CABINET OUTCOMES

AfriForum, Solidarity should take Trump’s resettlement offer instead of ‘peddling lies’ — Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says South Africa has a ‘responsibility to correct the injustices of the past’.
Tori-Cabinet-outcomes Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs the media on the outcomes of the recent Cabinet meeting at the Imbizo Media Centre in Cape Town on 27 February 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Victoria O’Regan
By Victoria O’Regan
27 Feb 2025
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has slammed Afrikaner interest group AfriForum and the union Solidarity’s tour to Washington to meet representatives of US President Donald Trump’s administration, saying the organisations continue to “peddle lies” about South Africa. 

“I don’t know why they continue to go and peddle lies,” Ntshavheni told reporters in Parliament on Thursday, during a post-Cabinet media conference.

“If they don’t like South Africa so much, if they don’t like the efforts of [the] government to redress the inequalities of the past, why don’t they take up President Trump on his offer to resettle in the United States?”

This week, AfriForum and Solidarity met representatives of the Trump administration in Washington to thank the US president for his support, and to request that he provide aid to an “Afrikaner development fund”, among other recommendations. 

The organisations delivered a “Washington Memorandum” to delegates from the Trump administration at the White House.

“In light of President Trump’s executive order, we propose that Afrikaners’ aspiration for a free, safe and prosperous life and cultural autonomy at the southern tip of Africa be recognised, [and] aid be provided to an Afrikaner development fund to assist with community infrastructure protecting Afrikaners. This includes safety structures, social structures, job structures, training structures and infrastructure to settle Afrikaners in a concentrated manner,” the memorandum reads. 

The organisation’s Washington tour comes after Trump ordered all US foreign assistance to South Africa be stopped and that his administration promote the resettlement of “Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored, race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation” in South Africa. 

In the order, titled “Addressing Egregious Actions of the Republic of South Africa”, Trump accused the South African government of, under the recently adopted Expropriation Act, seizing “ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation”.

Pretoria has refuted Trump’s claims

AfriForum and Solidarity previously declined Trump’s “resettlement” offer for persecuted white Afrikaners, saying they had no intention of leaving South Africa. 

On Thursday, Ntshavheni stated: “There’s an offer – they must take that offer instead of peddling lies.

“South Africa has a responsibility to correct the injustices of the past so that we can build a united, prosperous and equal South Africa.” 

Budget deadline ‘cast in stone’ 

The 12 March 2025 deadline for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to table the Budget in the National Assembly is “cast in stone”, Ntshavheni said on Thursday. 

“That’s what the Speaker has announced, and she has announced that with the confirmation of Cabinet.” 

Speaking to reporters on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, 26 February, Ntshavheni said deliberations within the Cabinet on the Budget “are continuing to determine the best ways to fund our national priorities and ensure the budget reflects the aspirations of all South Africans”. 

There would be another special Cabinet meeting on Monday, 3 March to deliberate on ways to balance the government’s books and “finalise our inputs with [National] Treasury”. 

Godongwana’s Budget speech was postponed on 19 February because of divisions, largely over an increase in VAT from 15% to 17%, in the Cabinet of the 10-party government of national unity (GNU). He had presented the two-percentage-point VAT increase to GNU partners in a snap Cabinet meeting on the morning of 19 February, resulting in the postponement of the Budget for the first time since 1994.

Had the Budget passed in the National Assembly, the increase in VAT would have kneecapped South Africans, particularly the millions still living below the poverty line, Daily Maverick’s Yeshiel Panchia reported

In a press briefing held after the postponement of the speech, Godongwana and Ntshavheni were at pains to promote a united front in Cabinet, saying the decision to postpone the Budget speech was a Cabinet decision and not due to pressure from any political party. On Thursday, Ntshavheni reiterated that the postponement of the speech on 19 February was the result of efforts by the Cabinet to “collectively address” South Africa’s funding challenges. 

On Monday, 24 February, a revised Budget was debated at a special Cabinet meeting in Cape Town, News24 reported. Godongwana had presented an alternative Budget, without the two-percentage-point VAT hike, which was opposed by the Cabinet, which labelled it as unworkable, the news publication reported. 

“Market-sensitive information will remain market-sensitive information,” Ntshavheni said on Thursday, in response to questions from reporters on the Budget deliberations in Cabinet. 

“We have indicated as Cabinet we are engaging and it’s a timeline that we need to comply with, and we are going to comply with, to conclude the Budget process within the mandate of Cabinet,” she said. 

