Afrikaner group makes a sho't right to Europe to campaign for more support against ‘SA race laws’

Not content with lobbying the US government over farm murders and land reform in SA, the Solidarity Movement is soon headed for Europe, where it hopes to find more sympathetic ears.
Afrikaner group makes a sho't right to Europe to campaign for more support against ‘SA race laws’ Illustrative image: Jaco Kleynhans, the Solidarity Movement’s head of international liaison. (Photo: Solidariteit / Facebook) | Kallie Kriel, AfriForum chief executive. (Photo: Deaan Vivier / Beeld / Getty Images)
By Caryn Dolley and Rebecca Davis
22 Feb 2025
Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands ahoy! The Solidarity Movement is taking its campaign on the road. 

The Solidarity Movement is the umbrella body for a range of Afrikaans interest groups including AfriForum and the union Solidarity, and it includes the online news publication Maroela Media. According to its website, it represents 600,000 Afrikaner families, or 2 million individuals in South Africa.

Fresh from the success of drawing the attention of US President Donald Trump’s administration to the supposed plight of white South Africans, the Afrikaner group now has Europe in its sights.

Jaco Kleynhans, the Solidarity Movement’s head of international liaison, confirmed to Daily Maverick this week that its delegates would visit European countries “within the next two months”. 

This follows a post on social media platform X on 12 February in which Kleynhans pledged that the movement would “intensify our international campaign”.

‘Racial discrimination’ and ‘misinformation’

Daily Maverick had contacted the Solidarity Movement to ask what form this international campaign would take, given the firestorm of controversy that has erupted in South Africa since Trump signed an executive order on 7 February offering refugee status to Afrikaners “who are victims of unjust racial discrimination”.

The executive order is partially based on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Bill into law towards the end of January. It allows the state, through legal processes and under various conditions, to expropriate land in the public interest.

Two Government of National Unity partners, the DA and Freedom Front Plus, believe the Act is unconstitutional. Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, who is also the Minister of Correctional Services, recently told Carte Blanche that he was not against international interest in local affairs. He pointed out that before the ANC came into power, it “went all over the world and asked countries to put sanctions against South Africa for [its] cause”.

Meanwhile, in reaction to Trump’s executive order, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it “lacks factual accuracy, and fails to recognise South Africa’s profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid”.

It added: “We are concerned by what seems to be a campaign of misinformation and propaganda aimed at misrepresenting our great nation.”

Trump, and those who have fed him information or misinformation, purport that the Expropriation Act is designed to unfairly target Afrikaner – or white – people. His executive order, along with threats of further sanctions against the South African government, was seen as stemming from sustained lobbying from certain groups in South Africa.

And this leads back to the Solidarity Movement. Indeed, a Solidarity Movement press release from earlier this month that relates to Trump said: “During the past few years, the movement has been in contact with various US politicians to ensure that South Africa’s relations with the US do not run aground.”

This is ironic given Trump’s antagonistic stance towards South Africa. It suggests the Solidarity Movement may have overplayed its hand in the saga, although its view is that Trump’s executive order came about because of “reckless” ANC policies.

The narrative Trump is using against South Africa – that white South Africans are being persecuted on the basis of race – has been widely rejected in this country, with some accusing AfriForum, in particular, of being “treasonous”.

Yet the plans for a European roadshow suggest that the Solidarity Movement is uncowed – and, in fact, doubling down.

Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald during the 2025 State of the Nation Address Debate at the Parliamentary Dome in Cape Town on 11 February 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images)
Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, who is also the Minister of Correctional Services, during the 2025 State of the Nation Address debate at the Parliamentary Dome in Cape Town on 11 February 2025. (Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams / Gallo Images)

International itinerary

Kleynhans told Daily Maverick that the organisation’s initial foray will be to Washington, DC, “soon” in order to “discuss various issues with the American government”.

But that is just a small part of its planned trip: “Our campaign will also focus on all the member countries of the G20 [Group of 20] and, in particular, European countries where we already have good relations.”

In addition to the US, the G20 member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and the UK. (The EU and, since 2023, the AU are also members.)

“Visits to the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Austria and Italy will take place within the next two months,” said Kleynhans.

He has already spoken in the Netherlands on at least one occasion (in December 2018, in his capacity as one of the leaders of the Orania Movement, the whites-only enclave in the Northern Cape).

