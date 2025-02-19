Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

ANALYSIS

Ramaphosa’s big global week dimmed by Budget shambles

This was a week to showcase SA’s GNU and the budgeting system at the heart of an admired system of fiscal governance. Then the budget was postponed.
Ramaphosa’s big global week dimmed by Budget shambles President Cyril Ramaphosa (right). (Photo: Tolga Akmen / EPA-EFE) | Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
19 Feb 2025
Facebook
37

At a skim, it’s a decent budget that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana planned to table on Wednesday, 19 February before it was postponed because of irreconcilable fiscal differences in the Cabinet.

Once it became clear that the DA and other parties to the government of National Unity (GNU) would not support the Budget, President Cyril Ramaphosa called a last-minute Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to try to reach a consensus. He failed. The budget has been postponed to 12 March as parties iron out differences, primarily over a VAT increase from 15% to 17%.

The two percentage point VAT increase would have effectively led to hefty price hikes, which would have burdened an already stressed population bearing the brunt of high unemployment and high food and electricity prices.

At a press conference following the startling announcement, Godongwana, a popular politician deft at consensus and compromise, was confused and scalded. He went on to ramble in a briefing that raised more questions than answers as he attacked an unnamed Cabinet minister for leaking the news of the VAT increase to the Sunday Times and also aimed barbs at the SARS commissioner, Ed Kieswetter.

A workhorse budget

It’s unfortunate, as the budget was a workhorse. It was sensible in that it included many stimulatory measures for infrastructure investment and laid out plans for more public-private partnerships, especially in energy.

It maintained a commitment to the social wage, even increasing grants by more than inflation, and it held off increasing corporate or personal income taxes (other than by larger-than-usual bracket creep).

In addition, the budget indicators for lowering the deficit to keep within the ceiling were positive, as was the direction of travel on state-owned enterprise bailouts (there weren’t many) or higher-than-expected National Health Insurance spending (there wasn’t any).

Read more: Government planned to spend VAT on civil servant pay hikes, Grade R

With a growth forecast of only 0.8% for the year and a tax take of R19.3-billion less than expected, you can understand why Godongwana reached for the VAT increase as what he thought was his only option.

In 2018, the National Treasury released a paper on VAT and argued that increases are not as regressive (measuring the impact on people experiencing poverty) as thought. If well implemented, the tax could be progressive (with less impact on the most vulnerable). To make it so, you have to exempt more basic foodstuffs.

Godongwana was set to propose exempting tinned vegetables, dairy liquid blends, and meat and meat products, including sheep, poultry, goat and swine. South Africa’s VAT is low by international standards, according to economists, who say the average is 18% to 21%.

But now the budget has to be completely refashioned, sending confidence into a tailspin. The rand and bonds were down as the markets digested the government’s first failure to table a budget.

Missed opportunity

It’s a mark against Ramaphosa that even as a legendary negotiator and consensus-seeker, he did not see the trouble brewing in the GNU, which he has praised on numerous occasions.

And it casts a pall on a week important to the statesman in the last yards of his presidency. The G20 foreign ministers or their representatives are jetting into Johannesburg for a two-day preparatory meeting ahead of the November heads of state gathering.

The EU-South Africa summit on Wednesday was also a showcase to deepen South Africa’s cooperation and partnership with the EU. Next week finance ministers and deputy central bank governors arrive in Cape Town for the first of their G20 meetings.

It was a week to showcase South Africa’s GNU and the budgeting system at the heart of a well-admired system of fiscal governance. But now it’s gone splat, just as SA needs all the global kudos it can get. DM

This article has been amended to make more accurate the impact of the proposed and rejected VAT hike.

Comments

Bick Nee Feb 19, 2025, 08:17 PM

This is not independent journalism and the author is clearly an ANC lackey. What happened today perfectly showcased the GNU and it clearly demonstrated to the ANC, once and for all, that they are no longer in power.

Glyn Morgan Feb 19, 2025, 10:00 PM

Quote. - "At a skim, it’s a decent budget that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana planned to table on Wednesday," "it’s a decent budget"? A budget with a 2% increase in VAT when there is so much wasted expenditure by the ANC government is NOT a DECENT BUDGET!

