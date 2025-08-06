Daily Maverick
Exclusive Video: Suspended IDT CEO, spokesperson offer Daily Maverick journalist R60K in cash to quash investigation

In possibly the most brazen act of attempted bribery ever recorded on camera in this country, the IDT’s suspended CEO and the entity’s spokesperson offered this journalist R60,000 in cash to bury an ongoing Daily Maverick investigation.
By Pieter-Louis Myburgh
6 Aug
PLM_Article1_Header Illustrative image by Bernard Kotze

Pleas to drop an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption, a R60,000 cash offer, and promises of more rewards if the journalist agreed to cooperate — all caught on camera. 

Daily Maverick can today release exclusive video footage and audio clips from a meeting this journalist had with the Independent Development Trust’s (IDT’s) recently suspended CEO, Tebogo Malaka, and the entity’s spokesperson, Phasha Makgolane. 

The meeting took place on Sunday, 3 August, at a restaurant on a well-known wine farm near Stellenbosch. Malaka and Makgolane presented the money in an apparent attempt to cover up an ongoing Daily Maverick investigation involving an IDT contract and one of Malaka’s upmarket properties. 

Previous interactions between this journalist and the IDT’s spokesperson strongly suggested that Malaka wished to “settle” the issue relating to her property, by paying us off.

What Malaka told Daily Maverick at Sunday’s meeting appears to back this up.

Instead of rebuffing Makgolane’s advances, we saw them as a unique opportunity to possibly document high-level skullduggery involving a key state-owned entity’s CEO.

The IDT, a very important if lesser known government body, spends upwards of R4-billion each year on social infrastructure projects, like building schools and clinics. 

Daily Maverick has been investigating the IDT’s affairs since October 2024, when we first reported on the entity’s R836-million oxygen plants scandal. 

Our revelations led to the recently-concluded PwC investigation, which prompted the IDT’s board to place Malaka on precautionary suspension. 

However, the oxygen plants debacle wasn’t Malaka’s only headache. Daily Maverick has also been looking into Malaka’s property dealings and her alleged ties to an IDT contractor. It is the latter issue that seemingly drove Malaka to offer cash to this journalist.

IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane hands over a white Dior shopping bag stuffed with R200 notes. (Screengrabs of video: Daily Maverick)
Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh removes cash from the bag and takes photos of banknotes handed over to him by IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane (Screengrabs of video: Daily Maverick)
Daily Maverick's journalist removes the cash from the bag and takes photos of the banknotes. (Screengrabs of video: Daily Maverick)
Myburgh returns the money to Malaka and Makgolane's side of the table. (Screengrabs of video: Daily Maverick)
With the money now returned to the IDT CEO and the entity's spokesperson, Myburgh leaves the meeting. (Screengrabs of video: Daily Maverick)

First meeting 

In early June of this year, Makgolane unexpectedly messaged this journalist on WhatsApp. I had only recently returned home after a work trip for my investigation into Malaka’s property. It stands to reason that word of my enquiries may have reached Malaka’s ears.

The IDT spokesperson said he had a “very sensitive matter” to discuss with me, and that the meeting would be “in preparation” for another meeting, one which his boss, Malaka, would also attend. My suspicions only grew when the IDT spokesperson said that he and his boss wanted to discuss “mutual matters” with me. 

I agreed to take the first meeting with Makgolane. However, unbeknown to him, I informed my editor and deputy editor of his approach. We agreed that I should meet Makgolane and hear him out.

On Friday, 6 June, Makgolane flew from Johannesburg to Cape Town. He met me at a restaurant on a wine farm outside Stellenbosch. Our discussion quickly turned to Malaka, and to Daily Maverick’s reporting on the IDT’s affairs. 

Makgolane said my work was “problematic” for them and that they could do with some more positive coverage.

