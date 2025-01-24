Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

EXPLAINER

Expropriation Bill: decades in the making, what lies ahead for South Africa?

The announcement on Thursday, 24 January 2025 that President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Expropriation Bill into law has drawn expressions of concern and legal threats. But what does it actually mean?
Rebecca Davis
By Rebecca Davis
24 Jan
becs-ewc A banner raised during the erection of shacks at the Foreshore by social housing and advocacy groups on 4 December 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

How long has this law been in the works?

Years. In fact, the whole issue of land used to be a much hotter topic in the South African political discourse than it is currently. It probably reached its highest temperatures around 2017, when the ANC adopted the principle of land expropriation without compensation at its Nasrec conference. 

In 2018, Parliament held often extremely fraught public consultations on whether the Constitution was impeding land restitution on the grounds of Clause 25, which protects property rights.

At that point, the more conservative view was that the Constitution should be left untouched and the Expropriation Bill should be passed instead. 

After further national consultations, the National Assembly adopted the Expropriation Bill in September 2022 and sent it on to the National Council of Provinces for various small amendments. The bill was ultimately passed by Parliament on 27 March 2024 and has been awaiting the president’s signature ever since.

Why has Ramaphosa signed it now?

There are certain pieces of legislation in the works which are sure to inflame tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU). The obvious examples in recent months were the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (Bela), but the Expropriation Bill falls into the same category.

In all these cases, it’s unclear whether Ramaphosa gave other party leaders in the GNU a heads-up about what his pen was about to do. On these occasions, rival politicians have given the impression of being blindsided.

In response to the Expropriation Bill, the Freedom Front Plus released a statement in which it said that Ramaphosa had not consulted with the GNU before signing the law.

A rural woman digs for clay, to produce bricks near Coffee Bay, in South Africa's Eastern Cape, 06 May 2014, which is also one of the poorest and most crime affected areas in the country. On 07 May 2014, South Africans will take to the polls for the Country's second decade of democratic elections. EPA/Kevin Sutherland
A rural woman digs for clay to produce bricks near Coffee Bay, in South Africa's Eastern Cape. (Photo: EPA / Kevin Sutherland)
Shacks are being erected at Foreshore by social housing and advocacy groups on December 04, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes following reports that the City lost out on R140 millions of public money due to an alleged botched auction of prime land on the Foreshore, which was followed by the application of Growthpoint Properties to develop a skyscraper building on the Site B land. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Shacks erected at Cape Town's Foreshore on 4 December 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Illegal structures built on vacant land at a farm next to Kayamandi on August 06, 2018 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. The owners of the farm reportedly obtained an urgent interdict to remove unoccupied structures, and to prevent more people from moving onto a vacant portion of their property. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Illegal structures built on vacant land at a farm next to Kayamandi on 6 August 2018 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

The DA, meanwhile, published a statement on Thursday of just three sentences on the matter, devoted mainly to announcing that the party was in “discussions with our legal team”. The sense appeared to be that the party had been wrongfooted to some degree.

It followed up on Friday with a statement terming the signing of the bill “a matter of utmost seriousness”, with the party vowing to “fight this dangerous legislation by every possible means”.

President Ramaphosa is in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the World Economic Forum. He is leading an extensive delegation to the forum which includes a number of GNU ministers: Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen (DA), Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi (DA), and Environment Minister Dion George (DA). Things might just have become a wee bit frostier over there.

What scares people about the Expropriation Bill?

The most controversial word in the bill is “nil”: it provides for “certain instances where expropriation with nil compensation may be appropriate in the public interest”, to quote its opening lines. 

This aspect was foregrounded by AgriSA in a statement which described the bill as a “risk to private property rights” and therefore also “a risk to agricultural sustainability and food security”.

The Freedom Front Plus says it is particularly unhappy about the fact that the law applies to “movable and immoveable, such as intellectual, property ownership” — which would suggest that it is theoretically possible for the government to use the law to “expropriate” your motor vehicle or work.

This is an apparent reference to the fact that the bill’s preamble quotes Section 25 of the Constitution as clarifying that “property is not limited to land”. But Section 25 of the Constitution has stated this, together with providing for the expropriation of property, for three decades.

