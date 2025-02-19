Daily Maverick
THE BUDGET THAT WASN’T

How the ANC’s GNU partners revolted after hearing of VAT increase at 11th hour

The failure to present the country’s Budget has exposed deepening divisions within the fragile Government of National Unity, with the ANC appearing to believe it still had the upper hand after informing coalition partners about the VAT hike at the last minute.
How the ANC’s GNU partners revolted after hearing of VAT increase at 11th hour Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)
By Yeshiel Panchia and Nonkululeko Njilo
19 Feb 2025
Political parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) were livid after a surprise two percentage point VAT increase was imposed on them hours before Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was set to deliver the budget speech, resulting in an unprecedented and historic postponement – the first since 1994.    

If the Budget had passed, VAT would have increased from 15% to 17%, further burdening an already struggling nation. With high unemployment, soaring food prices and rising electricity costs, many South Africans are already facing immense hardship. This tax hike would have hit particularly hard, especially for the 30 million people still living below the poverty line. 

The inability to table the Budget is one of many incidents that have highlighted significant fractures within the fragile 10-party GNU, which is still divided over several pieces of legislation, including the NHI Act, Bela Act and Expropriation Act.

Daily Maverick has since established, through both interviews with highly placed GNU party insiders who did not want to be named, as well as media statements, that Godongwana had presented the two percentage point VAT increase to GNU partners only on Wednesday morning, resulting in the stalling of the proposed Budget.  

GNU partners claim victory

John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, the biggest GNU partner after the ANC, declared the Budget postponement a victory against the VAT increase, stating in a media release, “The postponement of the Minister of Finance’s 2025/26 National Budget Speech today is a victory for the people of South Africa, as it prevents the implementation of a [2 percentage point] VAT increase that would have broken the back of our economy.” 

Wouter Wessels, FF Plus MP and the party’s spokesperson on finance, said his party had shown it would not be bullied, firmly standing its ground against the proposed hike after being kept in the dark about its details.  

“It was only this morning that there was an attempt to take us into confidence, and that is exactly the problem. The fact of the matter is, if we did not have a multiparty government, tonight would have been a very sad evening where people would have been subjected to a [2 percentage point] tax increase,” he said. 

The UDM’s deputy president and leader in parliament, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, dismissed claims that his party had missed the sitting at which the proposal was made.

“Any suggestion that UDM was unavailable for a meeting is entirely false. It seems that some parties are still under the illusion that they alone govern the country.”

Like most GNU partners, the UDM was also opposed to the hike.

“This decision, which carries serious implications for the country’s economic future, cannot be simply made behind closed doors on the morning of the sitting,” Kwankwa said. 

In a press briefing held after the postponement of the speech, Godongwana and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, both from the ANC, were at pains to promote a united front, stating that members of Cabinet worked on behalf of the good of South Africans and not for their own political party goals.

The ANC’s GNU partners, however, agreed that the impasse could have been avoided if the party had consulted them in advance, especially considering that, in the 2024 general elections, the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994, securing just over 40% of the vote.

The GNU was formed to promote unified governance and drive economic reforms. However, aligning the differing political agendas of coalition partners has proven to be a major challenge, as highlighted by the Budget dispute.

Trouble in paradise

Godongwana confirmed during his press briefing that at a Cabinet meeting on 5 February 2025, it was clearly highlighted that a VAT increase was on the cards, stating, “We presented in Cabinet. This is the direction we are likely to take. We didn’t put the amount then.”

By how much VAT would increase, it seems, was the point of contention.

Multiple GNU coalition party members confirmed to Daily Maverick anonymously that a major point of contention was that the exact VAT increase was not noted in previous meetings and that discussions around the VAT increase centred on a 1 percentage point increase.

Two Democratic Alliance (DA) insiders confirmed that the party was only notified of the 2 percentage point increase on Wednesday morning, the day of the Budget presentation. 

Similar confirmations came from both the IFP and Rise Mzansi, with sources confirming strenuous internal discussions as to how the parties should respond.

