Louis Liebenberg and his wife, Desiree, are both in custody, while their seven co-accused are out on bail, suspected of being part of a diamond syndicate that allegedly defrauded investors out of R4-billion. They appeared briefly in court on Tuesday.

When Liebenberg abandoned his bail in November 2024 he handled his own defence. But this time he had a lawyer to properly explain why he should be released on bail.

At the centre of the allegations against Liebenberg is that he operated a R4-billion diamond Ponzi scheme. Liebenberg, referred to by the State as the ringleader of the scheme, and Desiree were arrested at a Gauteng restaurant on the night of 22 October 2024 following a five-year probe.

The other seven are Liebenberg’s former lawyer, Walter Niedinger (55); Tariomix co-director Magdalena Kleynhans (54); Liebenberg’s assistant, Nicolize van Heerden (58); his former office manager, Helena Schulenburg (59); Johannes Badenhorst (41) and Christell Badenhorst (42), former directors at companies run by Liebenberg; and former employee Adriaan Dewald Strydom (35).

Louis Liebenberg defends himself during his bail application after his legal representative withdrew from the case in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates’ Court on 25 November 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)

The nine accused face 42 counts of fraud (alternatively theft), five counts of racketeering, six counts of money laundering and various statutory offences, including contraventions of the Companies Act. The charges stem from allegations that Tariomix duped investors out of R4-billion.

The State’s case is that Liebenberg allegedly operated a syndicate that was involved in dealing with unpolished diamonds and fraud and advertised unpolished diamonds on social media and invited potential investors to invest in his alleged diamond-dealing business, with the promise of a lucrative return, which never materialised.

Liebenberg’s company, Tariomix, which traded as Forever Diamonds and Gold, has been under investigation by the Hawks since 2019.

During his failed bail bid Liebenberg unequivocally denied that he took R4.5-billion from investors, as claimed by the State. It is also his contention that the State isn’t sure of its own case and whether all these charges will stand up in court.

Louis and Desiree Liebenberg in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates’ Court on 21 November 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)

New bail bid

On Tuesday, the matter was on the roll for feedback on the investigation. However, the State informed the court that arrangements had been made before the court went into session regarding the way forward in the case.

The State requested that the cases against all nine accused be postponed until 8 July 2025 for further investigations and to obtain a racketeering certificate from the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Liebenberg, however, is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, 25 February to determine whether the defence is prepared to proceed with his bail application.

The prosecution also notified the court that preparations had been made with Liebenberg’s counsel for the continuation of bail on 2, 3 and 4 April 2025.

According to the defence, there have been difficulties in consulting with Liebenberg for a thorough preparation and to finalise the bail application. On 25 February the court will hear whether the defence had ample time to consult with Liebenberg and file a competent application. DM