Action SA says its beef with the bill is that although it is ostensibly premised on the “willing buyer, willing seller” principle, the law “ultimately allows the government to unilaterally set the price if an agreement cannot be reached”.

When announcing the signing, the Presidency stressed that negotiations between the government and the seller must take place on “reasonable terms”.

It stated: “In terms of this law, an expropriating authority may not expropriate property arbitrarily or for a purpose other than a public purpose or in the public interest”.

The Presidency also stressed: “An expropriating authority must also attempt to reach an agreement on the acquisition of the property before resorting to expropriation — except in circumstances where the right to use property temporarily is taken on an urgent basis in terms of a provision in the legislation”.

These assurances may not convince everyone, especially with the example of Zimbabwe offering a nearby precedent for a botched land reform project in which land expropriation was the key instrument.

What do the legal experts say?

Legal experts and agricultural economists seem more relaxed about the bill than the politicians.

Indeed, the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture described the fears around the bill as “bloated”, and wrote: “While land is a sensitive topic in South Africa and the passing of this bill has been divisive, it is clear that there is no immediate risk to land ownership security. This is an important outcome for the agriculture sector where land is a key asset.”

Annelize Crosby, head of legal intelligence at Agbiz, previously wrote for Daily Maverick: “Every government in the world can resort to expropriation as a means to acquire property for certain public purposes.” 

She also pointed out that “powers to expropriate for various purposes already exist in more than 200 other pieces of (South African) legislation”.

If this bill was scrapped, Crosby argued, it would do nothing to prevent the state from expropriating land, since that right was already enshrined in the Constitution. What the bill does do, in theory, is provide certain checks and balances.

Among these, writes Crosby: “It provides for extensive consultation with affected parties, including financial institutions that hold bonds over the affected property, and persons who have rights to the land but are not landowners. It also provides for a series of offers and counter-offers in an attempt to promote agreement between the owner, bond holder and authority on the amount of compensation. Should it be impossible to reach agreement, then compensation must be decided upon by a court of law.”

Nobody is quite sure what the circumstances in which the government would offer “nil” compensation for land would look like, which is one of the points of anxiety. But what is certain is that the law will be abundantly tested in court. 

Will the law lead to more equal access to land?

This is really the million-rand question, because the reality is that a whole lot more would have to change beyond the signing of this piece of legislation.

Research over the years has repeatedly suggested that the major beneficiaries of the government’s land reform programme to date have been politically connected elites. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Just Jan 24, 2025, 01:35 PM

The first target of the expropriation bill needs to be all the land held in tribal land authority, which the people live on but do not own outright, such as the land contained within the Ngonyama Trust, which is already owned by the state. This land should be freehold title owned by the occupants.

Fernando Moreira Jan 24, 2025, 01:54 PM

Vote DA, dont be fooled !!

Martin Botha Jan 24, 2025, 02:20 PM

Clever CR -blindsiding the rest of the GNU !!

chrisvan Jan 24, 2025, 04:01 PM

Ha ha exactly like he did with the extra ministerial posts. He is too smart for the handwringers.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 04:45 PM

"Clever-CR"? More likely "not to be trusted CR"

ttshililo2 Jan 25, 2025, 03:58 PM

Yep, “Cyril is cruel. He made sure that he strategically placed all the DA Ministers in departments that are directly responsible for policy areas that clash with the DA’s policy offering. Truly genius! Look at them eat humble pie and go directly against their voters.” ?

Thea Clifford Jackson Jan 26, 2025, 08:16 AM

Signing an important piece of significance without consulting your GNU partners is a predictable example of the arrogance of the ANC, under the erroneous impression that it has a majority stake in government. Don't blame the DA for your perfidious ANC president.

i***o@w***.com Jan 24, 2025, 07:13 PM

You have been fooled. The DA rolled over and played dead with BELA, and meekly surrendered on this one too. Your vote in May for the DA has been hijacked and given to the ANC. There is no red line that the DA will not allow the ANC to cross. You've been played. Now for the NHI.

Martin Neethling Jan 25, 2025, 06:07 AM

This idea of ‘rolling over’ is repeated time and again. Falsely. The DA can’t stop the process of a Bill that is under way. For new (bad) Bills, GNUparties can limit these. For existing ones they can use the Courts (this one), or develop implementation safeguards (BELA).

megapode Jan 25, 2025, 03:47 PM

None of that was apparent when we cast our votes last year. This was not the DA's intent (open or secret). However, it could be that they have been outplayed by a more skilled opponent, and this is a danger for them.