Fallout and response

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) echoed similar concerns in an official statement: “As a party committed to responsible governance and economic justice, the IFP does not support a proposed [2 percentage point] increase in VAT. This position was strongly conveyed in Cabinet today,” said national spokesperson and MP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) expressed support for the postponement, with leader Gayton McKenzie saying, “We commend the decision to delay the Budget. It’s imperative that we prioritise the needs of our people over hasty fiscal measures.”

Al Jama-ah MP Shameemah Salie acknowledged the delay’s impact, but argued that it allowed for a more inclusive fiscal approach: “The proposed VAT increase would have placed an undue burden on our communities. This delay allows for a more considerate approach.”

ANC’s isolation

While the DA and other GNU members claimed victory, there was a general feeling that they had been surprised by the two percentage point VAT increase and betrayed by the Treasury and Godongwana – and by extension – the ANC. 

Godongwana’s proposed VAT hike clearly reflects his party’s agenda, which was debated by the ANC’s top decision-making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), on 26 January at its three-day Lekgotla. The NEC put forward bold proposals, including regulatory actions such as a fuel price cap, VAT exemptions on electricity and expanding the list of zero-rated food items to include essential, nutritious products, Daily Maverick reported.  

Godongwana took jabs at his GNU partners after his Budget was delayed: “The Freedom Front Plus is not telling the truth. Those in the DA, they are always having an identity crisis.”

Ntshavheni, however, promoted the idea that the deadlock was a result of the democratic process and a mere speedbump as a result of Cabinet members fulfilling their constitutional duty.

Director-General of the Treasury Duncan Pieterse fielded technical questions regarding the budgetary procedure, as well as how the investor roadshow – domestic and international – would proceed, but stayed well clear of any politically sensitive answers regarding the conflict in the GNU, clearly discomfited by the situation he finds himself in.

With the Budget now postponed to 12 March 2025, coalition partners have less than a month to resolve their differences. The question remains whether the GNU can withstand the political strain and reach a consensus or whether this crisis will mark the first major fracture in an already tenuous alliance. DM

Comments

Warren Wilbraham Feb 20, 2025, 06:40 AM

Nothing unusual here. Getting corporate budgets over the line with multiple shareholders is always a challenge. Surprised about the DA, I’m sure they have a Deputy Minister of Finance. 2% may be the answer with more basic foodstuffs exempt. Plus reducing cabinet obviously.

A Concerned Citizen Feb 20, 2025, 03:29 PM

Yes, the DA does, and you can be sure he fought hard internally against the VAT increase. And now, with Godongwana's budget cut off at the knees, the DA will be able to offer their alternatives for consideration by the GNU.

Michele Rivarola Feb 20, 2025, 06:45 AM

Pyrrhic victory.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Feb 20, 2025, 07:32 AM

The ANC need to play a more open hand and take advantage of GNU. It includes skills which can help the ANC achieve successes it has abjectly failed to in 30 years of power. But no, the ANC try and bully -triggering obvious kickback and further economic disruption for struggling South Africans.

Mike Lawrie Feb 20, 2025, 08:04 AM

Surely a budget should be approved by the cabinet BEFORE it goes to parliament??? And most certainly by the GNU partners not merely a few hours before it being submitted to parliament. Does the ANC not know what the U in gnU stands for? They must wake up and smell the roses, SA has changed.

Gary Kimber Feb 20, 2025, 08:41 AM

Fortunately this happened and the GNU is working. In the past this "budget" would have just been pushed through due to past majority.

The Proven Feb 20, 2025, 09:14 AM

They should have tabled it with Cabinet way earlier - the finance minister has clearly not realised that he can't make decisions in isolation anymore - he actually has to consult.

A Concerned Citizen Feb 20, 2025, 03:31 PM

Hopefully there are lessons learned and the GNU partners, in particular the DA which holds the balance of seats (and has the best ideas and track record in governance), are consulted going forward.

Johan Buys Feb 20, 2025, 09:15 AM

The parties opposing the VAT increase need to stop grandstanding and state their case for where that revenue will come from instead? More borrowings? Hike personal and corporate tax rates? VAT is highly efficient and not easy to evade.

