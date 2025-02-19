Daily Maverick
EXPLAINER

What a 2 percentage point VAT increase would actually cost SA households

While the Treasury’s mooted 2 percentage point VAT increase is now on hold pending another sitting of Parliament on 12 March, Daily Maverick examined the data. The impact could be devastating, particularly to South Africa’s poorest households.
A basket of staple food items at an Iceland Foods supermarket in Christchurch, UK, on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.
By Yeshiel Panchia
19 Feb 2025
Working off the Household Affordability Index data provided monthly by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), we look at how the proposed VAT increase would affect those paying for it.

Why VAT matters

The proposed increase and concerns from members of Parliament resulted in the Budget not being presented and approved. Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana attempted to backpedal the seriousness of the rift at a press conference following the postponement of the Budget Speech this week.

In 2018, the proposed VAT increase from 14% to 15% was met with an extensive backlash from civil society, trade unions and the public, with many of the same concerns raised again today. At that time, the Treasury attempted to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable by appointing a panel to review the list of zero-rated food items. Nevertheless, the increase was implemented on 1 April 2018.

VAT is widely considered a regressive form of taxation. It does not discriminate based on income, meaning lower-income households pay the same percentage on goods and services as wealthier individuals. While higher-income earners contribute more in absolute rand terms, the proportion of income that lower-income earners lose to VAT is significantly greater.

For South Africa’s working class and unemployed, every percentage increase in VAT means fewer basic goods in shopping baskets, more difficult decisions at the till, and, ultimately, a rising cost of living crisis that pushes families deeper into financial distress.

Who suffers?

The data is clear: the poorer you are, the more a VAT increase affects you. South Africa’s income distribution is highly unequal, and when breaking down VAT paid per household income decile, the disparities become evident.

Using the Treasury’s own VAT data provided as part of the proposed 2025/2026 Budget in tandem with the PMBEJD’s food basket, we found the following:

Households in the lowest income decile (10th) currently pay an estimated R1,600 in VAT per year, a number that may seem small in absolute terms, but is enormous when measured against their total income and expenditure. A 2 percentage point increase would see this number rise by an estimated R213 annually. For perspective, this is comparable to an annual increase in food costs without any changes to VAT.

In decile two, the increase jumps to R347, while in decile five, it reaches R693.

At the same time, the increase will have a far smaller proportional impact on wealthier South Africans.

Households in the ninth decile currently pay around R17,200 in VAT annually, while those in the uppermost decile pay nearly R40,000. Though these groups will face the highest nominal increases, their spending habits mean they are better positioned to absorb the impact.

For a wealthier household, VAT increases may mean shifting to alternative brands or cutting back on luxuries. For a lower-income household, it means choosing between food and transport, or between hygiene products and electricity.

Food security and the knock-on effects

The VAT increase will affect household food security in several ways. Some critical food items are zero-rated and will not be affected. These include maize meal, tinned vegetables, dairy liquid blends and a variety of meats such as offal, chicken feet and certain processed meats.

But essential items that many working-class families rely on will increase in price. Cooking oil, margarine, white and brown bread, processed meats, stock cubes and certain vegetables will all become more expensive.

Families living on low incomes already prioritise core staples in their shopping, buying maize meal, rice, sugar and oil before considering proteins, dairy and fresh vegetables.

The added VAT cost on food items will have a knock-on effect: fewer purchases of nutritionally dense foods, more reliance on starch-heavy diets and an increased risk of malnutrition. A long-term impact will likely be seen in stunting rates, hospitalisations and injuries, to name a few.

Basic calculations on what such a VAT increase might add in terms of revenue to the fiscus do not account for these costs.

Implications for workers and grant recipients

Even before the proposed VAT increase, minimum wage workers were falling short of affording basic food needs.

The PMBEJD data for January 2025 shows that a worker on the national minimum wage is 46.4% short of what is required to purchase a basic monthly food basket for their family. The proposed VAT increase will only exacerbate this gap, pushing essential nutrition even further out of reach.

South Africa’s social grant system is similarly under strain. The child support grant is R530 per month, 33% below the food poverty line of R796. Even before any VAT hike, the grant is insufficient to provide for a child’s nutritional needs. A further increase in VAT will deepen the shortfall, forcing families to make even harsher trade-offs between food, transport, education costs and medical expenses.

Low-income households already allocate a significant portion of their budget to essential non-food costs, including prepaid electricity and transport. These expenses are fixed and must be paid before discretionary spending. With more money being lost to VAT, the ability to afford even the cheapest, most essential food items will decline further.

The bigger picture

As food prices continue to rise and South Africa’s economic outlook remains uncertain, any additional cost burdens on the poor should be met with significant scrutiny. While VAT increases might seem like an easy way to raise funds, they come at a dire human cost. Another increase in VAT could be the final push that forces many further into food insecurity, debt and malnutrition. DM

Comments

In Feb 20, 2025, 06:50 AM

So if we accept reported CPI @ 3% it means that government income from VAT already increases by the same 3% year on year. If an added 2% points is applied to VAT, Government real income from VAT actually increases almost 17% for every R1.00 expenditure. Keeping the feeding troughs full!!

bushboyvos Feb 20, 2025, 07:02 AM

A very sensible, sobering article. So much better than Ferial Hafferjee's First Thing Fairy Story of the Day this morning

Johan Buys Feb 20, 2025, 07:22 AM

You have to wonder about the incompetence (or motives) of an outfit that does not understand that the 15-17 hike impact on rich people is an extra 5300 in VAT for the government to spend on free stuff for the poor that are impacted by R213. Where else must the money come from?

