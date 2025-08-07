Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

EDITORIAL

Tebogo Malaka ‘sting’ – here’s why Daily Maverick did it and what's next

The action of the Independent Development Trust’s CEO and her spokesperson is an assault on the fourth estate, a vital pillar of a functioning democracy, and on freedom of expression.
Pieter-Louis Myburgh and Jillian Green
By Pieter-Louis Myburgh and Jillian Green
7 Aug
Nonku-IDT Exclusive video: Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh hands back R60,000 in cash to suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka and IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane, who offered the money to quash a corruption investigation. (Screengrab: Daily Maverick)

It’s been more than three years since the State Capture commission wrapped up its work. Precious little has been done in the way of prosecuting those responsible for pillaging this country’s coffers. 

So woeful is this lethargy that even former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, a highly unusual step for someone in Zondo’s position.

Failing to act on past State Capture crimes is one thing. Sadly, though, it is starting to dawn on South Africans that our ongoing corruption crisis is as grievous as it had been when the Zuma-Gupta syndicate ruled the roost.

Whistleblowers and forensic investigators are being gunned down. Shady contractors with no real business bona fides still clinch huge government contracts. Our President, for some reason, keeps cash in his couches. The deputy president and his family sit on vast assets that they can’t quite explain. Two of Ramaphosa’s “post-capture” ministers have been caught in huge graft scandals. One of them resigned from the Cabinet, but still ended up as a Member of Parliament. The other was simply reshuffled to a new portfolio. 

Recent allegations regarding our police service read like a horror story. Entire pockets of the police, along with the organisation’s political custodians, may very well be in the clutches of criminals.

It is in this unsettling milieu that Daily Maverick decided to investigate the Independent Development Trust (IDT), a lesser-known yet important state body that spends billions of rands on social infrastructure projects.

Read more: Exclusive Video: Suspended IDT CEO, spokesperson offer Daily Maverick journalist R60K in cash to quash investigation

Our investigation into the IDT’s R836-million oxygen plants debacle led us ever deeper into the IDT and its CEO’s affairs.

Somewhere along this research journey, we must have triggered a very sensitive nerve. 

The IDT’s spokesperson got in touch with our journalist. He said he had “very sensitive” business to discuss. A first meeting ensued, one in which promises of tenders and cash payments dominated the conversation. The spokesperson, Phasha Makgolane, wanted to set up another meeting to seal the deal. Makgolane’s boss, Tebogo Malaka, would avail herself for this second gathering, the spokesperson promised. 

This left Daily Maverick with a crucial decision to make: spurn whatever advances Makgolane had made up to that point, or string them along with the hope of documenting a most compelling instance of alleged bribery.

We went for the latter option. It was a tack that was always guaranteed to spark some debate, even if it achieved its goal of exposing high-level malfeasance.

Journalistic “stings” aren’t exactly unheard of, but they’re certainly unusual. They involve deceit and covert tactics, plus a level of planning and resources that nowadays aren’t readily available to newsrooms.

But we strongly believe it was more than justified.

In a normal world, it would not fall to journalists to conduct sting operations, complete with hidden cameras and surveillance.

But these are not normal times.

In normal times, action would be swift off the back of the evidence presented. 

In normal times, the systems which should hold power to account would react. An arrest warrant issued.

But, these are not normal times. 

The action of the IDT’s CEO and her spokesperson is an assault on the fourth estate, a vital pillar of a functioning democracy, and on freedom of expression.

Corruption, particularly within state entities such as the IDT, diverts public funds, undermines service delivery and erodes trust in governance.

Journalists are not merely reporters; they are conduits of information essential for citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

But these are not normal times.

To accept a bribe, or to simply walk away from such an offer without exposing it, would be a betrayal of this fundamental responsibility.

It would also be a betrayal if we stopped there. 

Good journalism plays the role of a watchdog – shining a light on abuse of power, corruption and injustice – not enforcing the law. 