Hidden Name Feb 20, 2025, 09:35 AM

Better question: why is the increase needed. If government stops wasting or outright stealing tax revenue, the increase would not be needed. And it will damage the economy severely if it goes through.

Sheila Vrahimis Feb 20, 2025, 11:36 AM

how about curbing expenses? answer your question? for one, recognising that the ridiculous nhi dreamt up by the anc will bankrupt the state. stop all money allocated for this. when budgeting one has to foresee future expenses. anc, drop nhi. put sa first and not your filthy greedy paws.

A Concerned Citizen Feb 20, 2025, 03:33 PM

Rather than taxing a population experiencing a cost-of-living crisis or borrow ourselves into more debt, simply cut spending. There are lots of opportunities for that. Root out corruption, and invest in job-creating sectors to increase tax revenue by growing the taxpayer base. DA has said it before.

Get off my lawn Feb 21, 2025, 01:46 PM

The simple fact is that more revenue should, for once, come from running things efficiently, cutting down corruption and fruitless expenditure. You don't start off by raising prices, you start off by cutting out inefficient spending and lowering costs. Tax hikes are always a bad choice.

David A Feb 20, 2025, 09:24 AM

The DA seem to have forgotten that they're no longer the opposition. What alternative would they suggest to the 2% point VAT hike?

Gavin Hillyard Feb 20, 2025, 10:20 AM

100% David. DA bleating before thinking. Plus 2% VAT is a 1,74% increase to consumer, {(2/115) x 100}%, but a 13.3% increase in govt. revenue (17/15 - 1) x 100}% Surely this results in the wealthier making more available to government to help the poor? A knee-jerk reaction by the DA methinks.

Sheila Vrahimis Feb 20, 2025, 11:38 AM

i can't recall their stating their case yet. are you sure they don't perhaps have a plan?

Louise Wilkins Feb 20, 2025, 12:02 PM

Reminder that all the other parties in the GNU opposed the VAT hike. Not just the DA.

A Concerned Citizen Feb 20, 2025, 03:35 PM

David, did you bother to check any of the DA communications channels? Perhaps find their finance spokesperson's interview on ENCA. It's quite simple - cut unnecessary spending and rather invest in job-creating infrastructure to grow the taxpayer base and get people off welfare.

Kel Varnsen Feb 20, 2025, 09:55 AM

The DA will have alternatives. It can also extract concessions from the ANC for passing the budget, for example BEE laws or NHI. Of course, we are dealing with the ANC which may renege on these concessions, but then they will have a problem passing budget 2026.

Gazeley Walker Feb 20, 2025, 11:24 AM

My understanding is that the DA DID present alternatives, but it seems,were totally ignored, by anarrogant ANC minister who thinks the ANC still runs a majority government. The question is , did Godongwana include his DA deputy in the 2% decision, or did he, only find out on Wednesday morning?

francoisdewaal99 Feb 20, 2025, 09:46 AM

My biggest issue is with the fact that promises were made by the president to find the people who stole from South Africans, recover the stolen loot, and put crooks behind bars. We sit with crooks living large, not prosecuted. And the tax payers keep on financing theft over and over again. Immoral.

Get off my lawn Feb 21, 2025, 01:49 PM

The crooks aren't just living large, they're running the country. They're promoted or shuffled about if they're caught, but other than some bad publicity and a different office, there are no consequences. Not even a slap on the wrist.

Peter Forder Feb 20, 2025, 09:56 AM

ANC secrecy has caused it to lose Credibility. Until the ANC recovers every last cent of all Citizens' Monies lost thru' Corruption, Theft, Misappropriation, Incompetence, Etc., Etc. together with all Legal Fees paid out of Citizens' Monies ... WE, the PEOPLE will NOT TOLERATE ANY TAX INCREASES.

Thiru Pillay Feb 21, 2025, 11:32 AM

Very curious to know how you are going to " NOT TOLERATE" it....