D'Esprit Dan Feb 20, 2025, 07:23 AM

Having a different take to you isn't akin to being a lackey. Anyone who reads here or listens to Ferial on 702 knows she guns for bad leadership regardless of the party.

Rod MacLeod Feb 20, 2025, 08:17 AM

Dan, the second paragraph states "Once it became clear that the DA and other parties to the government of National Unity (GNU) would not support the Budget". It gives the impression a process of discussion occurred. But the other parties were informed mere hours before the speech of the VAT hike.

D'Esprit Dan Feb 20, 2025, 12:24 PM

Which the rest of that sentence confirms, surely? "...President Cyril Ramaphosa called a last-minute Cabinet meeting" - last minute because they were only informed last minute. It's not like other legislation which has been debated by the parties in public for months: last minute.

Daniel Cohen Feb 19, 2025, 08:44 PM

Can someone please explain how a 2% increase in VAT will increase prices by 12 to 13%

J . Feb 20, 2025, 12:44 AM

The math isn't mathing. A VAT increase from 15% to 17% would directly lead to price increases of 1.74%. As an illustrative example, consider a good with a before-VAT cost of R100. With 15% VAT, it would cost R115, with 17% VAT it would cost R117. Ferial's "12%-13% price hike" wildly inaccurate.

Roddwyn Samskonski Feb 20, 2025, 08:45 AM

You oversimplify what this means for low income earners. Read DM's explainer: 'For a lower-income household, it means choosing between food &amp; transport, or between hygiene products &amp; electricity..Families on low incomes already prioritise core staples..before..proteins, dairy &amp; fresh vegetables.'

J . Feb 20, 2025, 09:19 AM

I over-simplified nothing, merely pointed out that the impact on prices stated is incorrect. I said nothing about "what it means" for people's finances.

forslund Feb 20, 2025, 06:51 AM

The mistake she makes is to calculate 2/15= 13.33%

Alan Watkins Feb 20, 2025, 11:42 AM

What a chump. Maths literacy the problem here?

Alan Watkins Feb 20, 2025, 11:48 AM

Problem here is the budget process. Normally the NEC/Cabinet meet, they agree on what should be in the budget, and they leave it to FM to produce. A week or so before they meet again and are presented with 1000page printouts that most cannot interpret and the others cant read. And thats the budget

Alan Watkins Feb 20, 2025, 11:51 AM

This time there were opposition parties at the cabinet meeting who cared, who could read the budget, and would not have a budget foisted on them. And when it bcame clear a week ago that the DA and others did not accept the budget and would not approve it, the ANC tried to force it on them. Pawpaw!

forslund Feb 20, 2025, 06:52 AM

The mistake the author made was to calculate 2/15=13.33%

Rod Alence Feb 20, 2025, 08:57 AM

Does the DM do corrections? The error here is a whopper in the context of a featured article.

Glyn Morgan Feb 19, 2025, 10:13 PM

Read the article by Yeshiel Panchia. This budget was not a "decent budget"!

Francois Smith Feb 20, 2025, 11:51 AM

An RSA budget can only be decent if it directly targets the opulence of government and the non management of SOEs.Thus, as long as the best do not get the jobs at Eskom, SAPS, Transnet etc and the President sees to it that SAPS and the SADF gets enough to protect our infrastructure, it is opulence.

Grumpy Old Man Feb 20, 2025, 07:13 AM

Whereas I would ABSOLUTELY agree with you that what happened yesterday demonstrates that the rules of engagement have changed and that the ANC still need to get their collective heads around this; to label Ferial an ANC lackey is (IMO) unfair and unfounded

Bick Nee Feb 20, 2025, 07:38 AM

The overall gist of the article portrays yesterday as an absolute disaster “casts a pall”, “went splat”, because a “decent”, “workhorse”, “sensible” budget wasn’t passed. If that’s not trying to put lipstick on a pig, then I don’t know what is.

D'Esprit Dan Feb 20, 2025, 07:21 AM

The budget fiasco is symptomatic of Ramaphosa's lack of leadership and negotiating skills - the post-1990 days are gone, as is that fleeting bonhomie. Cyril simply thinks he can wave a magic wand and a pliant population (and GNU partners) will do his bidding. They won't, and he can't adapt to it.

