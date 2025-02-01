Daily Maverick

The Weekend Wrap

How South Africans fought and won the fight against Eskom increase bid. Navigating expropriation. And boosting your health through connection. 

How South Africans fought and won against the devastating 36% Eskom increase bid

Speaking at the National Energy Regulator’s announcement that Eskom will get only a 12.7% increase in the 2025/2026 financial year, Nersa chairperson Thembani Bukula recounted how ordinary South Africans came out in droves to convince them to rule against the 36% increase originally applied for by the power utility.

By Estelle Ellis

Ramaphosa’s signing of Expropriation Act may be a carefully calculated political chess move

The signing into law of the Expropriation Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa changes very little on the ground; the government has always had the power to expropriate and any decision by the government in this process can be challenged in court.

By Stephen Grootes

Smith Limberg

Analysis: Beyond the JP Smith, Xanthea Limberg raid

The offices of the DA’s Cape Town mayoral committee members Xanthea Limberg and JP Smith were raided in a police crackdown that Smith has claimed is part of a ‘political conspiracy’ against him. Beyond that, the raid points to cop skirmishes, potential information leaks and a critical investigation into the 28s gang.

By Caryn Dolley

Whatever type of world order existed, now lies dead on the killing fields of Gaza

A world without rules is one in which the strong prey upon the weak. And as those from Africa know only too well, it is weak countries – like South Africa – which are likely to be preyed on first.

By Natale Labia

LISTEN: Is the ‘cryptoqueen’, Ruja Ignatova, hiding in South Africa?

Daily Maverick’s Caryn Dolley previously uncovered possible links between fugitive ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova and South Africa, particularly Cape Town. Now, new clues sparked speculation that Ignatova, wanted globally for her OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, may have been hiding in South Africa, challenging rumours of her murder at sea. Could the elusive mastermind behind one of the world’s biggest scams be closer than we think? Dolley explains.

By Caryn Dolley

If Pepfar is slashed or terminated, the US and Africa will lose – and China may gain

Could China lift its aid flows to Africa to at least partly compensate for the plug getting pulled on Pepfar and other US aid initiatives? My guess is that it could easily do so.

By Ed Stoddard

DM ANC Expropriation 2000px

Behind the blackouts — the real story of Joburg’s dysfunctional robots

Daily Maverick asked Johannesburg’s head of mobility Sipho Nhlapo how to fix the city’s traffic light crisis.

By Ferial Haffajee

Looking good: SA under-19 Women make their first World Cup final after smashing Australia

The Junior Proteas Women side have one final hurdle to climb to clinch South Africa’s second under-19 World Cup trophy after thumping Australia by five-wickets in their semi-final.

By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Sunglasses reflect more than the light: A brief history of shades, from Ancient Rome to Hollywood

Sunglasses are important for protection. But over the centuries they have also become fashion accessories and personal signature items.

By Margaret Maynard

Daily Mini Crossword Quickie

Play here.

What to prepare for an eight-day hike on the Camino de Santiago

The challenging yet rewarding pilgrimage along Saint James way will test your limits and inspire your soul. In part two, Daily Maverick’s Pauli van Wyk shares the story of how she and her husband prepared for their journey, including tips, a packing list, and lessons learnt in the process.

By Pauli van Wyk

Research exposes high levels of misleading health claims, often on packaged foods targeting children

The study analysed 6,768 packaged food products from six national grocery stores in Cape Town. It’s a representative sample of South Africa’s formal food supply, as it accounts for more than 50% of the grocery retail market.

By Lillian Roberts

Urgent need for grassroots security reforms in eastern DRC’s prolonged conflict

Sub-regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community are pivotal to the peace process, but are neither capacitated nor neutrally positioned. A neutral regional organisation like the African Union may offer a more balanced mediation platform.

By Samuel Igba

Social connection is crucial to well-being: New public health guidelines aim to build healthier lives and communities

New public health guidelines offer research-backed steps for individuals and communities to strengthen social bonds, combat loneliness and build healthier lives.

By Kiffer George Card

All wrapped up — a month of thrifty recipes all in one place

A month’s worth of our Thrifty January recipes are done and dusted, but it begs the question — shall we just carry on with thrift in mind?

By Tony Jackman