Gavin Hillyard Feb 20, 2025, 10:05 AM

Something that costs R115 (R100 + 15% VAT) now costs R117 or R2 more. This is 1.74% more {(2/115) x 100}% Many foodstuffs are zero rated so the poor will be less affected than the more fortunate amongst us. Surely this results in the rich making more available to government to help the poor?

Gary Kimber Feb 20, 2025, 10:58 AM

Zero rated? The manufacturer will pay more for ingredients, electricity, water, transport etc so ten to one the price will rise by more than R2 to cover the VAT increase. There goes the zero rating anyway.

Sheila Vrahimis Feb 20, 2025, 11:46 AM

maybe more jobs should be created? change investment unfriendly anc policies. bee for one. consider musk, does he not actually speak for international investment. sa is hard up for investment. investors are not hard up for sa

Rob Wilson Feb 20, 2025, 12:13 PM

The issue was made by Cosatu that the poor do not only buy zero rated foodstuff. The poor being their members of course.

A Concerned Citizen Feb 20, 2025, 03:37 PM

Yet, COSATU also said they are against austerity measures. Go figure. You have to save money to prevent more taxes.

keith.ciorovich Feb 20, 2025, 12:48 PM

We are already over taxed and the country is in a mess due to corruption and mismanagement. Grow the economy and cut the fat from a bloated government. Start with the cabinet.

Jennifer Hughes Feb 20, 2025, 01:44 PM

Your calculation is too simplistic. Tim Cohen has explained the situation well, noting that it isn't simply the end product that sees the hike but everything along the supply chain, meaning even zero rated products become more expensive due to supply chain increases. Everything inflates.

Get off my lawn Feb 21, 2025, 01:42 PM

Not that simple. Every step along the production chain adds the 2% VAT to their costs, all of which gets passed down the line to the consumer. A R115 item won't cost R117, it will probably be closer to R130. Still doesn't sound like much? Apply that to your entire grocery list. It adds up.

Marco Bauer Feb 20, 2025, 11:03 AM

The ANC has mismanaged the economy for min 20 years - Eskom, Transnet, Water &amp; Ports crisis, the decline of most cities, and infrastructure. Widespread corruption. This has cost South Africa 100's of billions of Rand, affected SA's growth rate and now they want the people of SA to pay????

Pink Fox Feb 20, 2025, 11:43 AM

Greedy pigs can't take their snouts out of the trough long enough to realise what's going on around them.

Alan Watkins Feb 20, 2025, 11:55 AM

"The UDM’s ...Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, dismissed claims that his party had missed the sitting at which the proposal was made. “Any suggestion that UDM was unavailable for a meeting is entirely false."" Okay so you were available but did not attend. Thats even worse

lesley.young1945 Feb 20, 2025, 12:51 PM

VAT in the UK is 20%, in Germany is 19%. Essential supplies - basic foods etc- here are zero rated so vat increase won’t affect the poor unless they want to buy luxuries.

Robbed Blind Feb 20, 2025, 02:57 PM

Nonsense. Those countries have got vastly more accountable governments. You cannot justify further increases when vast quantities of public funds are stolen and mismanaged. Pay with cuts, not further tax on the shrinking tax base, it’s creating a death spiral.

Get off my lawn Feb 21, 2025, 01:55 PM

If we had stable power and water, good public schools, working public infrastructure, unemployment below 7%, a proper public transit system, efficient ports, working traffic lights, fuel at airports, clean cities, proper police and working streetlights, I'd happily have VAT at 19%. Until then...

Feb 20, 2025, 03:20 PM

Give the finance portfolio to the DA. Wherever they run things from the Western Cape down works. The ANC simply has no clue. Unemployment at 42%, never ending SOE bail-outs, rank poverty and municipal destruction countrywide is the legacy they have left us with. Time to end it.

Laurence Erasmus Feb 21, 2025, 07:01 AM

What is emerging is that the DA set a trap for the ANC by not making its opposition to a VAT increase known on 5 Feb when Godongwana at a Cabinet meeting clearly highlighted that a VAT increase was on the cards. By not objecting then, the ANC probably concluded that the DA will roll over.