Johan Buys Jan 24, 2025, 03:04 PM

Just the Zulu king controls land bigger than Kruger National Park via his trust. So an unelected feudal lord determines where South African citizens can live or farm. Let’s unlock all traditional leader land and give those subjects title deeds!

Richard Blake Jan 24, 2025, 03:29 PM

What lies ahead for South Africa is more disinvestment. The ANC is on the march to destabilise the country and create chaos so that they can loot.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 04:46 PM

I agree more disinvestment

Bongane Maphanga Jan 25, 2025, 06:45 AM

You think investors are Calvinists ne?

D'Esprit Jan 25, 2025, 02:38 PM

Investors want certainty and bang for their buck. Money isn't sentimental. SA's policy mess is why countries like Zambia, Namibia, DRC and others are attracting billions of dollars in mining investment and we're getting squat. The ANC isn't a government's backside.

d***s@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 03:32 PM

I recall someone like David Bullard or Gus Silber wrote that there are three indicators for when our democracy is failing into a fascist community state: parliament stops functioning, you cannot settle a contract dispute in court anymore ie. Courts failing, and private property rights threatened.

chrisvan Jan 24, 2025, 03:52 PM

Elon has just tweeted about this. Let's hope that the he can help restore civilized standards in South Africa, as he has helped do in the United States and is now doing elsewhere. So many countries, so little time.

John P Jan 24, 2025, 05:19 PM

Preferably Elon will keep his Fascist standards in America and leave the rest of the world alone.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 24, 2025, 07:40 PM

Hear Hear!

Ja Tre Jan 25, 2025, 10:13 AM

Yes! Capitalist psycopaths and people think they carry the interests of common people at heart.

D'Esprit Jan 25, 2025, 02:38 PM

100%

G C Jan 25, 2025, 11:51 PM

Spot on, keep that idiot away from South African politics.

Bick Nee Jan 24, 2025, 06:21 PM

Heaven help us if Elon Musk is our hope.

cracklin62 Jan 25, 2025, 08:31 AM

Agree. He is constantly in must which clouds his judgment

megapode Jan 25, 2025, 03:53 PM

There's not much Elon won't tweet about. Don't confuse it with action. He's been tweeting up a storm about Tommy Robinson. Robinson remains incarcerated and is having to crowd fund to hire a legal team.

Malcolm McManus Jan 25, 2025, 10:18 PM

He would be wasting his time with Africa. Here we destroy everything. A lost cause. There's no helping us and we certainly are not capable of helping ourselves. Brace yourself. We're on the road to nowhere, just like Zimbabwe and Mocambique. Birds of a feather.

Thea Clifford Jackson Jan 26, 2025, 08:39 AM

You mean like being an apologist for Nazi atrocities, telling a far-right German party "to move beyond guilt"? Fortunately for South Africa, Motormouth Musk has no interest in the country of his birth. Neither does he invest here, to my knowledge.

Iota Jot Jan 26, 2025, 09:46 AM

Time to introduce Godwin's Law II: "As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a reference to Elon Musk approaches 1."

User Jan 26, 2025, 11:07 AM

Agree Chris. His stance on racist BEE is admirable. But as always, the strong are hated by the weak. The response on your comment is clearly indicating this.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 04:57 PM

Dutch ministry of agriculture "no immediate risk" - says it all. No immediate risks mean there are risks. Read between the lines

Lian van den Heever Jan 25, 2025, 03:46 PM

The Dutch government was always one of the staunchest supporters of the ruling party and therefore the ANC can do no wrong in their eyes

o***z@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 05:39 PM

This Bill may be being paraded as a means to address land reform but will in turn become a feeding frenzy for the politically connected and their ilk. The disenfranchised and destitute will not benefit one iota.

V***z@y***.com Jan 24, 2025, 06:02 PM

This is just a new way for the corrupt ANC government can loot &amp; in rich themselves! Just like the NHI is going to be, just like there new BEE rules that want 3% profit from corporations!! This is all to fund there rich and corrupt lifestyles! The corrupt ANC government is destroying this country!