Seemingly on the same trip, however, it was reported that South African expats in the Netherlands had successfully lobbied to prevent him from carrying out another speaking engagement.

It remains to be seen whether the Solidarity Movement will face any resistance on the forthcoming tour.

‘Increasing alienation of minorities’

Daily Maverick asked Kleynhans what, broadly speaking, the message of the international campaign would be. 

“As regards foreign policy, we are very critical of steps that the South African government has taken in recent years which have alienated our Western allies, especially the US. We, therefore, confirm our support for pressure on the South African government to return to a position of true non-alignment,” he said. 

“As regards domestic policy, it is important to us that the world should be aware of the tremendous increase in racial laws in South Africa, and the increasing alienation of minorities through political statements, government policies and laws that lead to discrimination.”

The narrative of “racial laws” has clearly already landed among members of the Trump administration – his executive order lashes South Africa for “government-sponsored race-based discrimination”.

Trump’s stance in this regard seems to have been influenced by past comments made by South African individuals tied to the Solidarity Movement. Its chairperson, Flip Buys, has referred to “the many race laws that make us second class citizens”.

US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 10 February 2025. (Photo: Al Drago/EPA-EFE/Pool)
US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 10 February 2025. (Photo: Al Drago / EPA-EFE / Pool)

Earlier visits to the US

In May 2018, during Trump’s first term, AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel met representatives of The Heritage Foundation, the conservative Washington think-tank credited with drafting many of the policies of the Trump administration, to discuss farm murders and other issues.

Read more: Apartheid’s Stratcom agents viewed influential US Trump ally Edwin Feulner ‘as source of advice’

The stance that criminals are especially targeting white farmers is closely paired with accusations that South Africa is discriminating against Afrikaners. Although killings of farmers – like all murders – are a problem in South Africa, certain perceptions about the issue spread the “white genocide” narrative of white people being specifically and predominantly targeted.

A few months after AfriForum’s visit to the US, Trump posted on X: “I have asked Secretary of State [Mike Pompeo at the time] to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers.”

Ramaphosa caused anger with his response, given to a Bloomberg interview, that there “are no killings of farmers or white farmers in South Africa”. He termed Trump’s tweet “clearly misinformed”.

Repeat international campaigns

AfriForum’s visit to the US then was part of a wider international tour that may echo the Solidarity Movement’s planned activities in 2025. An AfriForum statement from 2018 said: “Representatives of AfriForum are currently in Australia as part of this civil rights organisation’s international campaign against farm murders, where they are relating the stories of victims of farm attacks and farm murders.” 

Read more: What the latest crime stats suggest about farm murders

One of AfriForum’s star delegates on the Australian trip was its erstwhile community safety head, Ian Cameron, who is now a DA MP and the chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police. 

In this capacity, he has recently been outspoken about gang violence including murders in the Western Cape, South Africa’s gangsterism capital. This violence mainly plays out in historically poorer Cape Town suburbs where, under apartheid, coloured and black residents were dumped.

While Down Under, Cameron was featured on Sky News Australia, and he addressed the Parliament of Western Australia with a different message. “Members of [Western Australia’s] Parliament are especially shocked by the fact that President Ramaphosa is denying the existence of farm murders in South Africa despite the evidence that already exists, as well as further evidence made public today by AfriForum.”

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 28: Flip Buys, Chairman of Solidarity at Soltech on June 28, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The trade union, Solidarity and the South African government signed an agreement on how the draft regulations of the Employment Equity Amendment will be implemented in the workplace. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
Flip Buys, chairman of Solidarity Movement. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)

‘Don’t punish SA’

Now, as the Solidarity Movement sets out on another world tour to spread its message, it wants to keep the harm to South Africans to a minimum. The movement also seems to want Trump to reconsider parts of his executive order.

“It is very important to us at Solidarity that other countries and, in particular, the US realise that withdrawing humanitarian aid from South Africa and imposing sanctions that harm trade will not have the desired effect,” Kleynhans told Daily Maverick.

He said the organisation also worries that sanctions from the US will “increase anti-Western sentiment in the country”.

“This must be prevented and we are working to make a serious plea to the US government, but also to the European Union, that South Africa should not be punished this way,” said Kleynhans.

The Solidarity Move­­ment’s team going to Washington will in­clude Kleynhans, Buys, Kriel and Dirk Hermann.