Karl Sittlinger Feb 20, 2025, 07:28 AM

That the ANC has negotiated in bad faith from the get go, never in any way consults it's GNU partners meaningfully, very often uses the media to taunt it's GNU partners, is conveniently ignored in this biased opinionista. If there is any blame here, it falls squarely on the ANC.

Jane Crankshaw Feb 20, 2025, 07:36 AM

Perhaps a Budget delay until after the G20 summit has merit. One cant make plans for the year ahead until one knows the lay of the land and the best way to navigate it!

Jill Davies Feb 20, 2025, 07:38 AM

The only way is to do the impossible (in the ANC's eyes) and halve the number of cabinet posts.

Gary Kimber Feb 20, 2025, 07:47 AM

Cut the Blue Light Brigade, cut civil servants by 50% (they don't do anything anyway), bring the army back from the DRC, reduce corruption by 50%, reduce wasteful expenditure by 50% and fix the procurement mafia. 300 billion easily.

Anthony Craig Feb 20, 2025, 08:26 AM

100%! And while you're at it, scrap the 51% ownership stake in BEE and watch the jobs grow!

Mike Lawrie Feb 20, 2025, 08:40 AM

Sounds like what Trump is doing. I'm all for it myself, ther is far too much bloat in SA.

Jill Davies Feb 20, 2025, 08:48 AM

Well said Gary.

Peter Dexter Feb 20, 2025, 09:37 AM

Agree 100%. The country must be run like a large corporation. Revenue (GDP) shrinking so the first thing you do is cut operating expenses. Improve efficiency and look for areas of wastage and eliminate them. Then find ways to stimulate growth. This is not rocket science

Feb 20, 2025, 08:25 AM

I don't think this went "splat" at all, this is not the end of the world, but what it is, is our democracy at work and the ANC being held to account. Workhorse budget or not.

schalk erasmus Feb 20, 2025, 08:28 AM

Most people cannot do the calculation required for VAT increase percentage. I saw these errors for many years when the VAT was lower and was increased. I took arithmatic in the 1950's schools. Pennies, tiekies, shillings, halfcrowns pounds, inches, feet, yards, miles etc.

Ig Viljoen Feb 20, 2025, 09:23 AM

DM is allegedly impartial. @Ferial Haffajee How do you have inside information on the budget? What qualifies you to say, "It was sensible in that it included many stimulatory measures for infrastructure investment and laid out plans for more public-private partnerships, especially in energy."?

Peter Dexter Feb 20, 2025, 09:29 AM

We do not need a vat increase to increase the cost of government employees. We desperately need to shrink the size of our government and the number of employees.

Peter Forder Feb 20, 2025, 10:50 AM

The ANC has lost Credibility - Secrecy in the GNU ... Disgusting !!! WE the PEOPLE require the ANC to RECOVER ALL the LOST CITIZENS' MONIES plus the LEGAL FEES. Until then ... NO TAX INCREASES OF ANY KIND WHAT-SO-EVER !!!

David Crossley Feb 20, 2025, 11:19 AM

We are undoubtedly in trouble - too few taxpayers and too many "Hangers on." It would be fascinating to consider where we would be financially if it had to been for Zuma's disastrous 9 years in power and the blood letting perpetrated by the Gupta gangsters, to say nothing of billions stolen!

francoisdewaal99 Feb 20, 2025, 02:58 PM

No more tax incrreases accepted until previous theft from taxpayers are recovered. SA citizens are getting FAR too little value for what the GNU, public service and SOEs costs us already. As the late Pravin Gordhan said, we deserve more bang for our buck. 2% increase on 15% is 13.33% increase.

Ivan van Heerden Feb 20, 2025, 04:08 PM

Why is the G20 summit not in Johannesburg? Oh wait, it has turned into a shit hole courtesy of the ANC, so our sneaky government holds it in the one city in South Africa that hasn't been entirely stuffed by the Hyenas

Fernando Moreira Feb 20, 2025, 04:34 PM

Just vote DA outright and all this nonsense goes away !