If I agreed to “work” with them, I could earn regular cash payments of R100,000, Makgolane promised. But the much larger boon would come in the form of IDT contracts. I could nominate my own contractors for lucrative IDT tenders and take my cut from them, the spokesperson suggested. 

This first meeting was not recorded, so Makgolane could very well deny that he had said any of this. However, the record will show that on Monday, 9 June, the IDT spokesperson sent me a bid document on WhatsApp, for an upcoming IDT tender in the Western Cape. “Please check and share with contractors,” wrote Makgolane.

It was agreed during our first meeting that we would soon have another face-to-face, one that Malaka would also attend. Makgolane indicated that they would bring with them a “token” or “show of faith”. The context left little doubt that Makgolane was referring to some sort of inducement. Daily Maverick decided that we would string the would-be bribers along, so that we could hopefully catch them in the act.

Weeks of planning

We subsequently briefed our attorneys on everything that had transpired. In the weeks that followed, we deposed to sworn affidavits, briefed a well-known advocate for further legal cover, and roped in a security and forensics firm to handle the surveillance and related logistics.

After weeks of anxious preparation, my meeting with Malaka and Makgolane finally arrived. They flew from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Sunday morning, 3 August. We met at the same restaurant where I had sat down with Makgolane in June. 

It didn’t take all that long for us to broach the more sensitive topics at hand, including those relating to Malaka’s property. 

However, it seemed that even Makgolane wasn’t privy to some of the issues I had been looking into. 

At one point, Malaka asked Makgolane to leave the table. 

“Some of the things I can’t speak about in front of Phasha, as much as I trust him. I’m his boss,” she explained. 

She then made it clear that she wanted Daily Maverick to abandon its investigations into her affairs.

“I want it closed. I don’t want you to be writing about it, but also I don’t know how to make a proposal,” urged the suspended CEO. Later, she added, “From my side, I don’t want anything, even more coming out.”

When Makgolane returned to the table, he mentioned that our previous reporting on the IDT had harmed Malaka. 

However, the IDT spokesperson suggested that we need not be enemies.

“We are human beings. At some point our interests will converge. And once those interests converge, how do we then move forward along that conversion?” he pondered.

We then discussed the IDT’s “portfolio”. This was in relation to Makgolane’s earlier promise that I could tap into IDT tenders. 

Given Malaka’s precautionary suspension over the oxygen plants fiasco, I asked if this part of the arrangement was still possible.

“It can be,” answered Malaka. “Not long term. But … let’s see how the environment turns out. But for now the goodwill will still do whilst we are working towards … ja.”

The word “goodwill” had also popped up in some of my earlier discussions with Makgolane. Considering the context, there is little doubt that Malaka and Makgolane were referring to the cash inducements they intended to share with me.

The white Dior bag stuffed with cash. (Photo: Pieter-Louis Myburgh)
PLM-IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka
Malaka and Makgolane said the cash bundle totalled R60,000. (Photo: Pieter-Louis Myburgh)

Sixty thousand in a Dior bag 

Seeing as the conversation had now reached this point, I pointedly asked Malaka and Makgolane how much money they had brought with them. 

“Sixty,” responded Malaka. 

A few moments later, Makgolane removed a white Dior shopping bag from his leather satchel and placed the bag in the middle of our table. I reached for the bag. After struggling with the packaging for a bit, I removed a sizeable stack of R200 notes, all held together by several elastic bands. I then photographed the money with my cellphone, telling Makgolane and Malaka that I was doing this “for my records”. 

Once I had taken the pictures, I put the money back into the Dior bag and broke the bad news to Malaka and Makgolane: I would neither be taking the money, I explained to them, nor did I ever intend to. I merely wanted to see if they would actually go through with the arrangement.

I placed the cash between Malaka and Makgolane, gathered my belongings and then simply walked away from the table. 

Malaka and Makgolane were not going to hang around either.  

Makgolane collected the money and stuffed it into his coat.

The duo then stood up and quickly walked away from the restaurant area.

