The Weekend Wrap
How South Africans fought and won the fight against Eskom increase bid. Navigating expropriation. And boosting your health through connection.
Speaking at the National Energy Regulator’s announcement that Eskom will get only a 12.7% increase in the 2025/2026 financial year, Nersa chairperson Thembani Bukula recounted how ordinary South Africans came out in droves to convince them to rule against the 36% increase originally applied for by the power utility.
By Estelle Ellis
The signing into law of the Expropriation Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa changes very little on the ground; the government has always had the power to expropriate and any decision by the government in this process can be challenged in court.
By Stephen Grootes
The offices of the DA’s Cape Town mayoral committee members Xanthea Limberg and JP Smith were raided in a police crackdown that Smith has claimed is part of a ‘political conspiracy’ against him. Beyond that, the raid points to cop skirmishes, potential information leaks and a critical investigation into the 28s gang.
By Caryn Dolley
A world without rules is one in which the strong prey upon the weak. And as those from Africa know only too well, it is weak countries – like South Africa – which are likely to be preyed on first.
By Natale Labia
Daily Maverick’s Caryn Dolley previously uncovered possible links between fugitive ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova and South Africa, particularly Cape Town. Now, new clues sparked speculation that Ignatova, wanted globally for her OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, may have been hiding in South Africa, challenging rumours of her murder at sea. Could the elusive mastermind behind one of the world’s biggest scams be closer than we think? Dolley explains.
By Caryn Dolley
Could China lift its aid flows to Africa to at least partly compensate for the plug getting pulled on Pepfar and other US aid initiatives? My guess is that it could easily do so.
By Ed Stoddard
Daily Maverick asked Johannesburg’s head of mobility Sipho Nhlapo how to fix the city’s traffic light crisis.
By Ferial Haffajee
The Junior Proteas Women side have one final hurdle to climb to clinch South Africa’s second under-19 World Cup trophy after thumping Australia by five-wickets in their semi-final.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
Sunglasses are important for protection. But over the centuries they have also become fashion accessories and personal signature items.
By Margaret Maynard
The challenging yet rewarding pilgrimage along Saint James way will test your limits and inspire your soul. In part two, Daily Maverick’s Pauli van Wyk shares the story of how she and her husband prepared for their journey, including tips, a packing list, and lessons learnt in the process.
By Pauli van Wyk
The study analysed 6,768 packaged food products from six national grocery stores in Cape Town. It’s a representative sample of South Africa’s formal food supply, as it accounts for more than 50% of the grocery retail market.
By Lillian Roberts
Sub-regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community are pivotal to the peace process, but are neither capacitated nor neutrally positioned. A neutral regional organisation like the African Union may offer a more balanced mediation platform.
By Samuel Igba
New public health guidelines offer research-backed steps for individuals and communities to strengthen social bonds, combat loneliness and build healthier lives.
By Kiffer George Card
A month’s worth of our Thrifty January recipes are done and dusted, but it begs the question — shall we just carry on with thrift in mind?
By Tony Jackman