Ntshavheni further dismissed rumours of “contestation” within Cabinet over the Budget. 

“They are just that – rumours. In [the] Cabinet we don’t have political parties, and we don’t have people representing their political parties.” DM

Comments

Steuart Pennington Feb 27, 2025, 02:40 PM

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni should describe factually what the 'lies' are being peddled by Afriforum as well as factually what has been done over 30 years by the ANC "to correct the injustices of the past so that we can build a united, prosperous and equal South Africa.”

Gerrie Pretorius Feb 27, 2025, 04:22 PM

Absolutely agree. Spell out the “lies”!

Inertia Maharaj Feb 28, 2025, 09:09 AM

Well well well. If it isn't the very people who benefited from half a century of special treatment, asking for more special treatment. Not a fan of the ANC government, but I quite support the Minister's sentiments. Please. Take your lies and go.

Paul Mathias Feb 28, 2025, 09:23 AM

Well said.

Inertia Maharaj Feb 28, 2025, 09:12 AM

The lie is clear. There is no genocide in South Africa. If it there was, the "oppressed" would hardly be able to swan around their acres of ill-gotten gains in their Hiluxes and Fortuners would they?

Get off my lawn Feb 28, 2025, 03:50 PM

How far back do you go before land is no longer considered "ill-gotten gains"? I can't speak to the past, I wasnt there, genuinely curious. At which point can I buy land without someone claiming it has been wrongfully acquired?

Jane Crankshaw Feb 27, 2025, 02:44 PM

One doesn’t address the injustices of the past by collapsing and abusing taxpayers &amp; working economy. Rather try to uplift those that need it with better education and job opportunities which will only happen if prescriptive &amp; racist BEE policies are scrapped. Tit for tat just doesn’t do it!

Mark Schaufelbuehl Feb 27, 2025, 06:34 PM

Agree 100%; well-written!

Rob Wilson Feb 28, 2025, 02:30 PM

Neither is there any wisdom as a government to take a very vocal and strident stance in opposition to your second largest trading and fixed investment partner's foreign policy. It results in being slapped down, and siding with your internal opposition is one good way of achieving that.

Get off my lawn Feb 28, 2025, 03:52 PM

Exactly this. Unfortunately, "equality" seems to mean pulling everything down to the lowest common denominator, rather than building it up.

Gavin Brown Feb 27, 2025, 03:09 PM

How about correcting the injustices of the present ?

Johan Herholdt Feb 28, 2025, 05:32 PM

Well said. I agree

Rod MacLeod Feb 27, 2025, 04:17 PM

So, Victoria, we are all aware of your political bent. But tell us this - if someone says BEE policies in government tenders discriminate against white men, not on merit but on race alone (being impossible to score like black men), is that racist or is it not?

Rod MacLeod Feb 27, 2025, 04:19 PM

And if you look at murder rates in this country, and you find that white farmers have a disproportionate share of those murders, does that not tell you something? Or is that also a lie being peddled?

megapode Feb 28, 2025, 10:10 AM

Well this should be easy, Rod. Show us the stats that you've looked at and that show this trend.

megapode Feb 28, 2025, 10:13 AM

I've asked you about the stats that you hint at, but even assuming the rate is higher for white people living on remote farms, that's a long way from a systematic attempt to eliminate Afrikaners. This genocide we keep on hearing about must be the slowest in history.

Get off my lawn Feb 28, 2025, 03:56 PM

I think "genocide" is sensationalism at work. I think there are systematic attempts at repressing Afrikaans as a whole - BELA act being an example - but there is a distinction between Afrikaans and Afrikaners, and "genocide" thrown about way too casually.

Rod MacLeod Mar 1, 2025, 12:13 AM

Don't recall ever calling this genocide. There is little doubt that SAPS underreports the stats - 2020 stats show 49 farm murders, yet data from AgriSA and other farmer organisations indicate at least 50 murders in June 2020 alone.

Rod MacLeod Mar 1, 2025, 12:17 AM

Now, there are 30,000 commercial farmers. If we use this number plus the SAPS reported 49 murders, we get a death rate of around 160 per 100,000. The SA national average is around 45 per 100,000. The actual number of small scale farmers is not known, but let's say it's 200,000.

Rod MacLeod Mar 1, 2025, 12:21 AM

And let's say SAPS numbers are wrong by quite a margin as evidenced by their 2020 numbers, say at least 3 times. That gives us 147 farm murders per 200,000, which is call it 70 per 100,000. I'm sure you will agree that that is disproportionate to the national average.