But in these abnormal times, it falls to us to act in self defence and hold the line. To risk our lives to expose the truth.

In another time, when the other three pillars of a democracy are functioning at strength, our job would be done.

But history has shown that exposure is not enough.

So while we strive against becoming political actors or activists, we cannot maintain a passive role when journalism is the target of bad actors intent on snuffing out our torches.

To safeguard our independence, freedom of expression and to fight against this tendency to bribe journalists, Daily Maverick will be taking legal steps in the form of criminal charges against our would-be bribers.

Anything less is a dereliction of our duty. DM

Jillian Green is the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Maverick and Pieter-Louis Myburgh Daily Maverick's senior investigative journalist.

Become a Daily Maverick Insider here.

Comments

Loading your account…
Mike Aug 8, 2025, 12:11 AM

PLM, Jillian and DM as a whole -- GO GO GO! All of you are worth every cent of my contribution and more! Thank you!

User Aug 8, 2025, 06:54 AM

Could not agree more strongly

Robinson Aug 8, 2025, 10:59 AM

Amen to that!

CM W Aug 8, 2025, 12:46 PM

Stand and Deliver, thank you

guycash2019 Aug 9, 2025, 01:18 PM

Wish I could afford more than I am contributing. Thank you.

D'Esprit Aug 8, 2025, 05:54 AM

Great journalism, DM! I support you all the way and think I'll increase my subs in support of this, you more than deserve it. I would urge everyone else who can, to do the same. Without the likes of DM, we'd probably still have the Guptas in South Africa. Not that much has changed under Ramaphosa, to be frank. If anything, corruption has multiplied whilst he sleeps at the wheel and wakes up, occasionally, apparently shocked.

Pete Aug 8, 2025, 06:38 AM

This is exactly why we need the DM and all the other excellent investigative journalists who are exposing corrupt officials. Congrats to PLM and your team.

MT Wessels Aug 8, 2025, 01:18 PM

Well put. It is a sad reality that journalists have replaced our police and prosecuting authorities in pro-actively identifying and exposing criminal activities. But, having followed the story, I find it disappointing that all the attention is focussed on the paltry R60k cash, whilst ignoring the vastly more impactful offer to swing tenders for the journalist - complete with shared documentation. THAT just shows with what ease and impunity all these cadres feed at the tax-revenue trough.

Peter Aug 8, 2025, 06:54 AM

DM and all contributors are a beacon of true journalism. In our “fake” world where news corporations are influenced, suppressed, denied and threatened, it takes massive cojones to seek and print the story. But it’s the reader who must take action.

n***c@g***.com Aug 8, 2025, 06:55 AM

It has become apparent just how vital this kind of journalism is to our country, especially when the institutions that are meant to protect the country from these crimes are compromised. Immediately, I thought, "This is what the police and investigators should be doing." Sadly, their integrity and the public's trust in them have evaporated, so now, and once again, journalism to the rescue. Thank you, DM!

Christopher Jeffery Jeffery Aug 8, 2025, 07:19 AM

DM is a point of light in a gloomy scene. Keep shining! Please!

Michael Clark Aug 8, 2025, 07:29 AM

Just another ANC CEO working hard for "our people"

Una West Aug 8, 2025, 08:17 AM

Keep up the good work, you are performing a service for the beleaguered citizenry of this country. Corruption busting is dangerous, you are courageous, strength to you.

Sandberg Fynbos Reserve Aug 8, 2025, 08:37 AM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh and team. Thank you!

Ken Harley Aug 8, 2025, 08:41 AM

Brilliant work, Pieter-Louis and Jillian. You’ve enhanced DM’s status as the lodestar of socially responsible, politically necessary journalism in our country.

JIMMY SWIFT Aug 8, 2025, 08:53 AM

Well done! My first thought was "So go ahead and prosecute!". I'm heartened to learn that this is your course of action, and it is my sincere hope, if an admission of sorts was obtained, that the prosecution of Malaka would include such charges.

