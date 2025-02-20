Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

RISING INSTABILITY

From confidence to chaos: the implications of South Africa’s unfolding Budget crisis

Budgets and finance and money and our entire economy are about confidence. Now that this has happened, the last remaining genie of stability is out the bottle. This will now happen again and again, and it will cascade into provinces and councils.
From confidence to chaos: the implications of South Africa’s unfolding Budget crisis Illustrative image: Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister (Photo: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Background generated with Flux AI
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
20 Feb 2025
Facebook
29

A wriggle of iced jelly slithered and lingered down my back on Wednesday afternoon, 19 February 2025, as National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza announced that the Budget speech had been delayed.

Oddly, my first trigger was the phone call from an editor on the night Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister in December 2015. That was such a shock, something that took us years to recover from.

This was shocking too. 

Shocking not just in its enormity, but in its surprise. Sometimes events are given more power simply because they are unexpected. Floyd Shivambu leaving the EFF and going to uMkhonto Wesizwe party (MK) was a surprise.

But it didn’t matter. This does. 

Confidence

And for the simple reason that budgets, finance, money and our entire economy are about confidence. And through all of the travails that started that night in December 2015, through the divisions in the ANC and the formation of a new coalition government, that budget process was never threatened.

Now that this has happened, that last remaining genie of stability is out the bottle.

This will now happen again and again, and it will cascade into provinces and councils.

In the Northern Cape the Freedom Front Plus now has the power to veto a budget proposed by the ANC. That means its sole member of the provincial legislature, Wynand Boshoff, a grandson of Hendrick Verwoerd, can decide whether a budget passes or falls.

In Gauteng the ANC may find itself being reliant on parties outside its coalition, such as the EFF or even MK, and who knows what could happen in KwaZulu-Natal.

The situation in councils and metros, with so many already failing, can only get worse when this becomes routine. This might well lead to an even deeper problem, as patronage just becomes an integral part of getting a budget passed.

As the hours passed and the shiver finally eased from the base of my spine, I was slightly bemused by the sanguine attitude of some analysts. “They will sort this out, it will be fine,” seemed to be the attitude of some.

I’m not so sure, I’m sorry to say.

The DA has now made the VAT increase a hill it will die on. It cannot, under any circumstances, now allow an increase in VAT. And other parties will join it, making sure their voices are part of the anti-VAT chorus.

Which means the National Treasury either has to get the money from somewhere else, or find places where it can cut spending.

And while the DA, some in the ANC, and other parties might well shout loudly about how a two-percentage-point hike in VAT was never politically feasible, the fact is that it is the Treasury that is stuck in the middle. 

Yes, shouting may make you feel better, but it doesn’t find you R50-billion. This is why such a big VAT increase was so attractive in the first place. It is easy to enforce and almost impossible to evade. 

Hard to replace

And this makes it very very hard to replace.

I have still more concerns.

It should have been clear to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana that this simply could not happen. That the opposition would be intense, huge and political. And yet he clearly did not see it.

Is he that disengaged from the budget process? Is he not interested? Has he not read the room? 

And after all of this, does he really want to remain finance minister? If this position is now too intense, if he is blamed for all of this, if he found yesterday’s post-non-budget press conference too humiliating, could this story still have a long way to go?

Then there is his relationship with South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. While Kieswetter is appointed by the president, a working relationship between him and the finance minister is vital. From Godongwana’s whispered but on-microphone comment in which he says “He is making me angry”, this may now no longer exist.

Read more: Hot mic: Godongwana gaffe reveals tax tensions with SARS commissioner

This is no one’s fault. When Kieswetter was asked his view on tax increases several weeks ago, he could not have known what Godongwana was planning when he said that tax increases would be counter-productive. But Godongwana should have known when Kieswetter first made the point that this was his publicly stated view.

Read more: Sars boss warns against tax hikes

There is a series of permutations that can now occur. Again, like the 2015 Nene shock, there are so many possible outcomes.

Then the big question was whether the ANC would overrule then president Jacob Zuma and insist that Des van Rooyen’s appointment be changed. In the end that is what happened. But the consequences of that moment still led to the breakdown of the relationship with Zuma and then ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, and the formation of the movement that finally unseated Zuma in 2017.