The South African government is not taking things lying down and will dispatch its own team on a rival international PR campaign in response to US aggression.

Global capitals 

During his State of the Nation Address earlier this month, Ramaphosa announced that a top-level team would visit various global capitals to give a more accurate account of recent government activities, including the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law.

The exact composition of the team has not yet been finalised, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Daily Maverick on Wednesday, 19 February. He said it was also not confirmed which countries the envoys will visit.

The Sunday Times, however, reported that the delegates would likely target France, Germany, the EU headquarters in Brussels, China, Brazil and other members of the BRICS grouping to drum up support before heading for Washington. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

 

 

Comments

Mike Lawrie Feb 22, 2025, 07:17 AM

The ANC has really switched on a strong publicity drive to discredit what has a ring of truth about our country. Without doubt there are ANC's racist laws in this country. Remember the cry from Germany? "When they came for the gypsies I did not protest, because I was not a gypsy...."

Cachunk Feb 22, 2025, 09:19 AM

Classic davis biased garbage

Anso Thom Feb 23, 2025, 07:19 PM

Thank you for reading it nevertheless. We hope you will rethink using insults next time you post.

Thiru Pillay Feb 24, 2025, 10:27 AM

I suppose the use of the word "garbage" reflects the intolerance of this fringe group, who are unable to accept views that reflect anything that is not right wing. I read a comment below (Botha) suggesting that white journalists ought not to write these articles. What kind of reasoning is that?

Gavin Hillyard Feb 24, 2025, 10:57 AM

Garbage nevertheless I feel.

Gavin Hillyard Feb 24, 2025, 11:04 AM

Still going on about apartheid/colonialism? Draw a line, look to the future, get a life. SA Inc. is in the dwang because of 30 years of ANC mis-rule, cadre deployment, fraud, theft and downright stupidity. Q.E.D. The latest idiocy is NHI which will be the nail in the coffin. Iceberg here we come.

Gavin Hillyard Feb 24, 2025, 11:11 AM

Post-war Germany was flattened by 1945. No brick atop another. Did the Germans bleat about this? No, they got stuck in and worked. Within 15 years they were an economic powerhouse. SA has everything needed to flourish except an ethical, forward-thinking government. Much easier to blame the past.

Thiru Pillay Feb 24, 2025, 02:01 PM

You're inadvertently making a case for redress. In the case you refer to everybody was on the same playing field ( nothing). In SA's case they did not - I am sure I don't need to elaborate about our respective legacies of opportunity, wealth, property vs a legacy of deprivation - in everything.

Pieter van de Venter Feb 24, 2025, 02:00 PM

I fully agree. Yesterday in a local WA group, I set out the advantages of rent-to-own solar and to follow the orange groups slogan "Ons Sal Self / We will do it ourself". I was asked who the orange group was. When I answered Solidarity, the same leftest drivel came up - Connections from the past.

Raimund Rohlfs Feb 22, 2025, 09:22 AM

Daily Maverick has been publishing some ten articles on this topic with almost identical arguments. We get the message... And then, when the messager is indeed shot dead, who’s next?

Raimund Rohlfs Feb 22, 2025, 02:10 PM

‘Shooting the messenger’ relates to bashing Afriforum that is speaking up against what they believe are injustices. People standing up for what they believe is right is good. Even if we don’t agree with them on the topic

Karl Sittlinger Feb 22, 2025, 09:31 AM

While we don't have a white genocide or land being confiscated, we do have over 140 race based laws, and we do have a system in place (BEE) that facilitates corruption and mismanagement (Zondo report made this very clear) based on race. These are facts even if I hate Trump.

Steve Broekmann Feb 22, 2025, 10:24 AM

Well said. It's high time that DM stopped putting "racist laws" in quotes as if they aren't really racist. Let's call a spade a spade

jcscholtz123 Feb 22, 2025, 07:02 PM

Well put. And why the need for nil expropriation if it will never be used? Why the need for a language clause in BELA if it will not be used to change language policies?

Richard Penwill Feb 23, 2025, 10:20 AM

Agreed. If deemed in the ‘public interest’, the new Expropriation Act empowers any tier of government to confiscate any type of property, at nil compensation. It is not just about land. Medical Aid funds might soon be on the list for a National Health Service Fund in the 'public interest'.