JIMMY SWIFT Aug 8, 2025, 08:53 AM

Well done! My first thought was "So go ahead and prosecute!". I'm heartened to learn that this is your course of action, and it is my sincere hope, if an admission of sorts was obtained, that the prosecution of Malaka would include such charges.

Ed Aug 8, 2025, 09:09 AM

Fantastic piece of work! But watch your backs….

User Aug 8, 2025, 10:03 AM

As a pensioner with limited income, I frequently question my need to subscribe financially (only a nominal amount) to DM every month. After this fabulous exposure by Mr. Myburgh and Daily Maverick I know my moneys is very well spent. I would urge others to do the same to keep our journalists at the coal face of their corruption busting investigative work. Thanks to all of them!

Bob Aug 8, 2025, 10:10 AM

Well done. Pursue them and persist. Corrupt government officials should be charged for treason quite frankly!

muneebag Aug 8, 2025, 10:24 AM

The only newpaper worth reading! thank you DM for continuing the fight!

Nils Heckscher Aug 8, 2025, 10:25 AM

A massive THANK YOU for the work you do for this great country. If only you could reach more people to bother to be better informed. May you go from strength to strength calling out the wrong in Mzanzi!

muneebag Aug 8, 2025, 10:25 AM

Thank you DM for fighting the good fight!

gfogell Aug 8, 2025, 10:46 AM

Well done DM &amp; P-LM. Where would be without people like you? At least Ian McP has laid charges and publicly denounced the attempted bribery. Maybe CR will want another Commission and state that he is "shocked" (again). I've made a donation to the cause. Come on DM Insiders - step up.

Colin Beard Aug 8, 2025, 10:53 AM

Bravo! to you both and to DM. This is above and beyond the call of journalism.

Robinson Aug 8, 2025, 10:58 AM

All strength to you, Jillian Green and Pieter-Louis Myburgh. Investigative journalism is crucial for an open society.

Robinson Aug 8, 2025, 10:58 AM

All strength to you, Jillian Green and Pieter-Louis Myburgh. Investigative journalism is crucial for an open society.

Roddwyn Samskonski Aug 8, 2025, 11:16 AM

Outstanding. One of the few hopes we have left to get us out of the mess we are in.

Patterson Alan John Aug 8, 2025, 11:31 AM

When a country is sinking into the mire of corruption, this is one of those watershed moments when a curtain is unexpectedly pulled back from a window for everyone to see one group of cadres doing their dirty work. All the details of the dirty deal exposed in broad daylight, complete with soundtrack and images. I decided that this was worth doubling my subscription. I love good entertainment and the rest of this show is going to be good, one way or the other.

D Dog Aug 8, 2025, 12:14 PM

Dude, it's business. People come here to read real news. I often question why I pay for Daily Maverick especially when I happen across some Stephen Grootes drivel. This expose answers that question.

Roy Rover Aug 8, 2025, 12:31 PM

Reminds me of what I subscribe. Come and give lessons to the dreadful British press, please!

Bob Van Mieghem Aug 8, 2025, 01:40 PM

Go for it DM - my question is why has Tebogo not been arrested yet with the evidence there for all to see ? in any self respecting democracy she would have been locked up the same day .....

Stuart Smith Aug 8, 2025, 02:10 PM

Can't help but wonder if there's a doctor on standby ready to issue sick notes for both Malaka and Makgolane?

Anesh Govender Aug 8, 2025, 08:37 PM

And yet the govt pleads poverty and rising taxes. Well done DM on exposing graft and corruption. Best value for my money ever..

A Rosebank Aug 9, 2025, 06:52 AM

Hugely in admiration of DM on this story. Am a bit saddened by the optics of the positive commentators on this story. Has it hit some shameful existential nerve that is compelling a lot of Saffers to be silent? If so this is a fundamental part of the problem of corruption afflicting SA = “it is only necessary for good people to be silent for evil to prevail” ALL South Africans should SPEAK OUT against corruption - not just minorities.