It is in this unsettling milieu that Daily Maverick decided to investigate the Independent Development Trust (IDT), a lesser-known yet important state body that spends billions of rands on social infrastructure projects.

Read more: Exclusive Video: Suspended IDT CEO, spokesperson offer Daily Maverick journalist R60K in cash to quash investigation

Our investigation into the IDT’s R836-million oxygen plants debacle led us ever deeper into the IDT and its CEO’s affairs.

Somewhere along this research journey, we must have triggered a very sensitive nerve.

The IDT’s spokesperson got in touch with our journalist. He said he had “very sensitive” business to discuss. A first meeting ensued, one in which promises of tenders and cash payments dominated the conversation. The spokesperson, Phasha Makgolane, wanted to set up another meeting to seal the deal. Makgolane’s boss, Tebogo Malaka, would avail herself for this second gathering, the spokesperson promised.

This left Daily Maverick with a crucial decision to make: spurn whatever advances Makgolane had made up to that point, or string them along with the hope of documenting a most compelling instance of alleged bribery.

We went for the latter option. It was a tack that was always guaranteed to spark some debate, even if it achieved its goal of exposing high-level malfeasance.

Journalistic “stings” aren’t exactly unheard of, but they’re certainly unusual. They involve deceit and covert tactics, plus a level of planning and resources that nowadays aren’t readily available to newsrooms.

But we strongly believe it was more than justified.

In a normal world, it would not fall to journalists to conduct sting operations, complete with hidden cameras and surveillance.

But these are not normal times.

In normal times, action would be swift off the back of the evidence presented.

In normal times, the systems which should hold power to account would react. An arrest warrant issued.

But, these are not normal times.

The action of the IDT’s CEO and her spokesperson is an assault on the fourth estate, a vital pillar of a functioning democracy, and on freedom of expression.

Corruption, particularly within state entities such as the IDT, diverts public funds, undermines service delivery and erodes trust in governance.

Journalists are not merely reporters; they are conduits of information essential for citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

But these are not normal times.

To accept a bribe, or to simply walk away from such an offer without exposing it, would be a betrayal of this fundamental responsibility.

It would also be a betrayal if we stopped there.

Good journalism plays the role of a watchdog – shining a light on abuse of power, corruption and injustice – not enforcing the law.

But in these abnormal times, it falls to us to act in self defence and hold the line. To risk our lives to expose the truth.

In another time, when the other three pillars of a democracy are functioning at strength, our job would be done.

But history has shown that exposure is not enough.

So while we strive against becoming political actors or activists, we cannot maintain a passive role when journalism is the target of bad actors intent on snuffing out our torches.

To safeguard our independence, freedom of expression and to fight against this tendency to bribe journalists, Daily Maverick will be taking legal steps in the form of criminal charges against our would-be bribers.

Anything less is a dereliction of our duty. DM

Jillian Green is the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Maverick and Pieter-Louis Myburgh Daily Maverick's senior investigative journalist.

Become a Daily Maverick Insider here.