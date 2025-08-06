How to unlock your UIF benefits: dodge the delays, get your money

The UIF offers support through various types of claims, including unemployment benefits for those who lose their jobs, illness benefits for contributors unable to work due to health reasons, maternity benefits for expectant mothers, adoption benefits for those adopting children, and dependant benefits, which provide financial support to family members of deceased contributors.

To qualify for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits, you need to have contributed to the fund while employed and you must now be unemployed because of retrenchment, contract expiration or your employer’s bankruptcy.

“Generally, you cannot claim if you resigned, were suspended or absconded, unless you can prove constructive dismissal through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration,” Omashni Leeladhar, an attorney specialising in labour and employment and the director of Omashni Leeladhar Attorneys, said.

Get your UIF documents in order

To apply, you need the following documents:

A valid South African ID or passport, or asylum seeker document for non-citizens;

Application for benefits (UI-2.1 form);

Your employer’s declaration of employment and termination (UI-19 form).

Confirmation of bank details, stamped by your bank (UI-2.8 form);

If you are claiming for reduced working hours, you need to fill in the UI-2.7 form;

Your two most recent payslips; and

Proof of registration as a job seeker (with the Department of Employment and Labour).

Leeladhar noted that “incomplete or incorrect documentation is the biggest cause of delays and rejections”.

Maternity benefits

Women can also claim maternity benefits when going on maternity leave. Maternity benefits provide financial relief during leave, payable for up to 17 weeks (121 days), with shorter payments of six weeks for stillbirth or miscarriage in the third trimester.

Applications can be submitted online via the UIF’s uFiling system or in

person at a labour centre. You will need the same documents listed above as well as medical or birth certificates, and payslips. Claims should be made at least eight weeks before the expected birth date or within six months after birth.

How to claim from UIF and what can go wrong

Navigating the UIF process successfully means keeping careful track of deadlines and official requirements. According to Luzan Thuynsma, a labour relations specialist at Labour Law with Luzan, claims should be submitted within six to twelve months of losing your job.

You have two options for submission – online via the uFiling system or in person at your nearest labour centre. The online process involves registering via uFiling with your ID number, email and cellphone number; uploading all required forms and confirming your details; and waiting for confirmation via SMS or email.

Alternatively, you can visit a labour centre to apply in person and get direct assistance from claims officers. However, this is likely to be a lengthy process.

“Many claimants face lengthy delays beyond the processing window, long queues at labour centres and ongoing issues with the online application platform,” Sanisha Packirisamy, chief economist at Momentum Investments, said.

One claimant, Christopher Senyolo, an instrumentation draughtsman who lost his job last year, filed his claim in January and initially received payments on time. However, when the UIF moved to an online signing system in June, he was turned away from the office and told to sign online.

Unfortunately, the system failed to register his claim, causing further delays. Despite submitting his request online on 26 June, he remained unpaid after the usual processing period of seven to 14 days.

Senyolo described the process as “tedious due to constant back-and-forth,” citing “incorrect information captured by officials and inconsistent updates between the system and what staff told me in person.”

Leeladhar summed up the situation, saying, “when the system works, it acts as a stabiliser. When it doesn’t, it becomes yet another fracture in an already fragile social contract.”

How much do you get?

The UIF calculates your average monthly salary based on your earnings over the past six months. This salary is capped at a maximum amount of R17,712 per month. If you earn more than this, the calculation will be based on the capped amount.

The fund does not pay 100% of your salary; “instead, it uses a sliding scale

where lower-income earners receive a higher percentage of their salary (up

to 60%), while higher-income earners receive a lower percentage (as low as

38%),” Leeladhar explained.

She also noted that “the benefit amount is paid on a sliding scale for the

first 238 days (38-60%) and then at a flat rate of 20% for any days from 239

up to 365.”

UIF payments are also determined by the number of "credit days" a

claimant has accumulated. Credit days are earned at a rate of one day for every

four days worked. These credit days represent the total number of days for which you can claim UIF benefits, with a maximum of 365 credit days accumulated over four years.

A single claim application can result in a maximum of 238 consecutive days

of payment. Essentially, the more days you work and contribute to UIF, the

more credit days you earn, which then determines the amount and duration

of your UIF payments, subject to these limits.

Ongoing UIF eligibility

Once a claim ends, you can apply for UIF again, provided you have

accumulated new credit days. The number of new credit days you have

accumulated will determine how long your new claim will last.

The UIF keeps a record of your contributions over a four-year cycle, and

any new claim will be based on the contributions made since your last claim

ended.

To continue receiving UIF benefits, you must actively look for employment. This means you have to register as a "work seeker" with the Department of Employment and Labour as part of your UIF application process.

To maintain your claim, Thuynsma highlighted the importance of signing a UI-6A continuation form every four weeks and presenting a white card—a document stamped at your labour centre visits to prove ongoing unemployment and job seeking—to confirm continued eligibility.

Payment timeline

After your UIF application is approved, payments usually takes three to 10 working days to process as the UIF verifies banking details, checks balances, and

schedules the payment.

Direct bank deposits are the fastest way to collect your money, typically clearing within one to three business days at most South African banks, while manual collections or

third-party channels may cause delays. Payments approved near weekends or public holidays might be delayed until the next working day.

Delays can also result from incorrect banking information, missing

documents, or system issues, so it’s important to keep your details updated

and regularly check your UIF status online or contact the UIF call centre if

necessary.

Seeking recourse

Given the challenges that many face in accessing UIF benefits, it’s not uncommon for claims to be rejected, and seeking recourse can be a necessary step.

If you’re considering an appeal, it’s important to follow the proper procedure:

Complete the Notice of Appeal form accurately, providing full personal and employer details;

Clearly state the decision you are appealing and the reasons it is unjust;

Submit the appeal in writing to the regional appeals committee within 90 days of receiving the refusal; and

Attach any supporting documents or evidence relevant to your case.

Many resources, including official Department of Employment and Labour offices and legal aid organisations, can help claimants with the paperwork and appeal process.

Tips to improve your chances

Leeladhar has the following tips for those planning to apply and successfully claim for their UIF benefits:

Apply promptly – within six months of job loss;

Complete all forms accurately and submit all required documents;

Register as a jobseeker as soon as you possibly can;

Follow up persistently with your employer to ensure timely UI-19 submission;

Use uFiling online where possible, but do visit labour centres if technical problems persist; and

Attend all scheduled signings or complete them online regularly. DM