Daily Maverick approached Malaka for her comment on Sunday's meeting. She acknowledged our queries, but said she could only respond later today.

Makgolane also couldn't comment before our deadline.

Your questions are received. Unfortunately, I am unable to meet your deadline as I have other commitments. I can only comprehensively respond to your allegations by Thursday COB, said the IDTs spokesperson. DM

Next week, Daily Maverick will publish the first instalment in our months-long investigation into Malaka’s property.

Comments

Lloyd De Bruin Aug 6, 2025, 06:18 AM

Legendary!

Jennifer Hughes Aug 6, 2025, 06:53 AM

I don't even know where to begin. We knew this was happening, but to read about such blatant corruption, in front of a respected journalist?! As if the belief is anyone can be bought. And that is likely because the experience typically supports that view. Amazing work, DM.

David Walker Aug 6, 2025, 06:53 AM

Beautifully done! Hopefully lots of ANC connected criminals are feeling very nervous right now.

Thomas Cleghorn Aug 6, 2025, 07:45 AM

One wonders how many other stories have not seen the light of day because of "Converging interests".... Great stuff!

D'Esprit Aug 6, 2025, 08:11 AM

Wow! This is stunning! Nothing short of lengthy jail sentences for both IDT officials, surely? And attach all of their assets - houses, cars, personal effects, everything. Go through the assets of their families, too: anything that can't be accounted for, gets forfeited to the state. And now go after all the other IDT hierarchy who dish out these sleazy contracts. And the contractors who have been 'winning' them.

Ian Gwilt Aug 6, 2025, 08:17 AM

I hope you are well protected

Lauren Cohen Aug 6, 2025, 08:26 AM

Absolutely top class, turned down R60k but you deserve the R100k Vodacom Journalist of the Year award in 2026!

ravigza Aug 6, 2025, 08:26 AM

It sickens me to think that, given the brazen nature of this attempt, they very likely have a high hit rate with bribery and coercion. She needs to rot in jail!

Julian Lea Aug 6, 2025, 08:33 AM

Great job Louis. Step by painful step exposing the rot. Respect.

Joe Trainor Trainor Aug 6, 2025, 08:35 AM

Amazing work DM! And now for a sneak preview of the next episode in this comedy series: - The ANC extolls the virtues of their squeaky clean comrades Tebogo and Phasha. - Police charge Pieter-Louis Myburgh with some or other nonsense. - IDT asks why prominent Stellenbosch wine farm leaves piles of cash on its restaurant tables.

Vincent Bester Aug 6, 2025, 09:29 AM

Ha ha ha. So true.

Peter Aug 6, 2025, 12:43 PM

Very droll indeed! The trouble is the nugget of truth that may contained in the comment. It is going to be fascinating to see how the official legal process unfolds going forwards.

G H Aug 6, 2025, 08:39 AM

"But the much larger boon would come in the form of IDT contracts. I could nominate my own contractors for lucrative IDT tenders and take my cut from them, the spokesperson suggested." Boils the blood

Richard Bryant Aug 6, 2025, 08:41 AM

What fascinates me is where do they get the cash from? You can’t draw that from an ATM and what bank allows someone to make such a large withdrawal of cash without at least raising a FICA question? Like in neat R200 bundles. There must be a big factory out there somewhere which collects cash to oil this industry. Just asking?

leanne.sampson Aug 6, 2025, 09:04 AM

There are LOTS of "brown paper bags" stuffed with cash circulating in ANC circles - let's call it the lubricant that oils the inner workings of the ANC!

Andrew Aug 7, 2025, 08:14 AM

One could almost imagine a sofa somewhere, stuffed with cash.

Al Saville Aug 6, 2025, 08:42 AM

Wow, the perfect sting!

Andrew Wallace Aug 6, 2025, 08:43 AM

Unbelievable that anyone can be so brazen! If there were an award for citizen of the year, it should be given to PLM. Congrats to DM for providing the necessary support and resources to enable such an explosive expose.

