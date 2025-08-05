Daily Maverick
Deputy President Paul Mashatile caught between luxury property, a shiny diamond and a hard place

The ANC’s National Executive Committee broke for an hour on Sunday to deliberate on allegations of impropriety swirling around Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane.
Marianne Thamm
By Marianne Thamm
5 Aug
The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) deliberated on the fate of two of its most senior members, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane, over the weekend and is expected to provide an update on the Integrity Commission’s reports on their conduct soon.

Opening a shopping centre in Durban days before the NEC conference, Mashatile continued to boldly deny that there was anything irregular about two luxury properties – worth R65-million – that he had declared in Parliament’s Register of Members’ Interests.

Speaking at the official opening of the Inkosi Simingaye Shopping Centre at KwaXimba near Cato Ridge in Durban on 31 July, he responded to a question about the properties by saying “people must read”.

 “There is nothing in Parliament that I said that I own a house. I said I live there,” he insisted.

On Sunday, the NEC broke for an hour, asking Mashatile and Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane to excuse themselves while the Integrity Commission presented cases on allegations of corruption.

Outing himself

Mashatile was outed by News24 after the public release of Parliament’s Register of Members’ Interests in late July. 

Mashatile had declared ownership of the two properties – a multi-bedroom mansion in Constantia, Cape Town, worth R28-million, and another in Waterfall, Midrand, worth R37-million. 

News24 has had eyes on Mashatile’s luxury lifestyle for ages and in 2024 first reported that a company, belonging to Mashatile’s son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo, had bought the Constantia house in 2023. 

Mashatile

Mashatile lives in the house when he is in Cape Town. Nonkwelo is married to Mashatile’s daughter, Palesa.

Whether or not the declaration in the register was a Freudian slip, this annual ritual of holding public representatives to account has uncovered a tidy stash belonging to the deputy president.

Diamonds are not forever

Over and above his eye for property bling, Mashatile has admitted to receiving a diamond from grifter Louis Liebenberg, currently behind bars, awaiting trial on various criminal charges.

Liebenberg had boasted that he had given the deputy president a diamond as a gift. In the meantime Mashatile has paid a R10,000 fine imposed by the Joint Committee on Members’ Ethics for failing to declare the gift.

Mashatile had stated that he wanted to have the diamond “weighed” to check its value before declaring it. And besides, it had been a gift for his wife, Humile.

This  response – doing the deed out in the open – was not appreciated by the committee.

Liebenberg also gifted former president Jacob Zuma about R1-million to sue News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer.

Simelane and the ghost of VBS

Daily Maverick and News24 first sniffed out that former Minister of Justice, now Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane had taken out a R575,600 loan she obtained from VBS corruption-accused fixer Ralliom Razwinane in 2016. 

Simelane later told the portfolio committee for justice and constitutional development that she had had no improper relationship with Razwinane or his company, Gundo Wealth Solutions. 

Gundo had been appointed by the Polokwane Municipality to provide investment brokerage services for three years in March and April 2016.  

Between 16 September 2016 and 5 May 2017, Polokwane invested R349-million in five transactions with VBS and withdrew its money between 16 March and 3 July 2017, earning R12.7-million in interest. 

As Kyle Cowan and Pauli van Wyk wrote in October 2024: “Since the publication of the existence of the loan by Daily Maverick and News24, Simelane has steadfastly maintained there was no conflict of interest then – between Gundo being a service provider to Polokwane while she was mayor and getting a loan from them – or now – with her oversight of the National Prosecuting Authority that is pursuing cases against dozens of VBS fraud- and corruption-accused persons and companies.”

Simelane was shifted to Human Settlements when the heat reached the kitchen. She will know her new fate soon. DM

Comments

D'Esprit Aug 5, 2025, 02:34 PM

Please can DM also note that Mashatile's excesses go back far further - he blew R500K on lunches at Gatrile, a fancy French restaurant in Sandton when he was Housing MEC in the 90s. He is an unapologetic spendthrift and will make Zuma and the Guptas look like a picnic if he gets his hands on the Presidency.

Peter Oosthuizen Aug 5, 2025, 03:46 PM

How much longer can even the corruption ridden ANC allow these guys to get away with this BS? Mashatile has never worked outside of Provincial and Central Government yet he owns properties worth R65 million!

Anne Swart Aug 5, 2025, 04:53 PM

What hope is there for the NEC to do the right thing? If only.

Nick Steen Aug 5, 2025, 10:11 PM

Any bets the “innocent until proven guilty” phrase will be rolled out, Mashatile and Simelane with obvious and serious questions about their integrity (a polite interpretation) swirling about them, will be found not guilty of any impropriety (improper ethical behaviour is not even a consideration).

Patterson Alan John Aug 6, 2025, 04:58 AM

I wondered why the ANC wants other parties to join the GNU, to remove the DA? I had a bad dream last night, that the ANC rewarded the new parties with deputy ministerial positions (0.2% of the popular vote), salaries, expenses, flights, cars, security, etc., to vote for everything presented in parliament by the ANC, or they would lose their positions. The parties were told, behind closed doors, that if any mention was ever made of these deals, they would be demoted and the discussions denied.

Una West Aug 6, 2025, 09:28 AM

If this country is to be saved it will be largely thanks to investigative journalists doing a dangerous job. Thank you.

Ulrike Hill Aug 6, 2025, 11:11 AM

The psychology of language is at play in this article, The section where Mashatile declares 'residential family home' is a way to bypass the header that is clearly stated in bold and capitalised: OWNERSHIP IN LAND AND PROPERTY. By claiming that it is a family home bypasses the accountability of declaring ownership. It would be interesting to dig up the property registration to see whose name appears.

User Aug 6, 2025, 11:48 AM

After Pieter Louis-Myburgh's superb entrapment of the IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka as released today, we can only pay homage to, and admire, the fabulous investigative journalism of Daily Maverick, amaBhungane, Groundup, and News 24. Paul Mashatile is blatantly of criminal intent and will soon join the dispossessed ANC, EFF (Malema - VBS), members of parliament when their cases fall due. Imagine if these publications' journalists handles our SIU, NPA, and SAPS departments. Convictions aplenty.

Rod MacLeod Aug 7, 2025, 10:35 AM

Come on Rae - "entrapment" is going to be Malaka's defence. She is going to aver that Myburgh collaborated with her PA to solicit a bribe from her with the sole intention of discrediting her through entrapment. She will state that she never did anything wrong, that she thought she was only trying to get Myburgh to stop wilfully slandering her.

Ruth Shaw Aug 7, 2025, 10:13 PM

Your investigative journalists are just the best. Mashatile’s must be brought to book, big player” in the ” worsening “connected top” raking in their wealth.