Glyn Morgan Feb 23, 2025, 08:18 AM

Regarding BEE... What is the cost of just one item, all those labour lawers? Get rid of racist BEE and save all that money, directly!

Johan Buys Feb 22, 2025, 10:00 AM

We’re a very mixed bag nation. These outfits do not speak for Afrikaners, not even for white Afrikaners (there are more not-white Afrikaans home language people in SA than white ones). They represent a very narrow political subset but have hijacked language as their banner.

kanu sukha Feb 22, 2025, 11:20 AM

In the 1st 10yrs of my involvement in athletics an Afrikaans speaking stats friend of mine did not realise I could speak Afrikaans &amp; was pleasantly shocked at my fluency. Neither Eng. or Afrik. are my home language. I grew up in an Afrikaans neighborhood, until the group areas act forced us out.

David van der Want Feb 24, 2025, 07:29 AM

Excellent point.

jcscholtz123 Feb 22, 2025, 01:23 PM

DM not even trying to hide its anti-Afrikaner sentiment anymore. Rather than trying to understand why Afrikaners feel increasingly alienated by policies such as Bela, BEE and expropriation they have tried to invalidate and ridicule them.

Anso Thom Feb 23, 2025, 07:22 PM

You will be surprised to know that there are several so-called "Afrikaners" who work at DM. We don't always have to agree, but must be able to have a dialogue. There is no anti-Afrikaner sentiment at DM or many of us would not be working here. But being an Afrikaner is not a one size fits all.

Chris.Botha Feb 24, 2025, 10:29 AM

Agreeing or not, makes no difference regarding the FACT that there are more than 140 raced based laws squarely aimed at the white man. This article clearly disputes this FACT, by including “quotes” when “anti-white” racism is referenced.

Glyn Morgan Feb 22, 2025, 04:51 PM

Not one mention of BEE!? Why not? That is the most obviously racist law in SA. There are others. Forget Trump for a moment. He is a stumblebun. A powerful stumblebun. Your views please Rebecca.

Thiru Pillay Feb 22, 2025, 08:48 PM

Daily Maverick, thank you. You have provided a platform for right-wingers to vent their anger at the loss of white privileges. I guess I have history to thank for the fact that these misinformed comments will have absolutely no impact whatsoever.

Daily Maverick, thank you. You have provided a platform for right-wingers to vent their anger at the loss of white privileges. I guess I have history to thank for the fact that these misinformed comments will have absolutely no impact whatsoever.

Mia Monsieur Feb 23, 2025, 09:25 AM

This is why I like DM. Expose the truth and expose the clinging to white imperialism that a bunch of Afrikaners have. It's a small group, but not small enough.

Rod MacLeod Feb 23, 2025, 11:21 AM

Not small enough? How would you like to reduce their size? Little racist slip showing through your intellectual veneer there, eh?

Mia Monsieur Feb 23, 2025, 12:20 PM

Racism is wrong. White imperialism is devastating and has a chokehold on the globe. Africa will never prosper if this continues.

Jane Crankshaw Feb 24, 2025, 09:30 AM

Africa will never prosper for as long as the people on it claim to be victims of Imperialism and Colonialism but continue to do nothing to change their own circumstances other than genocide and xenophobia!

MG L Feb 23, 2025, 11:23 AM

You just don’t get it. That’s so sad.

tokeloshe.smith1 Feb 23, 2025, 08:56 AM

They hold colonialism against the British whilst trying to become a colony. FAFO

Pieter van de Venter Feb 24, 2025, 02:08 PM

Who are "they"?

Chris.Botha Feb 23, 2025, 10:02 AM

DM clearly has no intent to deliver unbiased, neutral news. Clearly denying more than 140 race based laws squarely amained at white people. Oh the irony...that these laws directly affect the very demographic working for DM, and most likely the very ones who compiled this article. Well done DM. ?

Ig Viljoen Feb 23, 2025, 01:12 PM

Agreed.

Feb 23, 2025, 10:20 AM

The very same group of people now representing AfriForum and Solidarity had no problem with explicitly racist laws under apartheid. Anybody working against those laws in other countries at that time was labeled “communist” or “terrorist”. Interesting how their position has changed.