Sandberg Fynbos Reserve Aug 6, 2025, 07:17 PM

Brilliant!

Una West Aug 6, 2025, 08:51 AM

Well done, what a well executed sting. Great journalism AND a public service, well worth my subscription!

Ian Gwilt Aug 6, 2025, 08:51 AM

cheapskates, only 60 grand to sell your soul she and he need to be taken in for protective custody as there will be some desperate cadres out there I bet Cyril is shocked

Tim Spring Aug 6, 2025, 08:56 AM

Great journalism

leanne.sampson Aug 6, 2025, 09:00 AM

Louis, I hope you have SERIOUS SECURITY in place!! These ANC BEE THUGS very easily order HITS to make their inconvenient truths and problems disappear!! BE SAFE!!

Paddy Ross Aug 6, 2025, 10:58 AM

Without disagreeing with your advice, there is no point in assassination as the genie is out of the bottle and can not now be returned.

Mike Lawrie Aug 6, 2025, 09:40 PM

Those two crooks at the IDT had also better watch their backs. The other crooks who sleazed IDT contracts are now likely to be exposed, and won't want the crooks in the IDT turning state witness in order to ease their own way through this godawful mess.

Vincent Bester Aug 6, 2025, 09:28 AM

Good job! It would be good to see these crooks go to jail.

Vincent Bester Aug 6, 2025, 09:28 AM

Good job! It would be good to see these crooks go to jail.

Hilary Morris Aug 6, 2025, 09:45 AM

How they could look into that innocent, angelic face and attempt a bribe I can't imagine! I hope that Myburgh is being adequately protected? Great journalism and irrefutable proof, and we can only hope that orange jumpsuits await them both. Let's not hold our breath, it'll be a long haul.

Rod MacLeod Aug 6, 2025, 09:58 AM

Wow! Pieter Myburgh you are the one! Cahones of steel, unblinking fortitude. What will Cyril do now?

Peter Aug 6, 2025, 12:49 PM

He will be shocked! ???

Jurgen P Aug 6, 2025, 10:11 AM

What an insult! They steal millions and want to buy you off with a measly R60k. Well done PLM, hats off to you.

Eddie Maulson Aug 6, 2025, 10:21 AM

One is gobsmacked at the lack of thought that went into this outrageous attempt at bribery not to mention the effrontery that these individuals show in their lamentable assumption that they could bribe a man of PLM's integrity in such a crass manner. Have to wonder what other amazing things await in the connivance that is the ANC (etc.).

gfogell Aug 6, 2025, 10:49 AM

Amazing work by PLM. How stupid and naïve can they be if they think that a respected DM journalist whose sole raison d'etre is rooting out corruption in government and industrial circles can be bribed that way. PLM, you deserve a medal! Let's see how this plays out. Docket opened with SAPS for attempted bribery and corruption? Arrest?

Cape Aug 6, 2025, 11:53 AM

All due credit and pundits to a courageous and resourceful journalist with a cool head. Sometime soon, someone should scrutinise Malaka's CV. How the blazes did a crook like her get to such a senior position?

A Rosebank Aug 6, 2025, 12:34 PM

Huge admiration of PLM - trust the 2nd and 3rd level strategies have been worked out. This publicity hopefully minimizes the danger of assassination attempts. 3rd level: Will this deter pigs? Will this deter whistleblowers? This was only level 1. Clearly the Zondo commissions finding nor the criminal justice system is deterring the pigs who will do anything to keep their snouts in the troughs.

Notinmyname Fang Aug 6, 2025, 01:20 PM

Ask for a million next time! Bravo, great work, proud of you

Richard Kennard Aug 6, 2025, 01:47 PM

A positive here for Malaka is that she has saved R60K which could be put forward to shopping therapy. Two other observations...the golden rule of bribery is to use a brown paper bag and I guess her Mum will not be getting more sleep now?