Roy Rover Mar 1, 2025, 07:33 AM

Is your contention that the murder victims are all white?

Rod MacLeod Mar 1, 2025, 12:24 AM

And finally Bob, don't forget that the low arrest and conviction rates in farm attack and murder cases continues to contribute to severe insecurity and fear among farming communities. And please don't slip words into my mouth - genocide, systematic killings etc.

Rod MacLeod Feb 27, 2025, 04:21 PM

And if the EWC Act says the government can expropriate without compensation, does that not signal an intent to expropriate without compensation? Is this a lie being spread around the world, or is it a fact?

Rod MacLeod Feb 27, 2025, 04:24 PM

Ntshavheni further dismissed rumours of “contestation” within Cabinet over the Budget. "They are just that – rumours. In [the] Cabinet we don’t have political parties, and we don’t have people representing their political parties." Pffffffffftttt!!! Ha!Ha!Ha!

Jon Quirk Feb 27, 2025, 04:51 PM

Growth and job creation are the key constituents of growing our economy, the only sure way to improve the financial situation of all. All impediments to achieve this, BEE, affirmative action and foreign policy posturing must all go in the bin. We live in an adult, world and need to embrace realism.

John Kannemeyer Feb 27, 2025, 05:10 PM

I like the way she dismissed "rumours" of the contested budget, considering they have postponed the original budget and have had two subsequent meetings which have been reported as not being conclusive by the media.

Feb 27, 2025, 05:31 PM

Ah yes, Minister "We'll smoke them out" Ntshavheni graces us with more of her pearls of wisdom.

keith.ciorovich Feb 27, 2025, 05:41 PM

Only a fool would believe the disinformation the anc are peddling. The anc have are now playing in the big league. Ramaphosa and the comrades will have a lot to answer for when the Usa eventually put the squeeze on. It will be ordinary citizens who will pay a heavy price.

Jeremy Gabriel Feb 27, 2025, 06:09 PM

Now why should we be listening to someone with an R80 million corruption accusation hanging over her head. Meanwhile the country burns while the president postures.

keith.ciorovich Mar 1, 2025, 05:55 PM

The all action president is looking into the matter but do not get your hopes up. I wish she would zip it as she has a mean streak and it is difficult to believe anything she says.

Andrew Blaine Feb 27, 2025, 09:38 PM

The quickest and most effective way of redistributing anything is to stop "the jobs for mates" programme and replacing it with Merit appointments and real progress audits to ensure optimal efficiency. Even Bob Mugabe knew that but this lot dont want to learn

Pierre Joubert Mar 2, 2025, 09:43 AM

stop “the jobs for mates” programme and replacing it with Merit. Great words, but who the heck is going to do that while top mate is still in charge

Pierre Joubert Feb 28, 2025, 12:55 AM

Why is everything "made in China", it's a cornerstone of Chinese existence. South Africa bows to that, accepts it, supports it, instead of adopting an equal policy of "made in South Africa". Instead of fighting over the shrinking remains in the pot, our revered steel industry closing shop

Pierre Joubert Feb 28, 2025, 01:07 AM

“Market-sensitive information will remain market-sensitive information,” Please rephrase to make sense

Robert Pegg Feb 28, 2025, 06:25 AM

The Government has to find the money to pay the millions who get benefits and who are never likely to work. Put up VAT to 17% so they pay their share and the corrupt also pay their share when they buy their luxury cars and Italian suits.

Mike Lawrie Feb 28, 2025, 07:23 AM

Ntshavehni is painting herself as an idiot. Does she really think that Afrikaners don't like SA??? I'd say that they don't like to see it destroyed, on the evidence of their actions so far.

Paul Mathias Feb 28, 2025, 09:22 AM

Their actions have nothing to do with farm murders or fake genocide, just some individuals who miss the days when the white man was boss. As put by Michael de Villiers on X, “What you and your ilk want is a pity party for a privileged few who think losing unchecked dominance is oppression.”

Alan Jeffrey Feb 28, 2025, 09:39 AM

This is not about race. we had two wonderful ANC Presidents in Mandela and Mbeki. Then we got Jacob Zuma who singlehanded, presided over the total destruction of SA's infrastructure. The evidence is there for all to see. The ANC cannot deny it. They disgust me.

Paul Mathias Mar 2, 2025, 11:36 AM

Instead of joining the many individuals from across communities, including the Afrikaner community, who are working to create a country where everyone can thrive, their actions show them up as individuals who believe they deserve preferential treatment.