Here some of the questions include whether the coalition survives, and if it has been forever changed by this. The DA will obviously be hoping that the ANC will now finally take it seriously, and no longer have its way on issues like the Bela Bill, the Expropriation Act and the NHI.

This could lead to a real change in the coalition, and the start of what could be called substantive coalition governance. This would involve all parties taking each other seriously.

Horse trading

For the moment of course, because the ANC and the DA together have roughly 60% of the vote, they can agree on what to do. But it will not always be like this, and it’s entirely possible that in five years time more parties are needed to pass a budget. And so budgets from now on could be the result of intense horse trading between partners. 

While the optimists might think this will lead to better governance, actually it will just lead to more patronage. This will only make the decisions and trade-offs involved in planning a budget so much harder. And harder for everyone, whether it is an ANC finance minister now, or a finance minister from another party later.

Along with this, the secrecy with which a budget has previously been prepared, sacrosanct until this last weekend, is probably gone forever.

Stiff spines are going to be needed over the next few weeks and months. Spines immune to shivers and jelly. But even those with the stiffest of spines will have to concede, our budgets, and our politics, are going to be different now. DM

Comments

The Proven Feb 20, 2025, 02:12 PM

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has lost a serious amount of credibility - his failure to manage the conversation is a travesty. He should be fired, but that won't happen. The shift from forcing things through to conducting meaningful conversations has not yet happened in the ANC.

Rod MacLeod Feb 20, 2025, 02:36 PM

Sorry, but you're wrong. Godongwana would have discussed this ad nauseam with Ramaphosa and the Late Nite Johnny Walker Blues Band weeks before. Ramaphosa sprang this on his GNU partners at the last minute, gambling that they would simply fall into line like his stupid ANC members. Didn't happen.

Colin Heard Feb 20, 2025, 08:19 PM

Agreed 100%. Godongwana is way too intellectually intelligent to not have consulted the important people. The ANC took a gamble and it failed!!! NOW WHAT!!

Rod MacLeod Feb 20, 2025, 02:42 PM

Your second point is absolutely valid.

megapode Feb 20, 2025, 02:20 PM

This could have been sold better - first to GNU, then to the public. If the budget included a dropping of VAT on electricity, the widening of the range of zero VAT goods, then the Minister was taking with one hand, giving with the other. Not so bad. But the outcry has just been "VAT going up".

Fidelma of Cashel Feb 20, 2025, 02:32 PM

Coalition partners fighting over budgets is not unique to South Africa at all. I wonder if Stephen would predict more patronage and corruption for Germany's future budgets as well. Recently, clashes over budget pushed Germany’s ailing coalition to collapse.

Rod MacLeod Feb 20, 2025, 02:33 PM

" ... or find places where it can cut spending ... " Steven, you said a mouthful. But that's never going to happen.

Rob Wilson Feb 20, 2025, 02:53 PM

Walk back R50Bn worth of promises. It has to stop somewhere.

Feb 20, 2025, 03:08 PM

Ramaphosa's utterly stupid side lining of the DA by limiting their portfolios in the GNU comes home to roost at last. A medium term solution out of this mess would be to hand the finance portfolio over them. The Western Cape is a prime example of their financial acumen in running big operations.

Brian Schultz Feb 20, 2025, 04:17 PM

Exactly. At which point should the DA dig its heels in. Giving an ultimatum regarding BELA or EWC could have destroyed the GNU. The positive about this 'ultimatum' is that the ANC has been forced to go back to the negotiating table.

Paul Hjul Feb 20, 2025, 03:32 PM

I completely disagree with the premise of the argument. If the ANC proceeded to bring an ANC dictated (and Treasury drafted according to what was passed on to it) budget and the budget failed to pass then we would have let the genie out the bottle and all bets would be off.

A Concerned Citizen Feb 20, 2025, 03:53 PM

There is still space for the budget process to take place without great consequence. This delay was a key event in shaking up the govt modus operandi and forcing the ANC to actually consult. This should boost investor confidence, rather than shake it as you worry about.