D'Esprit Aug 6, 2025, 01:49 PM

It will be interesting to see if the flights were paid for by the IDT, as well....

alexisschofield Aug 6, 2025, 01:55 PM

Who paid the bill?

Mike Lawrie Aug 6, 2025, 09:53 PM

What are the odds that Malaka will try to bribe the restaurant owner to go after Myburg for walking off and not paying?

Lisbeth Scalabrini Aug 6, 2025, 01:56 PM

What happens to them now? Have the two of them been accused and reported to the police?

Robinson Aug 8, 2025, 06:46 PM

Minister Dean Macpherson has laid criminal charges against them with the police in Cape Town.

tammydohmen Aug 6, 2025, 02:08 PM

The fact that she thought you could be bought tells us everything we need to know about her mindset - just another day and another shady deal! Thank goodness for our South African journalists!

Philip Wernberg Aug 6, 2025, 03:09 PM

It makes one wonder how true other media reports are if the journalists are tempted by bribes from Politicians. Payment to push a narrative that benefits what the government officials want us to hear. Bain Company's part in State capture "Bain’s advice contributed to the gutting of the state revenue service. A number of its senior staff were ousted and its investigative capacity was destroyed."

m***t@m***.com Aug 6, 2025, 03:19 PM

Brilliant job . I am just wondering if the sting was big enough to warrant exposing your surveillance as surely this is last time it’s working . The property in question is 12 million Rand and I believe it’s small change to expose the surveillance when real issues must be in hundreds of millions of Rands although of course admirable . Well done Daily Maverick and Mr Myburgh .

Esskay Esskay Aug 6, 2025, 04:36 PM

Very brave guy! Well done. Let's hope it leads to some positive outcomes.

Abel Mngadi Aug 6, 2025, 05:24 PM

Shouldn’t they be behind bars by now? They are criminals waiting to be arrested. Disgusting

David Easterling Aug 6, 2025, 06:26 PM

Great work! Impossible to ignore or deny, but ...... I am holding my breath while the politicians these crooks ultimately report to involve all stakeholders, apply their minds, appoint a commission of enquiry, and after 15 years ignore the findings.......

Gavrel Aug 6, 2025, 06:47 PM

The weirdest and most sad part is that they don't seem to be bothered by shame, by a sense of morality.

William Aug 6, 2025, 08:41 PM

Excellent work PLM and DM. Please explain to a Bear of Little Brain why this is an ALLEGED bribery attempt. As far as I saw and read, they offered money in exchange for an action. What's alleged about that?

Mike Lawrie Aug 6, 2025, 10:04 PM

No wonder Trump says that there are terrible thing happening in our country and we are now subject to trade tariffs. Can't the ANC that they need to clean up goverment?

Patterson Alan John Aug 7, 2025, 05:21 AM

The ANC has an allocated doctor at Lootooli House to vaccinate the cadres against scruples.

jonathanh37 Aug 7, 2025, 07:11 AM

Brilliant work. My DM subscription is so merited!

Fox Bravo.. Aug 7, 2025, 09:25 AM

consider posting the full unedited security surveillance video.. great work, so happy I'm a subscriber!

Mike Aug 7, 2025, 11:04 AM

OK, they are corrupt and all ... not that much of a surprise there. But who would have thought that they are also so incredibly stupid? Simply unbelievable!

Mike Aug 8, 2025, 12:00 AM

Actually, let me reword that ... it's debatable whether or not they are stupid, but the real point is the brazenness with which they assume that they can do this and the issue will "disappear" How many other issues have been made to "disappear" in the past using these same cANCer tactics? Are there journalists/auditors/lawyers/etc. that would not say no? Huge kudos to PLM!!! You are a brave and ethical person!

D'Esprit Aug 7, 2025, 11:06 AM

Zapiro has nailed it on this subject today! As he invariably does.