Chesneytmiles Jan 24, 2025, 06:59 PM

There is legislation that governs whether a company can retrench an employee. Ie. there is legislation that allows a company to terminate a written agreement with someone. That legislation has many parts to it that require lots of bargaining and negotiations and consultations. People still get fired

Fanie Rajesh Jan 24, 2025, 07:45 PM

A working economy is what we need. Jobs =&gt; money =&gt; land, a house, or whatever one wants.

Lian van den Heever Jan 24, 2025, 10:16 PM

Zim 2 in the making . Farworkers will suffer the most. They will lose their jobs , extending the line of the unemployed ., ministers will grab land for themselves, many will receive land no bigger a few square meters, enough to build a shack with no water and sanitation and NO INCOME .

Lian van den Heever Jan 24, 2025, 10:18 PM

What will prevent Julius and friends from laying claim to Johan Rupert’s assets ?. This bill signing looks more like an immitation of Donald Trump’s actions . And what about AGOA, Cyril ?

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 25, 2025, 10:18 AM

The DA eyeing the courts?another missed opportunity, the DA heads the agricultural ministry, they must identify potential farmers across the diverse spectrum and implement programmes and funding for land to be utilized, in return they will get votes not court rulings. Will they listen?

Lian van den Heever Jan 25, 2025, 03:50 PM

The DA should rather have played the withdrawl card . Cyril would have realized Zuma and Julius wanted to joyn GNU take 2 . And Zuma would his best to be president again. A scary scenario to sell to Cyril

Matt 218 Jan 27, 2025, 04:19 PM

Agreed Kenneth

Hilary Morris Jan 25, 2025, 10:59 AM

Perhaps the fact that Julius doesn't seem to have many friends left?

Ga g Jan 25, 2025, 08:59 AM

DA, IFP and FF+ should both pull out of the GNU. Only hope for SA for for ANC and pals (MK and EFF) to run it completely into the ground only then will the electorate vote for change and we can start properly. At the moment its slow poison

Greg Jan 25, 2025, 09:56 AM

So much hysteria, hyperbole and doomsday predictions, mostly based on views of our failed northern neighbour. I'm prepared to bet that nothing will change.

Francois Smith Jan 25, 2025, 10:12 AM

The DA is scared of the Mashitile faction of the ANC and hence doesn't mind what Ramaphosa is doing, even if it is the work of the Mashitile faction of the ANC. The scary part is Mbalula is Mashitile's opponent!

Lian van den Heever Jan 25, 2025, 03:53 PM

I’ll take the Mbalula comment under advisement .

Lian van den Heever Jan 25, 2025, 10:22 AM

Please test this bill in court against the constitution.

w***0@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 10:48 AM

Whatever investor confidence was left, is being eroded at a rapid pace. NHI will be the final straw.

Lian van den Heever Jan 25, 2025, 03:55 PM

NHI = No Healthy Individual left

D'Esprit Jan 25, 2025, 02:16 PM

The last sentence is everything in a nutshell: the ANC elite will be the only real beneficiaries of this law.

megapode Jan 25, 2025, 03:38 PM

What is consultation with the GNU to achieve other than as a courtesy? Once Parliament has passed a bill the President must give it assent unless the law is in conflict with the Constitution.

M***o@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 04:00 PM

Why now?

Michele Rivarola Jan 25, 2025, 04:22 PM

Much of what is being complained about already exists. When Mossgas was built a lot of Nat ministers, friends and family bought land around Mossel Bay. The land around Colchester was the same when natural gas was allegedly found. More of the same just different faces. Look at prospecting rights.

User Jan 26, 2025, 03:55 PM

Negotiating on reasonable terms and attempting to reach agreement with the ANC, ha ha. They just do exactly what they please.

BadVlad Putinhere Jan 26, 2025, 06:17 PM

Are you expecting us to trust and believe the most corrupt government to ever run South Africa with our belongings.

R***3@g***.com Feb 10, 2025, 09:39 AM

This law is a distraction. There are many emerging black farmers who have been given land. What they haven't been given are the TITLE DEEDS. The same applies to the thousands of RDP developments. The ANC government has no desire to give away land, or anything else for that matter.