Peter Oosthuizen Feb 23, 2025, 11:36 AM

Spot on Geoff - as a South African with Dutch, French, English, German and a smattering of Indian (via Groot Katrijn) blood, I find the whining, whingeing of Afriforum and Solidarity embarrassing. It's ironic how the descendants of the Broederbonders complain about BEE.

Jane Crankshaw Feb 24, 2025, 09:34 AM

Every single taxpayer, rate payer and educated person ( no matter their colour race or religion) should be against BEE policies which discourages investment and encourage corruption and inefficiencies!

Rod MacLeod Feb 23, 2025, 01:29 PM

And interesting how AfriSol are now being labelled "terrorists" and "treasonous". Somebody else's position has also changed, no?

Heather Robertson Feb 23, 2025, 03:21 PM

Good point Geoff. I have a question. What alternative to BEE and affirmative action would those who claim anti-white racism suggest to help solve the problem of race-based inequality in SA where black people are still by far the poorest?

Gazeley Walker Feb 24, 2025, 12:20 PM

And yet, as if by magic, many black millionaires have materialized since 1994, mostly as result of their politically connected BEE status. BEE affects the poorest of the poor black people as much, if not more than, the white population. They were never intended to benefit fro BEE wealth.

Jane Crankshaw Feb 24, 2025, 04:47 PM

Heather…investment into Education &amp;Birth Control. Getting rid of &amp; prosecuting, corrupt Tenderpreneurs who just enrich themselves, , encouraging investment without red tape to stimulate the economy and create jobs - all positive ways to replace BEE policies &amp; help the previously disadvantaged!

Feb 24, 2025, 08:44 PM

1. Black people are still by far the poorest, Heather, because they make up the bulk of the obscenely large number of unemployed. The lack of jobs is a due to a lack of vision in growing the size of the cake, instead of dividing it into ever smaller slices. It's not a zero-sum game.

Wilna Venter Feb 23, 2025, 12:31 PM

How I cringe to be associated with these people. Why don't they just leave! Victim hood of this kind reflects so poorly on their intelligence. I cannot believe people actually think this way.

Gavin Hillyard Feb 24, 2025, 11:30 AM

Why should they leave?This is also their country.They, as do we, want it to succeed to benefit us all. But this will not transpire given the current, ineptocracy, kleptocracy, and kakistocracy. Yeah Cyril not a single farmer has been murdered. "Kill the farmer, kill the Boer" is just a slogan.

Pieter van de Venter Feb 24, 2025, 02:15 PM

Wilma, you have no idea of what you are saying. Solidarity and Afriforum do not plead victimhood, like the ANC/MKP/EFF/Good. Solidarity build a technical learning college and are busy building new campus for Akademia. Anything the left (ANC/Cosatu/etc) have build. No Victims here.

libby Feb 27, 2025, 04:17 PM

What an embarrassment! I have always loved my language, but refuse to be associated with these grovelling creeps playing into the hand of the most corrupt and immoral man/ men on earth. It is shameful and humiliating to associated with them because of the language I speak. Why are they still here?

Yvette Taylor Feb 23, 2025, 07:32 PM

Regardless of Trump and Solidarity, expropriation without compensation is criminal. Putting that kind of power in an already corrupt and criminal system is another step closer to a dictatorship. The SA public should be fighting this regardless of international politics.

Glyn Morgan Feb 23, 2025, 08:33 PM

Question for Caryn Dolley and Rebecca Davis... Does BEE discriminate on a racial basis? Yes/No?

Jane Crankshaw Feb 24, 2025, 08:03 AM

Just sign the Starlink agreement CR ( without the 30% BEE “incentive) and all this will just go away! Trump and Musk don’t give a toss about Afrikaners, White South Africans or anything to do with our country that does not enrich them and their power base.

Rob Wilson Feb 24, 2025, 12:38 PM

Failure to sign a Starlink agreement is probably the best possible example of how poor policy hobbles South Africa and keeps people poor. No connectivity for all you lot because our party fatcats can't get their freebies. Just pay up and struggle. The struggle will never be over for the poor.

Chris.Botha Feb 27, 2025, 08:26 PM

I can't wait for the day when DM releases a single article where they actually acknowledge South African-based RACE-BASED LAWS (without using quotes signifying an allegation or falsehood). DM, why do you keep on persisting that BEE cannot be labelled as RACE-BASED LAWS? What language do you prefer?