Mike Lawrie Feb 20, 2025, 08:29 AM

Add on the gain to the fiscus from the additional VAT income from those who escape paying any income tax, like the illegal immigrants, and the stinking rich who find devious ways to reduce their income tax. The poor are poor because they choose to be so. They should go and do something useful.

D'Esprit Dan Feb 20, 2025, 08:53 AM

Nobody wakes up and says "I think I'd like to be poor." Or goes to school (assuming there is a functional one within 20km) and says "you know, I think I'd like to beg at an intersection when I grow up." Poverty, and it's causes, seem to be beyond your ken.

Peter Geddes Feb 20, 2025, 10:16 AM

You’re probably a self-made man who created your own success by ambition, inspiration and perseverance. There are many more who are so beaten down by poverty, hunger, crime, broken families, untreated illnesses, etc that they have no choices left anymore, just survival!

Sarah ONeill Feb 20, 2025, 01:23 PM

Your comment probably comes from a place of privilege. Unless you have walked in a place of absolute poverty, you should try and have some compassion.

Peter Geddes Feb 20, 2025, 10:06 AM

Great article but pathetic choice of photo! You could have at least popped around to the local pavement stall or Shoprite and used your iPhone to take snapshots of the ‘core staples’, rather than the New Zealand groceries.

Stephen Smith Feb 20, 2025, 10:55 AM

Actually, the price shows pounds, suggesting British groceries, not from New Zealand. But point well made anyway..

D'Esprit Dan Feb 20, 2025, 12:35 PM

Says Christchurch, UK under the photo.

Gavin Hillyard Feb 20, 2025, 10:39 AM

Extra VAT of R213 p.a is R17.75 p.m. or R0.59 p.day. Is this really such an issue? But the VAT increase for govt. coffers is 13.3% (17/15 – 1) x 100}%. A huge increase, which can be used for services and relief for the poor. The brunt will be borne by the wealthier as it should be.

Allistair Green Feb 20, 2025, 11:33 AM

Agreed, a similar point by Johan Buys above. And one supposes that the R213 p.a. is before the independent panel includes more zero-rated goods, which could reduce that number further.

Get off my lawn Feb 21, 2025, 12:48 PM

"Which can be used for services and relief for the poor" - except that it won't be. Like all government funds in SA, this will disappear. The poor will stay poor, politicians will trot the globe, we still won't have working traffic lights, and that 100bn BEE fund will have nothing to show.

Get off my lawn Feb 21, 2025, 12:52 PM

My guess? Come back in March after "just, equitable, inclusive negotiations", full of pride at announcing that they've "cut it down to 1% to shield citizens". Negotiate like Eskom - ask for double, knowing that you will get what you wanted and look good when you "capitulate".

Joe Irwin Feb 22, 2025, 08:01 AM

A very likely outcome.

Rob Wilson Feb 20, 2025, 12:25 PM

The analysis ignores the fact that increased tax rates does not neccessarily translate into increased tax revenue-especially at the top end, where tax payers often have discretion as to where they live. And so more jobs are lost. Again.

Feb 20, 2025, 10:22 PM

Part of the problem is that there is no offer from the govt - just an attempt to take more from the people. If EG had said we are going to do the following to make government leaner and more efficient but we need another 2% to make it viable there may have been support instead now less tax morality

Hilary Morris Feb 21, 2025, 10:11 AM

Too bloody true!

Cachunk Feb 21, 2025, 08:03 AM

… and this would largely have been used to fund civil “service” pay hikes! Mind boggling incompetence

Get off my lawn Feb 21, 2025, 01:00 PM

Agreed. Particular at the upper levels, increases should be put on hold. When you're earning a few mil a year in a government post, you don't need an increase. You don't deserve one until your vertical performs well enough that DM doesn't need to write an article about your failures.

Get off my lawn Feb 21, 2025, 12:56 PM

The VAT hike would likely increase inflation as cost of production goes up and gets passed on to the consumer. Budgets tighten, spending decreases, and SARB raises the interest rate again. You cannot tax your way to prosperity for any but the elite (and extremely corrupt) few.

Michele Rivarola Feb 22, 2025, 09:45 AM

The correct approach would be to determine which items add to the cost and thereafter use the additional income from VAT from the haves to help those who are most affected and can ill afford the increase. But alas that is a bridge too far for our rocket scientists.

Greg Marcia Feb 24, 2025, 08:45 AM

Very good article by Yeshiel. The government must cut its wage bill and wasteful expenditure at all levels to fund its deficit. Time for government to get a real bang for your buck instead of paying incompitants inflated prices for underdelivery.