Beyond Fedup Feb 20, 2025, 03:54 PM

Stop the wholesale corruption, grand theft, tenders for the connected &amp; the outrageous cadre deployment plus trim the over-bloated/generally incompetent civil service and there is more than enough money to be put to good/honest use. But we live under the rotten &amp; treasonous anc - the curse of SA.

Fernando Moreira Feb 20, 2025, 04:31 PM

ANC are clueless at governing , gold stars in stealing Tax money !! Well done DA ! Vote DA and SA benefits simple

Glyn Morgan Feb 20, 2025, 06:22 PM

Absolutley correct. The DA did the right thing and scored points. We The People owe the DA a lot. Vote DA.

Grumpy Old Man Feb 20, 2025, 05:23 PM

It's all gonna be okay Stephen! There is no small degree of gamesmanship at play here - but from where I am sitting 'it's a good play'. You have EG seeking input from the NEC but presenting the budget as a fait acomplis to the GNU? Like, WTactualF? Markets are up today. Problem? What Problem?

William Kelly Feb 20, 2025, 05:31 PM

Spot on. And any whiff of chagrin from government? Not a thing. Disappointing. These are adult games and the adults are in the ball pit. Steenhuizen said they were talking budget - and he seriously expects us to swallow this nonsense of "last minute.com"? Rubbish! This is the Budget. Grow up!

Glyn Morgan Feb 20, 2025, 06:24 PM

Please explain your logic.

Rod MacLeod Feb 21, 2025, 08:36 AM

Chardonnay at five, once the Boeing has flown over.

Johan Buys Feb 20, 2025, 07:14 PM

Great article Mr Grootes. In essence, we cannot have a GNU of half a dozen. Dump the tiny ones. The DA needs a slap. If not 17% VAT, what else? More debt, higher personal and company taxes? PR about how under them there would be jobs and growth is just Manyana Manyana

A Concerned Citizen Feb 21, 2025, 08:04 AM

Every financial institution in the world has been downgrading SA’s investment status because we need to cut spending and implement fiscal reform. There is plenty of low hanging fruit here. Cut the fat, don’t tax the poor and the over-taxed even more.

Rod MacLeod Feb 21, 2025, 08:39 AM

What else, Johan? I am surprised - once you've run out of other peoples' money [Maggie!] you really ought to stop spending and wasting, else you'll end up in the debtor's prison.

evan ho Feb 20, 2025, 09:35 PM

Superb article about the incompetence (impotence?) of the ANC. But your editorial lately has a Jekyll&amp;Hyde quality - on the one hand holding ANC to account, on the other glowingly hold up Cyril as this brave knight standing up against Trump, when SA's problems emanate from the head of the snake.

superjase Feb 21, 2025, 10:37 AM

it's hardly a bad thing to write about both the good and bad that an individual does. SG is just showing that he is not a lackey to one side of the conversation and that he can both praise and criticise a person, based on the individual actions they take.

superjase Feb 21, 2025, 10:37 AM

it's hardly a bad thing to write about both the good and bad that an individual does. SG is just showing that he is not a lackey to one side of the conversation and that he can both praise and criticise a person, based on the individual actions they take.

Grumpy Old Man Feb 21, 2025, 07:57 AM

Treasury needs to raise an additional R52 Billion! The Auditor General (2023/2024) reported R 22 Billion fruitless and wasteful expenditure (and an absence of consequence management) This 'crudely' suggests we are been asked to 'cough up' more to fund Comrade incompetence and corruption!

Feb 21, 2025, 09:01 AM

If Godongwana had got the buy-in he needed from the GNU partners ahead of the budget this wouldn't be what it is. To my mind, what will trickle down is that you can't get away with lazy governance. The ANC doesn't have a majority but it continues to govern as though it does.

G O Feb 21, 2025, 12:55 PM

They must cut spending. Starting with no increases for overpaid government employees who add zero value to the economy. Oh, if they get serious about curbing corruption and punishing the thieves who have syphoned off mouthwatering amounts of public funds, that would also be a big help.

Peter Dexter Feb 23, 2025, 12:06 PM

My problem is not the 2% vat increase but that it was necessary to fund pay increases to civil servants. The rest of society gets poorer so our bloated civil service receives an increase (which will be negated by inflation) it’s simple: cut state expenditure!